Previous / Red Bull Ring unveils new chicane for MotoGP layout Next / Nakagami to miss Argentina MotoGP round due to COVID
MotoGP / Argentinian GP News

2022 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP returns to Argentina for the first time in three years this weekend, with the Autodromo Termas de Rio Hondo hosting the third round of the season. Here's the full updated schedule for the 2022 Argentina Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
Listen to this article

Due to delays in shipping after a cargo plane developed a technical glitch, Friday running in Argentina has been cancelled, with both FP1 and FP2 moved to Saturday.

FP4 has been scrapped, with a shorter 30-minute FP3 session taking its place. Timings of Sunday warm-up and the race itself remain unchanged.

The updated schedule can be found below:

2022 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEDT/AEST

JST

IST

FP1

13:35

14:35

15:35

09:35

06:35

00:35¹

22:35

19:05

FP2

16:25

17:25

 18:25

12:25

09:25

02:25¹

01:25¹

 21:55

FP3

 19:25 20:25 21:25

15:25

12:25

 05:25¹

04:25¹

 00:55¹

Qualifying

20:05

21:05

 22:05

16:05

13:05

06:05¹

05:05¹

01:35¹

Warm up

13:40

14:40

 15:40

09:40

 06:40

23:40

22:40

19:10

Race 

18:00

19:00

20:00

14:00

 11:00

04:00¹

03:00¹

 23:30

2022 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix sessions timings in Argentina

Saturday 2nd April 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 10:35 - 11:20 local time
  • Free Practice 2: 13:25 - 14:10 local time
  • Free Practice 3: 16:25 - 16:55 local time
  • Qualifying: 17:05 - 17:45 local time

Sunday 3rd April 2022

  • Warm up: 10:40 - 11:00 local time
  • Race: 15:00 local time

2022 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix session timings in the UK 

Saturday 2nd April 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 14:35 - 15:20 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 17:25 - 18:10 BST
  • Free Practice 3: 20:25 - 20:55 BST
  • Qualifying: 21:05 - 22:45 BST

Sunday 3rd April 2022

  • Warm up: 14:40 - 15:00 BST
  • Race: 19:00 BST

2022 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Saturday 2nd April 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 15:35 - 16:20 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 18:25 - 19:10 CEST
  • Free Practice 3: 21:25 - 21:55 CEST
  • Qualifying: 22:05 - 22:45 CEST

Sunday 3rd April 2022

  • Warm up: 15:40 - 16:00 CEST
  • Race: 20:00 CEST

2022 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix session timings in the US

Saturday 2nd April 2022

  • Free Practice 1:  09:35 - 10:20 ET / 06:35 - 07:20 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  12:25 - 13:10 ET / 09:25 - 10:10 PT
  • Free Practice 3: 15:25 - 15:55  ET / 12:25 - 12:55 PT
  • Qualifying: 16:05 - 16:45 ET / 13:05 - 13:45 PT

Sunday 3rd April 2022

  • Warm-up: 09:40 - 10:00 ET / 06:40 - 07:00 PT
  • Race:  14:00 ET / 11:00 PT 

2022 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Sunday 3rd April 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 00:35 - 01:20 AEDT
  • Free Practice 2: 02:25 - 03:10 AEST 
  • Free Practice 3: 05:25 - 05:55 AEST 
  • Qualifying: 06:05 - 06:45 AEST
  • Warm-up: 23:40 - 00:00 AEST

Monday 4th April 2022

  • Race: 04:00 AEST

Please note daylight saving ends in Australia on Sunday April 3 at 3am

2022 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Saturday 2nd April 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 22:35 - 23:20 JST 

Sunday 3rd April 2022

  • Free Practice 2: 01:25 - 02:10 JST
  • Free Practice 3: 04:25 - 04:55 JST 
  • Qualifying: 05:05 - 05:45 JST
  • Warm-up: 22:40 - 23:00 JST

Monday 4th April 2022

  • Race: 03:00 JST

2022 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix session timings in India

Saturday 2nd April 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 19:05 - 19:50 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 21:55 - 22:40 IST

Sunday 3rd April 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 00:55 - 01:25 IST 
  • Qualifying: 01:35 - 02:15 IST
  • Warm-up: 19:10 - 19:30 IST
  • Race: 23:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Argentina MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

Red Bull Ring unveils new chicane for MotoGP layout
Previous article

Red Bull Ring unveils new chicane for MotoGP layout
Next article

Nakagami to miss Argentina MotoGP round due to COVID

Nakagami to miss Argentina MotoGP round due to COVID
Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
