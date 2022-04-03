Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Argentinian GP News

2022 Argentina MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

MotoGP travels to South America this weekend for the third round of the 2022 season. Here's how you can watch Sunday's Argentina Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Listen to this article

Despite the disruptions caused by freight delays, the schedule for Sunday remains the same, with a 20-minute warm-up session to be followed by the race itself.

What time does the Argentina MotoGP start today?

The Argentina MotoGP race will begin at 15:00 local time (-3 GMT) at Autodromo Termas de Rio Hondo.

The race will run to 25 laps.

  • Date: Sunday, April 3, 2022
  • Start time: 15:00 local time / 18:00 GMT / 19:00 BST / 20:00 CEST / 20:00 SAST / 21:00 EAT / 14:00 ET / 11:00 PT / 04:00 AEST (Monday) / 03:00 JST (Monday) / 23:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEDT/AEST

JST

IST

FP1

15:35

16:35

17:35

11:35

09:35

02:35¹

00:35¹

21:05

FP2

18:40

19:40

 20:40

14:40

11:40

04:40¹

03:40¹

 00:10¹

Qualifying

20:05

21:05

 22:05

16:05

13:05

06:05¹

05:05¹

01:35¹

Warm up

13:40

14:40

 15:40

09:40

 06:40

23:40

22:40

19:10

Race 

18:00

19:00

20:00

14:00

 11:00

04:00¹

03:00¹

 23:30

How can I watch Argentina MotoGP?

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Ziggo Sport (new for 2022)
  • Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: SPOTV (new for 2022)
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: SPOTV (new for 2022)
  • China: Guangdong Television 
  • South Korea: SPOTV (new for 2022)

Americas

  • USA: NBCSN
  • Canada: REV TV
  • Brazil: Fox Sports
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Spark Sport

Africa

  • Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Argentina MotoGP - Starting grid:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'37.688
2 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'37.839 0.151
3 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'38.119 0.431
4 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'38.165 0.477
5 Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia 1'38.196 0.508
6 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'38.281 0.593
7 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'38.455 0.767
8 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'38.516 0.828
9 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'38.537 0.849
10 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'38.576 0.888
11 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'38.932 1.244
12 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'38.566 0.878
13 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'38.610 0.922
14 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'38.584 0.896
15 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'38.805 1.117
16 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'38.871 1.183
17 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 1'38.877 1.189
18 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Yamaha 1'38.938 1.250
19 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'39.095 1.407
20 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati 1'39.126 1.438
21 Spain Raúl Fernández
KTM 1'39.153 1.465
22 Australia Remy Gardner
KTM 1'39.159 1.471
23 South Africa Darryn Binder
Yamaha 1'39.380 1.692
24 Germany Stefan Bradl
Honda 1'39.487 1.799
View full results
