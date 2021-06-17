Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Espargaro says Honda MotoGP troubles mirror early KTM years Next / Gresini partners with Ducati in MotoGP for 2022, confirms riders
MotoGP / German GP News

2021 MotoGP German GP – How to watch, session times & more

By:

MotoGP travels to the Sachsenring this weekend for the German Grand Prix. Here's the full schedule for the eight round of the season.

2021 MotoGP German GP – How to watch, session times & more

The Sachsenring is one of Marc Marquez's favourite tracks, with the Spanish rider having been unbeaten at the German venue since he stepped up to the premier class in 2013.

However, that streak could end this year, with Marquez struggling for pace since making his return in Portugal.

That means this year's race would likely be fought by Ducati and Yamaha riders, with Miguel Oliveria's victory in Barcelona suggesting that KTM could also join the battle.

The German GP will begin at 14:00 local time, one hour before the start of the Formula 1 race at Paul Ricard.

2021 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

07:55

08:55

09:55

03:55

00:55

17:55

16:55

13:25

FP2

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10

21:10

17:40

FP3

 07:55

08:55

 09:55

03:55

00:55

 17:55

16:55

 13:25

FP4

 11:30

12:30

 13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

 17:00

Qualifying

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10 

21:10

17:40

Warm up

07:40

 08:40 09:40

03:40

 00:40

17:40

16:40

13:10

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

2021 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings in the UK 

Friday 18th June 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 08:55 - 09:40 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 13:10 - 13:55 BST

Saturday 19th June 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 08:55 - 09:40 BST
  • Free Practice 4: 12:30 - 13:00 BST
  • Qualifying: 13:10 - 13:50 BST

Sunday 20th June 2021

  • Warm up: 08:40 - 09:00  BST
  • Race: 13:00 BST

2021 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 18th June 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 09:55 - 10:40 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 14:10 - 14:55 CEST

Saturday 19th June 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 09:55 - 10:40 CEST
  • Free Practice 4: 13:30 - 14:00 CEST
  • Qualifying: 14:10 - 14:50 CEST

Sunday 20th June 2021

  • Warm up: 09:40 - 10:00 CEST
  • Race: 14:00 CEST

2021 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 18th June 2021

  • Free Practice 1:  03:55 - 04:40 ET / 00:55 - 01:40 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  08:10 - 08:55 ET / 05:10 - 05:55 PT

Saturday 19th June 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 03:55 - 04:40  ET / 00:55 - 01:40 PT
  • Free Practice 4: 07:30 - 08:00 ET / 04:30 - 05:00 PT
  • Qualifying: 08:10 - 08:50 ET / 05:10 - 05:50 PT

Sunday 20th June 2021

  • Warm-up: 03:40 - 04:00 ET / 00:40 - 01:00 PT
  • Race:  08:00 ET / 05:00 PT 

2021 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 18th June 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 17:55 - 18:40 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 22:10 - 22:55 AEST 

Saturday 19th June 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 17:55 - 18:40 AEST 
  • Free Practice 4 - 21:30 - 22:00 AEST
  • Qualifying: 23:10 - 23:50 AEST

Sunday 20th June 2021

  • Warm-up: 17:40 - 18:00 AEST
  • Race: 22:00 AEST

2021 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 18th June 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 17:55 - 18:40 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 22:10 - 22:55 JST

Saturday 19th June 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 17:55 - 18:40 JST 
  • Free Practice 4: 21:30 - 22:00 JST
  • Qualifying: 21:10 - 21:50 JST

Sunday 20th June 2021

  • Warm-up: 16:40 - 17:00 JST
  • Race: 21:00 JST

2021 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 18th June 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 13:25 - 14:10 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 17:40 - 18:25 IST

Saturday 19th June 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 13:25 - 14:10 IST 
  • Free Practice 4: 17:00 - 17:30 IST
  • Qualifying: 17:40 - 18:20 IST

Sunday 20th June 2021

  • Warm-up: 13:10 - 13:20 IST
  • Race: 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the German MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

shares
comments

Related video

Espargaro says Honda MotoGP troubles mirror early KTM years

Previous article

Espargaro says Honda MotoGP troubles mirror early KTM years

Next article

Gresini partners with Ducati in MotoGP for 2022, confirms riders

Gresini partners with Ducati in MotoGP for 2022, confirms riders
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

How Sepang 2015 stained Rossi, Marquez and Lorenzo

2
IndyCar

Herta, Rahal puzzled by O’Ward’s restart pace, Palou less so

3
IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

4
Formula 1

Gallery: All McLaren F1 cars since 1966

5
Formula 1

British GP to still welcome fans, but numbers may be restricted

Latest news
Gresini partners with Ducati in MotoGP for 2022, confirms riders
MotoGP

Gresini partners with Ducati in MotoGP for 2022, confirms riders

17m
2021 MotoGP German GP – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP

2021 MotoGP German GP – How to watch, session times & more

1h
Espargaro says Honda MotoGP troubles mirror early KTM years
MotoGP

Espargaro says Honda MotoGP troubles mirror early KTM years

Jun 10, 2021
Austria MotoGP races to be open to full capacity crowds
Video Inside
MotoGP

Austria MotoGP races to be open to full capacity crowds

Jun 10, 2021
Brembo developing bigger MotoGP brake discs after Barcelona test
Video Inside
MotoGP

Brembo developing bigger MotoGP brake discs after Barcelona test

Jun 9, 2021
Latest videos
MotoGP: Virtual onboard at the Sachsenring 01:29
MotoGP
Jun 15, 2021

MotoGP: Virtual onboard at the Sachsenring

MotoGP: Suzuki's Catalunya testing 05:07
MotoGP
Jun 11, 2021

MotoGP: Suzuki's Catalunya testing

MotoGP: Austria races to be open to full capacity crowds 00:38
MotoGP
Jun 10, 2021

MotoGP: Austria races to be open to full capacity crowds

MotoGP: Brembo developing even bigger brake discs after Barcelona test 00:50
MotoGP
Jun 9, 2021

MotoGP: Brembo developing even bigger brake discs after Barcelona test

MotoGP: Rossi laments 00:32
MotoGP
Jun 9, 2021

MotoGP: Rossi laments "very negative" Catalunya MotoGP race

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
2021 Formula 1 French Grand Prix session timings and preview French GP
Formula 1

2021 Formula 1 French Grand Prix session timings and preview

Van der Linde "laughs" at GT3 specialist advantage in DTM Monza
DTM

Van der Linde "laughs" at GT3 specialist advantage in DTM

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime
DTM

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP Prime

Why Quartararo’s suit penalty highlights a wider issue in MotoGP

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo racing with his leather suit open and subsequent penalty has been the main talking point of the Catalunya MotoGP weekend, which has highlighted a wider issue with MotoGP’s stewarding that risks a negative precedent going forward.

MotoGP
Jun 8, 2021
How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya Prime

How MotoGP’s “beast” tamers bounced back at Catalunya

The expectation on KTM to replicate its winning form from 2020 this season made its difficult start to the new MotoGP campaign even more disappointing. But a key update has seen KTM's fortunes reversed over the last week and returned it to the top step of the podium in Barcelona

MotoGP
Jun 7, 2021
The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement Prime

The signs that point to Rossi's MotoGP retirement

It's not been a happy start to 2021 for Valentino Rossi at the Petronas SRT satellite squad, with performances that are a shadow of the rider that utterly dominated MotoGP at the start of the new millennium. At the age of 42, how much longer can he go on?

MotoGP
May 19, 2021
Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's Prime

Why the most significant Le Mans MotoGP performance wasn't Miller's

Hot on the heels of his first MotoGP win in five years, Jack Miller made it two from two with a commanding French Grand Prix victory at Le Mans despite two long-lap penalties. Impressive though it was, it was an expectation-defying performance from an anticipated title rival that was the real standout.

MotoGP
May 17, 2021
The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike Prime

The impossible problem Honda faces with its 2021 MotoGP bike

Honda hasn’t enjoyed an easy start to the 2021 MotoGP campaign, despite gains last season which looked to have carried over into the pre-season. Now admitting it does have issues in serious need of resolving, it faces an almost impossible task in doing so.

MotoGP
May 11, 2021
How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem Prime

How Jerez underlined MotoGP's speed problem

The brutal nature of a series of crashes at Jerez has reopened the debate about whether current MotoGP speeds are beyond the safety limits of the tracks. But even if riders are supportive of the move, getting the manufacturers to find a consensus on how speed reductions should be achieved may be altogether harder

MotoGP
May 4, 2021
How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption Prime

How a Crutchlow helped Miller to Jerez MotoGP redemption

Jack Miller’s tough start to life as a factory Ducati MotoGP rider left him mentally battered and bruised, but a pep talk and positive reinforcement from a surprising source aided the Australian to show his full potential with victory at the Spanish Grand Prix

MotoGP
May 3, 2021
What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best? Prime

What does Marc Marquez have to do to get back to his best?

Following his resounding MotoGP return with a seventh place finish in Portugal, Marc Marquez now must work to rediscover his best form before turning his attention towards results-based targets

MotoGP
Apr 20, 2021

Trending Today

New Mustang likely to join Supercars in 2023
Supercars Supercars

New Mustang likely to join Supercars in 2023

Where are they Now? - Ricky Craven still moving forward
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Where are they Now? - Ricky Craven still moving forward

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

NASCAR’s Next Gen Cup car: What is it and why it is needed

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared
IndyCar IndyCar

F1 vs IndyCar: Which is faster, horsepower, assists and more compared

British GP to still welcome fans, but numbers may be restricted
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

British GP to still welcome fans, but numbers may be restricted

Alonso opens up on 2015 Honda "GP2 engine" comments
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso opens up on 2015 Honda "GP2 engine" comments

Cost of running DTM cars is "extremely attractive" - Audi
DTM DTM

Cost of running DTM cars is "extremely attractive" - Audi

Latest news

Gresini partners with Ducati in MotoGP for 2022, confirms riders
MotoGP MotoGP

Gresini partners with Ducati in MotoGP for 2022, confirms riders

2021 MotoGP German GP – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP MotoGP

2021 MotoGP German GP – How to watch, session times & more

Espargaro says Honda MotoGP troubles mirror early KTM years
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro says Honda MotoGP troubles mirror early KTM years

Austria MotoGP races to be open to full capacity crowds
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Austria MotoGP races to be open to full capacity crowds

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.