Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Crutchlow: Quartararo doing nothing special to be quick on Yamaha
MotoGP / British GP News

2021 MotoGP British Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

By:

MotoGP travels to Silverstone for the first time since 2019 this weekend. Here are the session timings for the British Grand Prix.

2021 MotoGP British Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Ahead of the race, Yamaha announced that it has dropped Maverick Vinales for the remainder of the season for deliberately trying to damage the engine on his M1 during the Styrian Grand Prix.

Cal Crutchlow has been announced as his replacement for the British GP, but it's clear if he would see out the rest of the season or not. 

Crutchlow will be one of the two home riders on the grid along with Jake Dixon, who will make his premier class debut at Petronas SRT in place of  the injured Franco Morbidelli.

2021 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

08:55

09:55

10:55

04:55

01:55

18:55

17:55

14:25

FP2

13:10

14:10

 15:10

09:10

06:10

23:10

22:10

18:40

FP3

 08:55

09:55

 10:55

04:55

01:55

 18:55

17:55

 14:25

FP4

 12:30

13:30

 14:30

08:30

05:30

22:30

21:30

 18:00

Qualifying

13:10

14:10

 15:10

09:10

06:10

23:10 

22:10

18:40

Warm up

08:30

 09:30 10:30

04:30

 01:30

18:30

17:30

14:00

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

2021 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in the UK 

Friday 27th August 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 09:55 - 10:40 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 14:10 - 14:55  BST

Saturday 28th August 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 09:55 - 10:40 BST
  • Free Practice 4: 13:30 - 14:00 BST
  • Qualifying: 14:10 - 14:50 BST

Sunday 29th August 2021

  • Warm up: 09:30 - 9:50  BST
  • Race: 13:00 BST

2021 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 27th August 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 10:55 - 11:40 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 15:10 - 15:55 CEST

Saturday 28th August 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 10:55 - 11:40 CEST
  • Free Practice 4: 14:30 - 15:00 CEST
  • Qualifying: 15:10 - 15:50 CEST

Sunday 29th August 2021

  • Warm up: 10:30 - 10:50 CEST
  • Race: 14:00 CEST

2021 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 27th August 2021

  • Free Practice 1:  04:55 - 05:40 ET / 01:55 - 02:40 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  09:10 - 10:55 ET / 06:10 - 06:55 PT

Saturday 28th August 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 04:55 - 05:40  ET / 01:55 - 02:40 PT
  • Free Practice 4: 08:30 - 09:00 ET / 05:30 - 06:00 PT
  • Qualifying: 09:10 - 09:50 ET / 06:10 - 06:50 PT

Sunday 29th August 2021

  • Warm-up: 04:30 - 04:50 ET / 01:30 - 01:50 PT
  • Race:  08:00 ET / 05:00 PT 

2021 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 27th August 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 18:55 - 19:40 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 23:10 - 23:55 AEST 

Saturday 28th August 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 18:55 - 19:40 AEST 
  • Free Practice 4 - 22:30 - 23:00 AEST
  • Qualifying: 23:10 - 23:50 AEST

Sunday 29th August 2021

  • Warm-up: 18:30 - 18:50 AEST
  • Race: 22:00 AEST

2021 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 27th August 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 17:55 - 18:40 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 22:10 - 22:55 JST

Saturday 28th August 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 17:55 - 18:40 JST 
  • Free Practice 4: 21:30 - 22:00 JST
  • Qualifying: 22:10 - 21:50 JST

Sunday 29th August 2021

  • Warm-up: 17:30 - 17:50 JST
  • Race: 21:00 JST

2021 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 27th August 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 14:25 - 15:10 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 18:40 - 19:25 IST

Saturday 28th August 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 14:25 - 15:10 IST 
  • Free Practice 4: 18:00 - 18:30 IST
  • Qualifying: 18:40 - 19:20 IST

Sunday 29th August 2021

  • Warm-up: 14:00 - 14:20 IST
  • Race: 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the British MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

shares
comments

Related video

Crutchlow: Quartararo doing nothing special to be quick on Yamaha

Previous article

Crutchlow: Quartararo doing nothing special to be quick on Yamaha
Load comments

Trending

1
Supercars

Owen named to Rod Nash Racing's Holden team

2
NASCAR XFINITY

James Buescher - A rather surprising driver change

3
NASCAR Cup

"Coca-Cola Racing Family" created

4
Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: Toyota wins with new hypercar, #7 crew breaks jinx

5
Formula 1

Tsunoda's rookie F1 struggles "not out of the blue" - AlphaTauri

Latest news
2021 MotoGP British Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP

2021 MotoGP British Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

3 h
Crutchlow: Quartararo doing nothing special to be quick on Yamaha
MotoGP

Crutchlow: Quartararo doing nothing special to be quick on Yamaha

Aug 24, 2021
Marquez: Pre-injury me could fight for MotoGP title on 2021 Honda
Video Inside
MotoGP

Marquez: Pre-injury me could fight for MotoGP title on 2021 Honda

Aug 23, 2021
Rossi sparked passion for MotoGP in "normal people"
MotoGP

Rossi sparked passion for MotoGP in "normal people"

Aug 23, 2021
How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP Prime
MotoGP

How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP

Aug 23, 2021
Latest videos
MotoGP: Marquez says his pre-injury self could fight for title on 2021 Honda 00:58
MotoGP
Aug 24, 2021

MotoGP: Marquez says his pre-injury self could fight for title on 2021 Honda

MotoGP: Aprilia wants Vinales to race its bike this season 00:37
MotoGP
Aug 21, 2021

MotoGP: Aprilia wants Vinales to race its bike this season

MotoGP: Lewis Duncan comments on Vinales' departure 05:59
MotoGP
Aug 20, 2021

MotoGP: Lewis Duncan comments on Vinales' departure

Moto GP: Yamaha and Vinales part ways with immediate effect 00:57
MotoGP
Aug 20, 2021

Moto GP: Yamaha and Vinales part ways with immediate effect

MotoGP: Calendar revised further as Malaysian GP cancelled 00:22
MotoGP
Aug 19, 2021

MotoGP: Calendar revised further as Malaysian GP cancelled

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
2021 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings and preview Belgian GP
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Sykes defends 2021 performances after 'disappointing' BMW decision Navarra
Video Inside
World Superbike

Sykes defends 2021 performances after 'disappointing' BMW decision

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive Prime
DTM

The number-crunching behind the new-look DTM's equalisation drive

Trending Today

Owen named to Rod Nash Racing's Holden team
Supercars Supercars

Owen named to Rod Nash Racing's Holden team

James Buescher - A rather surprising driver change
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY

James Buescher - A rather surprising driver change

"Coca-Cola Racing Family" created
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

"Coca-Cola Racing Family" created

Le Mans 24h: Toyota wins with new hypercar, #7 crew breaks jinx
Video Inside
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: Toyota wins with new hypercar, #7 crew breaks jinx

Tsunoda's rookie F1 struggles "not out of the blue" - AlphaTauri
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tsunoda's rookie F1 struggles "not out of the blue" - AlphaTauri

Gallery: Drivers from New Zealand in Formula 1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gallery: Drivers from New Zealand in Formula 1

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture
Formula 1 Formula 1

The story behind F1's most iconic refuelling picture

Schumacher: Spa "emotional" 30 years after dad's F1 debut
Formula 1 Formula 1

Schumacher: Spa "emotional" 30 years after dad's F1 debut

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP Prime

How Marc Marquez is facing his toughest challenge in MotoGP

The 2020 MotoGP season was an enthralling affair, but few would argue with you if you thought the world championship was a poorer place without Marc Marquez. In an exclusive interview, he explains the challenges he's faced in his comeback from injury and what he makes of the current MotoGP landscape.

MotoGP
Aug 23, 2021
The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Prime

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

The headlines after MotoGP's Austrian GP were naturally dominated by Brad Binder's heroics on slicks in the rain. But although seventh was, on the face of it, a fairly average result in the context of his season, that Fabio Quartararo was in contention for victory before the rain at Yamaha's worst venue should sound alarm bells for his rivals

MotoGP
Aug 17, 2021
Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem Prime

Why Aprilia is a good bet for Vinales - but won't fix his big problem

The prelude to Maverick Vinales' move to Aprilia has been his tortured exit from Yamaha. But the Spanish rider must put allegations of sabotage, suspensions and unwanted personnel changes aside once he embarks upon his new journey, while Aprilia must find a way to get Vinales firing on all cylinders once again

MotoGP
Aug 16, 2021
The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022 Prime

The MotoGP rider dilemma facing Petronas SRT for 2022

The final pieces of the 2022 MotoGP rider market have yet to be finalised as Petronas SRT Yamaha faces several obstacles in replacing Valentino Rossi and Franco Morbidelli. SRT’s preferred option has been locked into a KTM deal he doesn’t want, while its other target is managed by Rossi himself and wanted at his VR46 team.

MotoGP
Aug 10, 2021
The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory Prime

The irony and vindication behind Martin's maiden MotoGP victory

Determined not to let his first season in MotoGP be defined by injury, Jorge Martin set his sights on a strong return from the summer break at the Red Bull Ring and delivered in fine fashion. But it could all have been different for the Pramac rider had he not landed on a bike that he feels ideally suited to, a situation only too easy to envisage.

MotoGP
Aug 9, 2021
Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP Prime

Why Rossi hasn’t overstayed his welcome in MotoGP

After 22 years in the top flight of grand prix motorbike racing, Valentino Rossi has announced his MotoGP retirement. Having been the championship's main draw for the past two decades, Rossi's declining performances and the birth of his new VR46 team means he hangs up his leathers at the right time

MotoGP
Aug 5, 2021
Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement Prime

Why Suzuki desperately needs to find Brivio's MotoGP replacement

OPINION: While Shinichi Sahara insists that Suzuki does not need a team manager following the departure of Davide Brivio, the team's performance in the early part of the 2021 MotoGP season and the sentiment of the staff suggests the opposite

MotoGP
Aug 3, 2021
How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches Prime

How KTM has ended up with an embarrassment of MotoGP riches

Forming a ladder all the way from Red Bull Rookies Cup to MotoGP, KTM has created a steady stream of top talents in grand prix racing delivering the Austrian marque with the success expected of the brand. Here's how it has gone about it.

MotoGP
Jul 28, 2021

Latest news

2021 MotoGP British Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP MotoGP

2021 MotoGP British Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Crutchlow: Quartararo doing nothing special to be quick on Yamaha
MotoGP MotoGP

Crutchlow: Quartararo doing nothing special to be quick on Yamaha

Marquez: Pre-injury me could fight for MotoGP title on 2021 Honda
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez: Pre-injury me could fight for MotoGP title on 2021 Honda

Rossi sparked passion for MotoGP in "normal people"
MotoGP MotoGP

Rossi sparked passion for MotoGP in "normal people"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.