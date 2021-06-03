2021 MotoGP Catalan GP – How to watch, session times & more

The championship took a major turn at Mugello last weekend as Yamaha Fabio Quartararo romped to victory from pole position, capitalising on an early exit for Ducati rival Francesco Bagnaia.

Yamaha and Ducati are again expected to battle for victory at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, a track where the two manufacturers have enjoyed plenty of success in the last five years.

Judging by the form in Italy, Suzukis of Alex Rins and reigning champion Joan Mir could also be in the fray, while KTM could potentially continue its resurgence at the Spanish venue.

It would also be interesting to see how the recovering Marc Marquez performs in his home country after crashing out of the previous two races.

Honda currently sits just three points clear of Aprilia in fifth place in the manufacturers' standings following a torrid start to the year, with Takaaki Nakagami's fourth-place finish in Jerez the marque's best result so far.

2021 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP2 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 FP3 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP4 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 Qualifying 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 Warm up 07:30 08:30 09:30 03:30 00:30 17:30 16:30 13:00 Race 11:00 12:00 13:00 07:00 04:00 21:00 20:00 16:30

2021 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix session timings in the UK

Friday 14th May 2021

Free Practice 1: 08:55 - 09:40 BST

Free Practice 2: 13:10 - 13:55 BST

Saturday 15th May 2021

Free Practice 3: 08:55 - 09:40 BST

Free Practice 4: 12:30 - 13:00 BST

Qualifying: 13:10 - 13:50 BST

Sunday 16th May 2021

Warm up: 08:30 - 08:50 BST

Race: 12:00 BST

2021 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 14th May 2021

Free Practice 1: 09:55 - 10:40 CEST

Free Practice 2: 14:10 - 14:55 CEST

Saturday 15th May 2021

Free Practice 3: 09:55 - 10:40 CEST

Free Practice 4: 13:30 - 14:00 CEST

Qualifying: 14:10 - 14:50 CEST

Sunday 16th May 2021

Warm up: 09:30 - 09:50 CEST

Race: 13:00 CEST

2021 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 14th May 2021

Free Practice 1: 03:55 - 04:40 ET / 00:55 - 01:40 PT

Free Practice 2: 08:10 - 08:55 ET / 05:10 - 05:55 PT

Saturday 15th May 2021

Free Practice 3: 03:55 - 04:40 ET / 00:55 - 01:40 PT

Free Practice 4: 07:30 - 08:00 ET / 04:30 - 05:00 PT

Qualifying: 08:10 - 08:50 ET / 05:10 - 05:50 PT

Sunday 16th May 2021

Warm-up: 03:30 - 03:50 ET / 00:30 - 00:50 PT

Race: 07:00 ET / 04:00 PT

2021 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 14th May 2021

Free Practice 1: 17:55 - 18:40 AEST

Free Practice 2: 22:10 - 22:55 AEST

Saturday 15th May 2021

Free Practice 3: 17:55 - 18:40 AEST

Free Practice 4 - 21:30 - 22:00 AEST

Qualifying: 23:10 - 23:50 AEST

Sunday 16th May 2021

Warm-up: 17:30 - 17:50 AEST

Race: 21:00 AEST

2021 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 14th May 2021

Free Practice 1: 17:55 - 18:40 JST

Free Practice 2: 22:10 - 22:55 JST

Saturday 15th May 2021

Free Practice 3: 17:55 - 18:40 JST

Free Practice 4: 21:30 - 22:00 JST

Qualifying: 21:10 - 21:50 JST

Sunday 16th May 2021

Warm-up: 16:30 - 16:50 JST

Race: 20:00 JST

2021 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 14th May 2021

Free Practice 1: 13:25 - 14:10 IST

Free Practice 2: 17:40 - 18:25 IST

Saturday 15th May 2021

Free Practice 3: 13:25 - 14:10 IST

Free Practice 4: 17:00 - 17:30 IST

Qualifying: 17:40 - 18:20 IST

Sunday 16th May 2021

Warm-up: 13:00 - 13:20 IST

Race: 16:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Catalan MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

