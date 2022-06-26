2022 Assen MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Listen to this article

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia will start the race from pole position as he aims to bounce back from two straight retirements that have all but ended his chances of winning the title.

Fresh from his dominant performance at the Sachsenring, championship leader Fabio Quartararo will line up second on the Yamaha, while Pramac's Jorge Martin will complete the front row.

Marco Bezzecchi qualified an excellent fourth for VR46 ahead of Aleix Espargaro, who remains the chief rival to Quartararo in the title fight.

What time does the MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix start today?

The Dutch GP will begin at 2pm local time (+2 GMT) at the TT Circuit in Assen.

The race will run to 26 laps.

Date : Su n day, June 26, 2022

Start time : 12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 14:00 SAST / 15:00 EAT / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP2 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 FP3 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP4 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 Qualifying 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 Warm up 07:40 08:40 09:40 03:40 00:40 17:40 16:40 13:10 Race 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

How can I watch Dutch MotoGP?

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport (new for 2022)

Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: SPOTV (new for 2022)

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans7

Malaysia and Singapore: SPOTV (new for 2022)

China: Guangdong Television

South Korea: SPOTV (new for 2022)

Americas

USA: CNBC

Canada: REV TV

Brazil: Fox Sports

Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Dutch MotoGP - Starting grid:

Cla Nº Rider Bike Time Gap 1 63 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'31.504 - 2 20 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'31.620 0.116 3 89 Jorge Martín Ducati 1'31.708 0.204 4 72 Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 1'31.796 0.292 5 41 Aleix Espargaró Aprilia 1'31.868 0.364 6 43 Jack Miller Ducati 1'32.124 0.620 7 5 Johann Zarco Ducati 1'32.175 0.671 8 88 Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'32.272 0.768 9 42 Alex Rins Suzuki 1'32.307 0.803 10 33 Brad Binder KTM 1'32.367 0.863 11 12 Maverick Viñales Aprilia 1'32.424 0.920 12 30 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'32.967 1.463 13 10 Luca Marini Ducati 1'32.787 1.283 14 36 Joan Mir Suzuki 1'32.898 1.394 15 49 Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 1'32.912 1.408 16 23 Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'33.005 1.501 17 4 Andrea Dovizioso Yamaha 1'33.009 1.505 18 6 Stefan Bradl Honda 1'33.029 1.525 19 87 Remy Gardner KTM 1'33.093 1.589 20 21 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'33.096 1.592 21 73 Álex Márquez Honda 1'33.113 1.609 22 32 Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 1'33.467 1.963 23 25 Raúl Fernández KTM 1'33.652 2.148 24 40 Darryn Binder Yamaha 1'33.998 2.494