Previous / Miller penalised for Germany MotoGP yellow flag crash Next / Germany MotoGP: Quartararo eases to victory as rivals falter
MotoGP / German GP News

2022 German MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

The Sachsenring circuit plays host to the 10th round of the 2022 MotoGP season. Check out the full schedule for the German Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 German MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more
Listen to this article

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia and Yamaha star Fabio Quartararo are set to battle it out for victory after locking the top two spots on the grid, sharing the front row with Pramac's Johann Zarco.

The second row is headed by Aleix Espargaro on the Aprilia, the Gresini Ducati of Fabio di Giannantonio and the second Ducati of Jack Miller.

What time does the German MotoGP start today?

The German MotoGP race will begin at 2pm local time (+2 GMT) at the Sachsenring.

The race will run to 30 laps.

  • Date: Sunday, June 19, 2022
  • Start time: 12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 14:00 SAST / 15:00 EAT / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

07:55

08:55

09:55

03:55

00:55

17:55

16:55

13:25

FP2

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10

21:10

 17:40

FP3

 07:55 08:55 09:55

03:55

00:55

 17:55

16:55

 13:25

FP4

 11:30 12:30 13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

 17:00

Qualifying

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10

21:10

17:40

Warm up

07:40

08:40

 09:40

03:40

 00:40

17:40

16:40

13:10

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

How can I watch German MotoGP?

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Ziggo Sport (new for 2022)
  • Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: SPOTV (new for 2022)
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: SPOTV (new for 2022)
  • China: Guangdong Television 
  • South Korea: SPOTV (new for 2022)

Americas

  • USA: CNBC
  • Canada: REV TV
  • Brazil: Fox Sports
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Spark Sport

Africa

  • Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

German MotoGP - Starting grid:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'19.931
2 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'20.007 0.076
3 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'20.030 0.099
4 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'20.120 0.189
5 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati 1'20.128 0.197
6 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'20.150 0.219
7 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'20.168 0.237
8 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'20.219 0.288
9 Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia 1'20.468 0.537
10 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'20.562 0.631
11 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 1'20.593 0.662
12 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'20.732 0.801
13 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'20.604 0.673
14 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'20.656 0.725
15 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'20.757 0.826
16 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'20.888 0.957
17 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'20.905 0.974
18 Germany Stefan Bradl
Honda 1'20.908 0.977
19 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Yamaha 1'20.965 1.034
20 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'21.020 1.089
21 Australia Remy Gardner
KTM 1'21.089 1.158
22 Spain Raúl Fernández
KTM 1'21.322 1.391
23 South Africa Darryn Binder
Yamaha 1'21.322 1.391
