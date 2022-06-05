2022 Barcelona MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Listen to this article

Aleix Espargaro is the outright favourite for a second victory of the 2022 season at Barcelona, having been quick over both a single lap and on long runs during his home weekend so far.

The Aprilia rider will line up on pole position ahead of Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia, with championship leader Fabio Quartararo completing the front row on the Yamaha.

Ducati riders form the second row of the grid, with Johann Zarco on the Pramac leading Gresini's Fabio Di Giannantonio and teammate Jorge Martin.

What time does the Barcelona MotoGP start today?

The Barcelona MotoGP race will begin at 2pm local time (+2 GMT) at Circuit de Catalunya-Barcelona.

The race will run to 24 laps.

Date : Su n day, June 5, 2022

Start time : 12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 14:00 SAST / 15:00 EAT / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 Barcelona MotoGP session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP2 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 FP3 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP4 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 Qualifying 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 Warm up 07:40 08:40 09:40 03:40 00:40 17:40 16:40 13:10 Race 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

How can I watch Barcelona MotoGP?

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport (new for 2022)

Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: SPOTV (new for 2022)

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans7

Malaysia and Singapore: SPOTV (new for 2022)

China: Guangdong Television

South Korea: SPOTV (new for 2022)

Americas

USA: CNBC

Canada: REV TV

Brazil: Fox Sports

Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Barcelona MotoGP - Starting grid: