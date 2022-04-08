Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Yamaha must improve MotoGP grip uncertainty – Quartararo Next / Miller "left in the dark" by Ducati over his MotoGP future
MotoGP / Argentinian GP Special feature

2022 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to Austin this weekend for the Americas Grand Prix. Here's the full schedule for the fourth round of the 2022 MotoGP season.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
Listen to this article

Honda rider Marc Marquez has a near-perfect record at the Circuit of the Americas in the premier class, having won all but one race at the track since it debuted on the calendar this weekend.

Suzuki's Alex Rins broke Marquez's run of victories in 2019 after the Spaniard crashed out from the lead of the race.

2022 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

14:55

15:55

16:55

10:55

07:55

00:55¹

23:55

20:25

FP2

19:10

20:10

 21:10

15:10

12:10

05:10¹

04:10¹

 00:40¹

FP3

 14:55 15:55 16:55

10:55

07:55

 00:55¹

23:55

 20:25

FP4

 18:30 19:30 20:30

14:30

11:30

04:30¹

03:30¹

 00:00¹

Qualifying

19:10

20:10

 21:10

15:10

12:10

05:10¹

04:10¹

00:40¹

Warm up

14:40

15:40

 16:40

10:40

 07:40

00:40¹

23:40

20:10

Race 

18:00

19:00

20:00

14:00

 11:00

04:00¹

03:00¹

 23:30

2022 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings in the UK 

Friday 8th April 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 15:55 - 16:40 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 20:10 - 20:55 BST

Saturday 9th April 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 15:55 - 16:40 BST
  • Free Practice 4: 19:30 - 20:00 BST
  • Qualifying: 20:10 - 20:50 BST

Sunday 10th April 2022

  • Warm up: 15:40 - 16:00 BST
  • Race: 19:00 BST

2022 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 8th April 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 16:55 - 17:40 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 21:10 - 21:55 CEST

Saturday 9th April 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 16:55 - 17:40 CEST
  • Free Practice 4: 20:30 - 21:00 CEST
  • Qualifying: 21:10 - 22:50 CEST

Sunday 10th April 2022

  • Warm up: 16:40 - 17:00 CEST
  • Race: 20:00 CET

2022 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 8th April 2022

  • Free Practice 1:  10:55 - 11:40 ET / 09:55 - 10:40 CDT / 07:55 - 08:40 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  15:10 - 15:55 ET / 14:10 - 14:55 CDT / 12:10 - 12:55 PT

Saturday 9th April 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 10:55 - 11:40  ET / 09:55 - 10:40 CDT / 07:55 - 08:40 PT
  • Free Practice 4: 14:30 - 15:00 ET / 13:30 - 14:00 CDT / 11:30 - 12:00 PT
  • Qualifying: 15:10 - 15:50 ET / 14:10 - 14:50 CDT / 12:10 - 12:50 PT

Sunday 10th April 2022

  • Warm-up: 10:40 - 11:00 ET / 09:40 - 10:00 CDT / 07:40 - 08:00 PT
  • Race:  14:00 ET / 13:00 CDT / 11:00 PT 

2022 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Saturday 9th April 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 00:55 - 01:40 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 05:10 - 05:55 AEST 

Sunday 10th April 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 00:55 - 01:40 AEST 
  • Free Practice 4 - 04:30 - 05:00 AEST
  • Qualifying: 05:10 - 05:50 AEST

Monday 11th April 2022

  • Warm-up: 00:40 - 01:00 AEST
  • Race: 04:00 AEST

2022 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 8th April 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 23:55 - 00:40 JST 

Saturday 9th April 2022

  • Free Practice 2: 04:10 - 04:55 JST
  • Free Practice 3: 23:55 - 00:40 JST 

Sunday 10th April 2022

  • Free Practice 4: 03:30 - 04:00 JST
  • Qualifying: 04:10 - 04:50 JST
  • Warm-up: 23:40 -00:00 JST

Monday 11th April 2022

  • Race: 03:00 JST

2022 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 8th April 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 20:25 - 21:10 IST 

Saturday 9th April 2022

  • Free Practice 2: 00:40 - 01:25 IST
  • Free Practice 3: 20:25 - 21:10 IST 

Sunday 10th April 2022

  • Free Practice 4: 00:00 - 00:30 IST
  • Qualifying: 00:40 - 01:20 IST
  • Warm-up: 20:10 - 20:30 IST
  • Race: 23:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Americas MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

shares
comments

Related video

Yamaha must improve MotoGP grip uncertainty – Quartararo
Previous article

Yamaha must improve MotoGP grip uncertainty – Quartararo
Next article

Miller "left in the dark" by Ducati over his MotoGP future

Miller "left in the dark" by Ducati over his MotoGP future
Load comments
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
F1 Australian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel Australian GP
Formula 1

F1 Australian Grand Prix qualifying – Start time, how to watch, channel

Aragon WSBK: Rea beats Bautista, Razgatlioglu in practice Aragon
World Superbike

Aragon WSBK: Rea beats Bautista, Razgatlioglu in practice

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir Prime
DTM

How the DTM has come back stronger from its Norisring nadir

Latest news

2022 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix: Full practice results
MotoGP MotoGP

2022 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix: Full practice results

Quartararo manager in talks with rival MotoGP marques for 2023
MotoGP MotoGP

Quartararo manager in talks with rival MotoGP marques for 2023

MotoGP Americas GP: Zarco leads FP2 from Miller and Quartararo
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP Americas GP: Zarco leads FP2 from Miller and Quartararo

Americas MotoGP: Rins tops FP1 at COTA, Marc Marquez returns
MotoGP MotoGP

Americas MotoGP: Rins tops FP1 at COTA, Marc Marquez returns

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag Prime

How Espargaro helped Aprilia shed MotoGP's underdog tag

Aleix Espargaro became MotoGP's newest winner in a thrilling Argentina Grand Prix in which he also proved the merits of the Aprilia project. After six years of hard graft, both parties have reaped the rewards they have long thought they deserved. But it was several key moments in that journey that led both to that momentous Sunday at Termas de Rio Hondo.

MotoGP
Apr 4, 2022
How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises Prime

How the 2022 Argentina MotoGP was saved – and the questions it raises

The factors which risked the cancellation of MotoGP’s Argentina Grand Prix were consequences of the current world crisis, with pragmatism the key to the solutions that saved the race weekend. But wider lessons can be taken from the situation for the MotoGP calendar, while it also offers other intriguing questions.

MotoGP
Apr 2, 2022
The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022 Prime

The signs KTM has turned around its MotoGP bike in 2022

KTM has made its strongest start to a MotoGP season ever with two podiums – including a stunning win for Miguel Oliveira last weekend in Indonesia – in the first two rounds of 2022. It is a bike that remains difficult to understand but there are several notable signs which suggests KTM’s form looks genuine.

MotoGP
Mar 24, 2022
The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed Prime

The safety problem MotoGP's fraught Indonesia return exposed

OPINION: Last weekend's Indonesian Grand Prix at the new Mandalika International Street Circuit, held in extreme conditions and with asphalt that was tearing up, made it clear that the MotoGP world championship must review its protocols for approving the facilities where races are held.

MotoGP
Mar 23, 2022
The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez Prime

The war within taking its toll on MotoGP's Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez's violent Indonesian GP crash has left him with the double vision problems that ruled him out of the final two rounds of 2021.

MotoGP
Mar 22, 2022
Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes Prime

Why Yamaha hasn't learned from Honda and Suzuki's MotoGP mistakes

Fabio Quartararo gave Yamaha plenty of warnings about a lack of development ahead of their MotoGP world championship defence which went unheeded given its Qatar GP performance. It appears the Japanese manufacturer has fallen into a familiar trap which has also caught two of its major rivals in recent years.

MotoGP
Mar 13, 2022
Why Suzuki isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests Prime

Why Suzuki isn't as dormant as its Qatar GP suggests

Suzuki made a splash in pre-season testing with its 2022 GSX-RR and was expected to fight for big things in MotoGP’s Qatar Grand Prix. While the race didn’t yield anything special, there is a lot to suggest Suzuki could be MotoGP’s real weapon this season

MotoGP
Mar 9, 2022
Why MotoGP’s newest winner can be a menace in the coming races Prime

Why MotoGP’s newest winner can be a menace in the coming races

Enea Bastianini etched himself into the history books as MotoGP’s newest winner with a stunning ride to victory in last Sunday’s 2022 season-opening Qatar Grand Prix. He has pricked the ears of a number of rivals and can prove to be a real menace in the early races of 2022

MotoGP
Mar 8, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.