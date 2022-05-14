Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / French GP News

2022 MotoGP French GP: Qualifying results and starting grid

Francesco Bagnaia claimed his second consecutive pole position of the 2022 MotoGP season at Le Mans, leading a 1-2 for the factory Ducati team in French Grand Prix qualifying.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Listen to this article

Italian rider Bagnaia blitzed the Circuit Bugatti lap record in the pole shootout on Saturday, lapping the track in 1m30.450s to secure the fifth pole for a Ducati rider in seven qualifying sessions in 2022.

Jack Miller backed up the performance of Bagnaia to grab second spot on the grid, setting a time that was just 0.069s than his teammate.

Aleix Espargaro continued his strong run in France, securing a spot on the front row for the third consecutive race weekend with a time of 1m30.609s on the Aprilia.

Reigning MotoGP champion Fabio Quartararo traded lap times with Bagnaia early on in the session, briefly claiming provisional pole with a 1m30.688s flier.

However, the French rider couldn’t keep up with Bagnaia’s pace in the second part of qualifying and eventually slipped to fourth on the grid, missing out a spot on the front row by 0.089s.

Enea Bastianini produced a solid laptime of 1m30.711s to claim fifth for the Gresini Ducati team, beating the top Pramac Ducati bike of FP3 pacesetter Johann Zarco.

Joan Mir will head up the third row of the grid after successfully progressing to the second leg of qualifying from Q1, with Suzuki teammate Alex Rins and Pramac Ducati’s Jorge Martin - who also had to go through Q1 - starting alongside him in eighth and ninth respectively.

Marc Marquez could do no better than 10th after making a mistake on his flying lap on his second bike, having damaged his primary machine in a crash in final practice.

However, he still ended up as the top Honda of the grid, with factory teammate Pol Espargaro ending up just behind him in 11th, and Takaaki Nakagami managing only 12th on the LCR-run bike.

Several leading names were eliminated in Q1 and will have to start the race from the lower half of the grid, with Maverick Vinales set to line up 14th on the Aprilia and Franco Morbidelli starting further down in 19th on the second of the two factory Yamahas.

KTM riders will also have a mountain to climb in the race, with factory duo Miguel Oliveira and Brad Binder starting only 17th and 18th respectively.

The 2022 MotoGP French GP will get underway at 2pm local time (1pm BST) on Sunday.

2022 French Grand Prix – Q2 results:

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time Gap Interval
1 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 9 1'30.450
2 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 9 1'30.519 0.069 0.069
3 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 8 1'30.609 0.159 0.090
4 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 8 1'30.688 0.238 0.079
5 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 9 1'30.711 0.261 0.023
6 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 8 1'30.863 0.413 0.152
7 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 7 1'30.943 0.493 0.080
8 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 8 1'30.977 0.527 0.034
9 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 7 1'31.068 0.618 0.091
10 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 7 1'31.148 0.698 0.080
11 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 8 1'31.526 1.076 0.378
12 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 9 1'31.595 1.145 0.069
2022 French Grand Prix – Q1 results:

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time Gap Interval
1 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 8 1'30.804
2 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 9 1'30.933 0.129 0.129
3 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 8 1'30.940 0.136 0.007
4 Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia 8 1'31.271 0.467 0.331
5 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 9 1'31.363 0.559 0.092
6 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati 8 1'31.487 0.683 0.124
7 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 8 1'31.547 0.743 0.060
8 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 8 1'31.610 0.806 0.063
9 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 9 1'31.617 0.813 0.007
10 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Yamaha 9 1'31.618 0.814 0.001
11 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 9 1'31.763 0.959 0.145
12 Australia Remy Gardner
KTM 8 1'31.820 1.016 0.057
13 South Africa Darryn Binder
Yamaha 7 1'32.596 1.792 0.776
14 Spain Raúl Fernández
KTM 8 1'32.767 1.963 0.171
2022 French Grand Prix – Starting grid:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'30.450
2 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'30.519 0.069
3 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'30.609 0.159
4 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'30.688 0.238
5 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'30.711 0.261
6 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'30.863 0.413
7 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'30.943 0.493
8 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'30.977 0.527
9 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'31.068 0.618
10 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 1'31.148 0.698
11 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'31.526 1.076
12 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'31.595 1.145
13 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 1'30.940 0.490
14 Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia 1'31.271 0.821
15 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'31.363 0.913
16 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati 1'31.487 1.037
17 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'31.547 1.097
18 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'31.610 1.160
19 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'31.617 1.167
20 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Yamaha 1'31.618 1.168
21 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'31.763 1.313
22 Australia Remy Gardner
KTM 1'31.820 1.370
23 South Africa Darryn Binder
Yamaha 1'32.596 2.146
24 Spain Raúl Fernández
KTM 1'32.767 2.317
