Previous / Quartararo explains MotoGP form turnaround after Indonesia pole Next / Marquez taken to hospital after Indonesia MotoGP warm-up crash
MotoGP / Indonesian GP News

2022 Indonesian MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

The Mandalika Street Circuit is hosting its first-ever MotoGP race this weekend following its World Superbike debut late last year. Here's how you can watch the Indonesian Grand Prix on Sunday.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Listen to this article

Reigning champion Fabio Quartararo starts on pole position on the Yamaha, with Pramac duo Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco joining him on the front row of the grid.

KTM rider Brad Binder leads the second row of the grid ahead of Qatar GP winner Enea Bastianini, with Francesco Bagnaia sixth on the factory Ducati.

Marc Marquez has been ruled out of the race after suffering a concussion in a crash during warm-up.

What time does the Indonesian MotoGP start today?

UPDATE: The Indonesia MotoGP race will now begin at 4:15pm local time / 8:15am GMT after a long delay caused by torrential rain.

The revised race distance is 20 laps.

  • Date: Sunday, March 20, 2022
  • Updated Start time: 16:15 local time / 08:15 GMT / 09:15 CET / 10:15 SAT / 11:05 EAT / 04:15 ET / 01:15 PT / 19:15 AEDT / 17:15 JST / 13:45 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

How can I watch Indonesian MotoGP?

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Ziggo Sport (new for 2022)
  • Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: SPOTV (new for 2022)
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: SPOTV (new for 2022)
  • China: Guangdong Television 
  • South Korea: SPOTV (new for 2022)

Americas

  • USA: NBCSN
  • Canada: REV TV
  • Brazil: Fox Sports
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Spark Sport

Africa

  • Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Indonesian MotoGP - Starting grid:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'31.067
2 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'31.280 0.213
3 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'31.378 0.311
4 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'31.433 0.366
5 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'31.504 0.437
6 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'31.507 0.440
7 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'31.566 0.499
8 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'31.582 0.515
9 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'31.714 0.647
10 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'31.723 0.656
11 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati 1'31.829 0.762
12 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'31.666 0.599
13 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 1'31.695 0.628
14 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'32.336 1.269
15 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'31.831 0.764
16 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Yamaha 1'31.870 0.803
17 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'31.875 0.808
18 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'31.987 0.920
19 Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia 1'32.006 0.939
20 Spain Raúl Fernández
KTM 1'32.122 1.055
21 Australia Remy Gardner
KTM 1'32.140 1.073
22 South Africa Darryn Binder
Yamaha 1'32.299 1.232
23 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'32.330 1.263
