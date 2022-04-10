2022 Americas MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Listen to this article

Ducati locked out the top five spots in qualifying, with Pramac rider Jorge Martin taking pole position ahead of factory duo Jack Miller and Francesco Bagnaia.

Reigning champion Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) qualified sixth, while Marc Marquez set the ninth-fastest time on his return to MotoGP.

Marquez has lost only one race at Austin since the track debuted on the calendar in 2013.

What time does the Americas MotoGP start today?

The Americas MotoGP race will begin at 13:00 local time (-5 GMT) at the Circuit of the Americas.

The race will run to 20 laps.

Date : Su n day, April 10, 2022

Start time : 13:00 local time / 18:00 GMT / 19:00 BST / 20:00 CEST / 20:00 SAST / 21:00 EAT / 14:00 ET / 11:00 PT / 04:00 AEST (Monday) / 03:00 JST (Monday) / 23:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 14:55 15:55 16:55 10:55 07:55 00:55¹ 23:55 20:25 FP2 19:10 20:10 21:10 15:10 12:10 05:10¹ 04:10¹ 00:40¹ FP3 14:55 15:55 16:55 10:55 07:55 00:55¹ 23:55 20:25 FP4 18:30 19:30 20:30 14:30 11:30 04:30¹ 03:30¹ 00:00¹ Qualifying 19:10 20:10 21:10 15:10 12:10 05:10¹ 04:10¹ 00:40¹ Warm up 14:40 15:40 16:40 10:40 07:40 00:40¹ 23:40 20:10 Race 18:00 19:00 20:00 14:00 11:00 04:00¹ 03:00¹ 23:30

How can I watch Americas MotoGP?

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport (new for 2022)

Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: SPOTV (new for 2022)

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans7

Malaysia and Singapore: SPOTV (new for 2022)

China: Guangdong Television

South Korea: SPOTV (new for 2022)

Americas

USA: NBC

Canada: REV TV

Brazil: Fox Sports

Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Americas MotoGP - Starting grid: