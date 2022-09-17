Tickets Subscribe
Previous / India in frame to join the MotoGP calendar Next / Aragon MotoGP: Miller leads Bagnaia in FP3, Espargaro to Q1
MotoGP / Aragon GP News

2022 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to Spain this weekend for the 15th round of the 2022 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2022 Aragon Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Listen to this article

Fabio Quartararo continues to lead the championship heading into Aragon, but his lead has shrunk to 30 points thanks to a four-race winning streak from Francesco Bagnaia.

Aleix Espargaro has slipped to third in the championship behind Bagnaia, albeit only 33 points behind Quartararo with six races including Aragon still to run.

Aragon marks the return of Marc Marquez following a long injury layoff, although the Honda rider is unlikely to be at his 100% after undergoing a fourth operation on his right arm.

Marquez won at Aragon for four consecutive years between 2016-19, with the following two races won by Alex Rins and Bagnaia.

2022 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

07:55

08:55

09:55

03:55

00:55

17:55

16:55

13:25

FP2

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10

21:10

 17:40

FP3

 07:55 08:55 09:55

03:55

00:55

 17:55

16:55

 13:25

FP4

 11:30 12:30 13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

 17:00

Qualifying

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10

21:10

17:40

Warm up

07:40

08:40

 09:40

03:40

 00:40

17:40

16:40

13:10

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

2022 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 16th September 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 08:55 - 09:40 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 13:10 - 13:55 BST

Saturday 17th September 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 08:55 - 09:40 BST
  • Free Practice 4: 12:30 - 13:00 BST
  • Qualifying: 13:10 - 13:50 BST

Sunday 18th September 2022

  • Warm up: 08:40 - 09:00 BST
  • Race: 13:00 BST

2022 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 16th September 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 09:55 - 10:40 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 14:10 - 14:55 CEST

Saturday 17th September 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 09:55 - 10:40 CEST
  • Free Practice 4: 13:30 - 14:00 CEST
  • Qualifying: 14:10 - 14:50 CEST

Sunday 18th September 2022

  • Warm up: 09:40 - 10:00 CEST
  • Race: 14:00 CET

2022 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 16th September 2022

  • Free Practice 1:  03:55 - 04:40 ET / 00:55 - 01:40 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  08:10 - 08:55 ET / 05:10 - 05:55 PT

Saturday 17th September 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 03:55 - 04:40  ET / 00:55 - 01:40 PT
  • Free Practice 4: 07:30 - 08:00 ET / 04:30 - 05:00 PT
  • Qualifying: 08:10 - 08:50 ET / 05:10 - 05:50 PT

Sunday 18th September 2022

  • Warm-up: 03:40 - 04:00 ET / 00:40 - 01:00 PT
  • Race:  08:00 ET /  05:00 PT 

2022 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 16th September 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 17:55 - 18:40 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 22:10 - 22:55 AEST 

Saturday 17th September 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 17:55 - 18:40 AEST 
  • Free Practice 4 - 21:30 - 22:00 AEST
  • Qualifying: 22:10 - 22:50 AEST

Sunday 18th September 2022

  • Warm-up: 17:40 - 18:00 AEST
  • Race: 22:00 AEST

2022 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 16th September 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 16:55 - 17:40 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 21:10 - 21:55 JST 

Saturday 17th September 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 16:55 - 17:40 JST 
  • Free Practice 4: 20:30 - 21:00 JST
  • Qualifying: 21:10 - 21:50 JST

Sunday 18th September 2022

  • Warm-up: 16:40 - 17:00 JST
  • Race: 21:00 JST

2022 MotoGP Aragon Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 16th September 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 13:25 - 14:10 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 17:40 - 18:25 IST

Saturday 17th September 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 13:25 - 14:10 IST 
  • Free Practice 4: 17:00 - 17:30 IST
  • Qualifying: 17:40 - 18:20 IST

Sunday 18th September 2022

  • Warm-up: 13:10 - 13:30 IST
  • Race: 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Aragon MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

India in frame to join the MotoGP calendar
Previous article

India in frame to join the MotoGP calendar
Next article

Aragon MotoGP: Miller leads Bagnaia in FP3, Espargaro to Q1

Aragon MotoGP: Miller leads Bagnaia in FP3, Espargaro to Q1
