2021 MotoGP Spanish GP – How to watch, session times & more

Yamaha has been the standout manufacturer of 2021 so far, with factory team riders Fabio Quartararo and Maverick Vinales winning the first three races of the season between them.

By contrast, Ducati's start to the campaign has been rather underwhelming, although Franceso Bagnaia does hold second position in the riders' standings ahead of Vinales and Pramac rider Johann Zarco.

Suzuki's top speed pace deficit was evident in Qatar but the Japanese marque appeared much stronger in Portugal next time out, with Alex Rins running second before his crash and teammate Joan Mir finishing third.

Honda's prospects have been boosted by the return of Marc Marquez following a lengthy injury-induced break, with the Spaniard leading the RC213V contingent at Portimao.

How Marquez performs at Jerez, the scene of the crash that ruled him out of the entire 2020 season, will be one of the biggest talking points of this weekend.

2021 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP2 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 FP3 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP4 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 Qualifying 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 Warm up 07:20 08:20 09:20 03:20 00:20 17:20 16:20 12:50 Race 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

2021 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings in the UK

Friday 30th April 2021

Free Practice 1: 08:55 - 09:40 BST

Free Practice 2: 13:10 - 13:55 BST

Saturday 1st May 2021

Free Practice 3: 08:55 - 09:40 BST

Free Practice 4: 12:30 - 13:00 BST

Qualifying: 13:10 - 13:50 BST

Sunday 2nd May 2021

Warm up: 08:20 - 09:40 BST

Race: 13:00 BST

2021 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 30th April 2021

Free Practice 1: 09:55 - 10:40 CEST

Free Practice 2: 14:10 - 14:55 CEST

Saturday 1st May 2021

Free Practice 3: 09:55 - 10:40 CEST

Free Practice 4: 13:30 - 14:00 CEST

Qualifying: 14:10 - 14:50 CEST

Sunday 2nd May 2021

Warm up: 09:20 - 09:40 CEST

Race: 14:00 CEST

2021 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 30th April 2021

Free Practice 1: 03:55 - 04:40 ET / 00:55 - 01:40 PT

Free Practice 2: 08:10 - 08:55 ET / 05:10 - 05:55 PT

Saturday 1st May 2021

Free Practice 3: 03:55 - 04:40 ET / 00:55 - 01:40 PT

Free Practice 4: 07:30 - 08:00 ET / 04:30 - 05:00 PT

Qualifying: 08:10 - 08:50 ET / 05:10 - 05:50 PT

Sunday 2nd May 2021

Warm-up: 03:20 - 03:40 ET / 00:20 - 00:40 PT

Race: 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT

2021 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 30th April 2021

Free Practice 1: 17:55 - 18:40 AEST

Free Practice 2: 22:10 - 22:55 AEST

Saturday 1st May 2021

Free Practice 3: 17:55 - 18:40 AEST

Free Practice 4 - 21:30 - 22:00 AEST

Qualifying: 23:10 - 23:50 AEST

Sunday 2nd May 2021

Warm-up: 18:30 - 18:50 AEST

Race: 22:00 AEST

2021 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 30th April 2021

Free Practice 1: 17:55 - 18:40 JST

Free Practice 2: 22:10 - 22:55 JST

Saturday 1st May 2021

Free Practice 3: 17:55 - 18:40 JST

Free Practice 4: 21:30 - 22:00 JST

Qualifying: 21:10 - 21:50 JST

Sunday 2nd May 2021

Warm-up: 16:20 - 16:40 JST

Race: 21:00 JST

2021 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 30th April 2021

Free Practice 1: 13:25 - 14:10 IST

Free Practice 2: 17:40 - 18:25 IST

Saturday 1st May 2021

Free Practice 3: 13:25 - 14:10 IST

Free Practice 4: 17:00 - 17:30 IST

Qualifying: 17:40 - 18:20 IST

Sunday 2nd May 2021

Warm-up: 12:50 - 13:10 IST

Race: 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Spanish MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Users also can subscribe to the service on a monthly basis for 29.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

