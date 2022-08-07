Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Vinales: Aprilia hasn’t discussed team orders for Silverstone MotoGP race Next / KTM-bound Miller appreciates Ducati’s “unusual” MotoGP update plan
MotoGP / British GP News

2022 Silverstone MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

The Silverstone Circuit plays host to the 12th round of the 2022 MotoGP season. Here's how and when you can watch the British Grand Prix on Sunday, August 7.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 Silverstone MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more
Listen to this article

Pramac's Johann Zarco will start the race on pole position ahead of an impressive Maverick Vinales on the Aprilia, with Jack Miller completing the front row on the factory Ducati.

Points leader Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) will line up in fourth place but must serve a long lap penalty for his collision with Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) at the Dutch GP prior to the summer break.

Espargaro, incidentally, will start alongside him in fifth place after rebounding from a high-speed 115mph crash in FP4.

What time does the MotoGP British Grand Prix start today?

The British GP will begin at 1pm local time (+2 GMT) at the Silverstone circuit.

The race will run to 20 laps.

  • Date: Sunday, August 7, 2022
  • Start time: 12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 14:00 SAST / 15:00 EAT / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

08:55

09:55

10:55

04:55

01:55

18:55

17:55

14:25

FP2

13:10

14:10

 15:10

09:10

06:10

23:10

22:10

 18:40

FP3

 08:55 09:55 10:55

04:55

01:55

 18:55

17:55

 14:25

FP4

 12:30 13:30 14:30

08:30

05:30

22:30

21:30

 18:00

Qualifying

13:10

14:10

 15:10

09:10

06:10

23:10

22:10

18:40

Warm up

08:40

09:40

 10:40

04:40

 01:40

18:40

17:40

14:10

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

How can I watch Silverstone MotoGP?

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport and ITV
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Ziggo Sport (new for 2022)
  • Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: SPOTV (new for 2022)
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: SPOTV (new for 2022)
  • China: Guangdong Television 
  • South Korea: SPOTV (new for 2022)

Americas

  • USA: CNBC
  • Canada: REV TV
  • Brazil: Fox Sports
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Spark Sport

Africa

  • Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Silverstone MotoGP - Starting grid:

Cla # Rider Bike Time Gap
1 5 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'57.767
2 12 Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia 1'57.865 0.098
3 43 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'57.931 0.164
4 20 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'57.938 0.171
5 63 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'57.961 0.194
6 41 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'57.966 0.199
7 72 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 1'58.101 0.334
8 23 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'58.106 0.339
9 89 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'58.174 0.407
10 10 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'58.317 0.550
11 42 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'58.318 0.551
12 36 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'58.543 0.776
13 88 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'58.853 1.086
14 33 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'58.932 1.165
15 49 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati 1'58.948 1.181
16 87 Australia Remy Gardner
KTM 1'59.120 1.353
17 73 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'59.288 1.521
18 6 Germany Stefan Bradl
Honda 1'59.339 1.572
19 44 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'59.367 1.600
20 21 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'59.390 1.623
21 30 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'59.614 1.847
22 25 Spain Raúl Fernández
KTM 1'59.920 2.153
23 40 South Africa Darryn Binder
Yamaha 1'59.931 2.164
24 4 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Yamaha 2'00.232 2.465
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Vinales: Aprilia hasn’t discussed team orders for Silverstone MotoGP race
Previous article

Vinales: Aprilia hasn’t discussed team orders for Silverstone MotoGP race
Next article

KTM-bound Miller appreciates Ducati’s “unusual” MotoGP update plan

KTM-bound Miller appreciates Ducati’s “unusual” MotoGP update plan
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Suzuka 8 Hours: Honda scores dominant win over Kawasaki Suzuka 8 Hours
FIM Endurance

Suzuka 8 Hours: Honda scores dominant win over Kawasaki

Suzuka 8 Hours: Honda holds commanding lead at halfway mark Suzuka 8 Hours
FIM Endurance

Suzuka 8 Hours: Honda holds commanding lead at halfway mark

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

Bagnaia grateful for British GP advice from MotoGP legends Rossi, Stoner
MotoGP MotoGP

Bagnaia grateful for British GP advice from MotoGP legends Rossi, Stoner

Silverstone race winner Francesco Bagnaia says he asked MotoGP legends Valentino Rossi and Casey Stoner for advice after struggling in practice for the British Grand Prix. 

Quartararo disappointed to “not lose more” with Silverstone MotoGP penalty
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo disappointed to “not lose more” with Silverstone MotoGP penalty

Fabio Quartararo says he is disappointed with his race because he thought he’d “lose more” with his MotoGP British Grand Prix penalty than he did, but could only finish eighth.

Espargaro FP4 crash pain 'no excuse' for Silverstone MotoGP struggles
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro FP4 crash pain 'no excuse' for Silverstone MotoGP struggles

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro says the pain he felt from his 115mph crash in MotoGP practice for the British Grand Prix is “not an excuse” for his difficult Silverstone race.

Late tyre change led to Zarco’s “hero or zero” Silverstone MotoGP crash
MotoGP MotoGP

Late tyre change led to Zarco’s “hero or zero” Silverstone MotoGP crash

Pramac’s Johann Zarco's decision to change to a medium front tyre before the start of the MotoGP British Grand Prix led to his “hero or zero” crash from the lead.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time Prime

Why Andrea Dovizioso is leaving MotoGP at the right time

On the eve of the British Grand Prix, Andrea Dovizioso announced that he will be retiring from MotoGP after September’s San Marino GP. The timing of his departure raised eyebrows, but his reasoning remains sensible and what has happened this year should not diminish a hard-built legacy.

MotoGP
Aug 6, 2022
Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge Prime

Why Alex Rins feels he deserves MotoGP's toughest challenge

Alex Rins’ MotoGP future was plunged into sudden doubt when Suzuki elected to quit the series at the end of 2022. Securing a deal with Honda to join LCR, he will now tread a path that many have fallen off from. But it was a move he felt his status deserved, and it’s a challenge – he tells Motorsport.com - he faces with his eyes wide open…

MotoGP
Jul 27, 2022
How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature Prime

How Formula 1 has driven MotoGP's changing nature

The hiring of technicians from Formula 1 has clearly contributed to a recent change in the MotoGP landscape, with the role of engineers gaining greater significance relative to the riders. Here's how this shift has come about.

MotoGP
Jul 19, 2022
The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP Prime

The battle Yamaha's wayward son is fighting to be fast again in MotoGP

Franco Morbidelli was long overdue a promotion to factory machinery when it finally came late last year, having finished runner-up in the 2020 standings on an old Yamaha package. But since then the Italian has been a shadow of his former self as he toils to adapt to the 2022 M1, and recognises that he needs to change his style to be quick on it

MotoGP
Jul 13, 2022
Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era Prime

Why Honda and Yamaha have been left behind in MotoGP's new era

OPINION: The once all-conquering Japanese manufacturers are going through a difficult period in MotoGP this season. With Suzuki quitting, Honda struggling to get near the podium and Yamaha only enjoying success courtesy of Fabio Quartararo, Japanese manufacturers have been left in the dust by their European counterparts. This is why.

MotoGP
Jun 28, 2022
How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022 Prime

How in-form Quartararo is evoking Marquez in MotoGP 2022

OPINION: Fabio Quartararo has seized control of the 2022 MotoGP world standings after another dominant victory as his nearest rivals faltered. And he is very much heading towards a second championship echoing how the dominator of the last decade achieved much of his success.

MotoGP
Jun 20, 2022
Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success Prime

Why Marquez's surgery is about more than just chasing on-track success

OPINION: Marc Marquez will likely sit out the remainder of the 2022 MotoGP season to undergo a fourth major operation on the right arm he badly broke in 2020. It is hoped it will return him to his brilliant best after a tough start to the season without a podium to his name. But it’s the human victory that will far outweigh any future on-track success he may go on to have

MotoGP
May 31, 2022
Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma Prime

Why Ducati holds all the power in its MotoGP rider dilemma

OPINION: The French Grand Prix looks to have made Ducati’s decision on its factory team line-up simpler, as Enea Bastianini stormed to his third win of the campaign and Jorge Martin crashed out for a fifth time in 2022. But, as Ducati suggests to Motorsport.com, it remains in the strongest position in a wild rider market

MotoGP
May 16, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.