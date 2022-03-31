2022 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Listen to this article

Due to delays in shipping after a cargo plane developed a technical glitch, Friday running in Argentina has been cancelled, with both FP1 and FP2 moved to Saturday.

FP4 has been scrapped, with a shorter 30-minute FP3 session taking its place. Timings of Sunday warm-up and the race itself remain unchanged.

The updated schedule can be found below:

2022 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEDT/AEST JST IST FP1 13:35 14:35 15:35 09:35 06:35 00:35¹ 22:35 19:05 FP2 16:25 17:25 18:25 12:25 09:25 02:25¹ 01:25¹ 21:55 FP3 19:25 20:25 21:25 15:25 12:25 05:25¹ 04:25¹ 00:55¹ Qualifying 20:05 21:05 22:05 16:05 13:05 06:05¹ 05:05¹ 01:35¹ Warm up 13:40 14:40 15:40 09:40 06:40 23:40 22:40 19:10 Race 18:00 19:00 20:00 14:00 11:00 04:00¹ 03:00¹ 23:30

2022 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix sessions timings in Argentina

Saturday 2nd April 2022

Free Practice 1: 10:35 - 11:20 local time

Free Practice 2: 13:25 - 14:10 local time

Free Practice 3: 16:25 - 16:55 local time

Qualifying: 17:05 - 17:45 local time

Sunday 3rd April 2022

Warm up: 10:40 - 11:00 local time

Race: 15:00 local time

2022 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix session timings in the UK

Saturday 2nd April 2022

Free Practice 1: 14:35 - 15:20 BST

Free Practice 2: 17:25 - 18:10 BST

Free Practice 3: 20:25 - 20:55 BST

Qualifying: 21:05 - 22:45 BST

Sunday 3rd April 2022

Warm up: 14:40 - 15:00 BST

Race: 19:00 BST

2022 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Saturday 2nd April 2022

Free Practice 1: 15:35 - 16:20 CEST

Free Practice 2: 18:25 - 19:10 CEST

Free Practice 3: 21:25 - 21:55 CEST

Qualifying: 22:05 - 22:45 CEST

Sunday 3rd April 2022

Warm up: 15:40 - 16:00 CEST

Race: 20:00 CEST

2022 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix session timings in the US

Saturday 2nd April 2022

Free Practice 1: 09:35 - 10:20 ET / 06:35 - 07:20 PT

Free Practice 2: 12:25 - 13:10 ET / 09:25 - 10:10 PT

Free Practice 3: 15:25 - 15:55 ET / 12:25 - 12:55 PT

Qualifying: 16:05 - 16:45 ET / 13:05 - 13:45 PT

Sunday 3rd April 2022

Warm-up: 09:40 - 10:00 ET / 06:40 - 07:00 PT

Race: 14:00 ET / 11:00 PT

2022 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Sunday 3rd April 2022

Free Practice 1: 00:35 - 01:20 AEDT

Free Practice 2: 02:25 - 03:10 AEST

Free Practice 3: 05:25 - 05:55 AEST

Qualifying: 06:05 - 06:45 AEST

Warm-up: 23:40 - 00:00 AEST

Monday 4th April 2022

Race: 04:00 AEST

Please note daylight saving ends in Australia on Sunday April 3 at 3am

2022 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Saturday 2nd April 2022

Free Practice 1: 22:35 - 23:20 JST

Sunday 3rd April 2022

Free Practice 2: 01:25 - 02:10 JST

Free Practice 3: 04:25 - 04:55 JST

Qualifying: 05:05 - 05:45 JST

Warm-up: 22:40 - 23:00 JST

Monday 4th April 2022

Race: 03:00 JST

2022 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix session timings in India

Saturday 2nd April 2022

Free Practice 1: 19:05 - 19:50 IST

Free Practice 2: 21:55 - 22:40 IST

Sunday 3rd April 2022

Free Practice 3: 00:55 - 01:25 IST

Qualifying: 01:35 - 02:15 IST

Warm-up: 19:10 - 19:30 IST

Race: 23:30 IST

Can I stream the Argentina MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.