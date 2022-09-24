2022 MotoGP Japanese GP: Start time, how to watch & more

Listen to this article

Marc Marquez will line up on pole position after putting together a stellar lap in Saturday's wet qualifying, but the Spaniard has downplayed his chances of scoring a podium on Honda's home soil.

He will be joined on the front row of the grid by Pramac Ducati's Johann Zarco and KTM rider Brad Binder.

Aleix Espargaro will be the highest-placed championship contender on the starting grid in sixth, three spots ahead of Fabio Quartararo and a full six positions clear of Francesco Bagnaia.

Four of the last five Japanese GPs have been won by Honda riders, with Andrea Dovizioso's victory in 2017 on the Ducati the only exception.

What time does the MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix start today?

The Japanese GP will begin at 3pm local time (+2 GMT) at Mobility Resort Motegi (previously known as Twin Ring Motegi).

The race will run to 24 laps.

Date : Su n day, September 25, 2022

Start time : 06:00 GMT / 07:00 BST / 08:00 CEST / 08:00 SAST / 09:00 EAT / 02:00 ET / 23:00 PT (Saturday) / 16:00 AEST / 15:00 JST / 11:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 06:05 07:05 08:05 02:05 23:05 16:05 15:05 11:35 FP2 01:50 02:50 03:50 21:50 18:50 11:50 10:50 07:20 FP3 05:25 06:25 07:25 01:25 22:25 15:25 14:25 10:55 Qualifying 06:05 07:05 08:05 02:05 23:05 16:05 15:05 11:35 Warm up 01:40 02:40 03:40 21:40 18:40 11:40 10:40 07:10 Race 06:00 07:00 08:00 02:00 23:00 16:00 15:00 11:30

How can I watch the Motegi MotoGP?

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport (new for 2022)

Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: SPOTV (new for 2022)

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans7

Malaysia and Singapore: SPOTV (new for 2022)

China: Guangdong Television

South Korea: SPOTV (new for 2022)

Americas

USA: NBC

Canada: REV TV

Brazil: Fox Sports

Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Motegi MotoGP - Starting grid:

Cla Nº Rider Bike Time Gap 1 93 Marc Márquez Honda 1'55.214 - 2 5 Johann Zarco Ducati 1'55.422 0.208 3 33 Brad Binder KTM 1'55.537 0.323 4 12 Maverick Viñales Aprilia 1'55.620 0.406 5 89 Jorge Martín Ducati 1'55.686 0.472 6 41 Aleix Espargaró Aprilia 1'55.771 0.557 7 43 Jack Miller Ducati 1'55.784 0.570 8 88 Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'55.895 0.681 9 20 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'56.326 1.112 10 10 Luca Marini Ducati 1'56.354 1.140 11 44 Pol Espargaró Honda 1'57.354 2.140 12 63 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'57.373 2.159 13 72 Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 1'55.934 0.720 14 21 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'56.006 0.792 15 23 Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'56.130 0.916 16 49 F.Di Giannantonio Ducati 1'56.432 1.218 17 73 Álex Márquez Honda 1'56.578 1.364 18 42 Alex Rins Suzuki 1'56.656 1.442 19 45 Tetsuta Nagashima Honda 1'57.229 2.015 20 87 Remy Gardner KTM 1'57.288 2.074 21 85 Takuya Tsuda Suzuki 1'57.787 2.573 22 25 Raúl Fernández KTM 1'57.827 2.613 23 35 Cal Crutchlow Yamaha 1'58.115 2.901 24 40 Darryn Binder Yamaha 1'58.292 3.078 25 30 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 1'58.717 3.503