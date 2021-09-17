Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / San Marino GP News

2021 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

By:

MotoGP travels to Misano this weekend for the San Marino Grand Prix. Here's all you need to know about the race.

2021 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia won last time out at Aragon, claiming his maiden victory in premier class after fending off a race-long challenge from Honda rider Marc Marquez.

Last year the Misano circuit favoured the Yamahas, with Franco Morbidelli and Maverick Vinales scoring a win apiece. 

2021 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

07:55

08:55

09:55

03:55

00:55

17:55

16:55

13:25

FP2

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10

21:10

17:40

FP3

 07:55

08:55

 09:55

03:55

00:55

 17:55

16:55

 13:25

FP4

 11:30

12:30

 13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

 17:00

Qualifying

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10 

21:10

17:40

Warm up

07:40

 08:40 09:40

03:40

 00:40

17:40

16:40

13:10

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

2021 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in the UK 

Friday 17th September 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 08:55 - 09:40 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 13:10 - 13:55  BST

Saturday 18th September 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 08:55 - 09:40 BST
  • Free Practice 4: 12:30 - 13:00 BST
  • Qualifying: 13:10 - 13:50 BST

Sunday 19th September 2021

  • Warm up: 08:40 - 9:00  BST
  • Race: 13:00 BST

2021 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 17th September 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 09:55 - 10:40 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 14:10 - 14:55 CEST

Saturday 18th September 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 09:55 - 10:40 CEST
  • Free Practice 4: 13:30 - 14:00 CEST
  • Qualifying: 14:10 - 14:50 CEST

Sunday 19th September 2021

  • Warm up: 09:40 - 10:00 CEST
  • Race: 14:00 CEST

2021 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 17th September 2021

  • Free Practice 1:  03:55 - 04:40 ET / 00:55 - 01:40 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  08:10 - 09:55 ET / 05:10 - 05:55 PT

Saturday 18th September 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 03:55 - 04:40  ET / 00:55 - 01:40 PT
  • Free Practice 4: 07:30 - 08:00 ET / 04:30 - 05:00 PT
  • Qualifying: 08:10 - 08:50 ET / 05:10 - 05:50 PT

Sunday 19th September 2021

  • Warm-up: 03:40 - 04:00 ET / 00:40 - 01:00 PT
  • Race:  08:00 ET / 05:00 PT 

2021 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 17th September 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 17:55 - 18:40 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 22:10 - 22:55 AEST 

Saturday 18th September 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 17:55 - 18:40 AEST 
  • Free Practice 4 - 21:30 - 22:00 AEST
  • Qualifying: 22:10 - 22:50 AEST

Sunday 19th September 2021

  • Warm-up: 17:40 - 18:00 AEST
  • Race: 22:00 AEST

2021 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 17th September 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 16:55 - 17:40 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 21:10 - 21:55 JST

Saturday 18th September 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 16:55 - 17:40 JST 
  • Free Practice 4: 20:30 - 21:00 JST
  • Qualifying: 21:10 - 21:50 JST

Sunday 19th September 2021

  • Warm-up: 16:40 - 17:00 JST
  • Race: 21:00 JST

2021 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 17th September 2021

  • Free Practice 1: 13:25 - 14:10 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 17:40 - 18:25 IST

Saturday 18th September 2021

  • Free Practice 3: 13:25 - 14:10 IST 
  • Free Practice 4: 17:00 - 17:30 IST
  • Qualifying: 17:40 - 18:20 IST

Sunday 19th September 2021

  • Warm-up: 13:10 - 13:30 IST
  • Race: 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the San Marino MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

