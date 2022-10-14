2022 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Listen to this article

Fabio Quartararo's championship lead has shrunk to just two points ahead of Australia following a run of sixth podiums - including four victories - in the last seven races for Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati).

Aleix Espargaro is also in the title fight for Aprilia, 20 points down on Yamaha star Quartararo, while Enea Bastianini and Jack Miller also have a theoratical chance of winning the championship.

Yamaha and Honda have won the last nine Australian GPs between them, with Ducati's last triumph coming in 2010 courtesy of home favourite Casey Stoner.

2022 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 22:55 23:55 00:55 18:55 15:55 09:55 07:55 04:25 FP2 03:10 04:10 05:10 23:10 20:10 14:10 12:10 08:40 FP3 22:55 23:55 00:55 18:55 15:55 09:55 07:55 04:25 FP4 02:30 03:30 04:30 22:30 19:30 13:30 11:30 08:00 Qualifying 03:10 04:10 05:10 23:10 20:10 14:10 12:10 08:40 Warm up 22:40 23:40 00:40 18:40 15:40 09:40 07:40 04:10 Race 03:00 04:00 05:00 23:00 20:00 14:00 12:00 08:30

2022 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Thursday 13th October 2022

Free Practice 1: 23:55 - 00:40 BST

Friday 14th October 2022

Free Practice 2: 04:10 - 04:55 BST

Free Practice 3: 23:55 - 00:40 BST

Saturday 15th October 2022

Free Practice 4: 03:30 - 04:00 BST

Qualifying: 04:10 - 04:50 BST

Warm up: 23:40 - 00:00 BST

Sunday 16th October 2022

Race: 04:00 BST

2022 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 14th October 2022

Free Practice 1: 00:55 - 01:40 CEST

Free Practice 2: 05:10 - 05:55 CEST

Saturday 15th October 2022

Free Practice 3: 00:55 - 01:40 CEST

Free Practice 4: 04:30 - 05:00 CEST

Qualifying: 05:10 - 05:50 CEST

Sunday 16th October 2022

Warm up: 00:40 - 01:00 CEST

Race: 05:00 CET

2022 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in the US

Thursday 13th September 2022

Free Practice 1: 18:55 - 19:40 ET / 15:55 - 16:40 PT

Free Practice 2: 23:10 - 23:55 ET / 20:10 - 20:50 PT

Friday 14th October 2022

Free Practice 3: 18:55 - 19:40 ET / 15:55 - 16:40 PT

Free Practice 4: 22:30 - 23:00 ET / 19:30 - 20:00 PT

Qualifying: 23:10 - 23:50 ET / 20:10 - 20:50 PT

Saturday 15th October 2022

Warm-up: 18:40 - 19:00 ET / 15:40 - 16:00 PT

Race: 23:00 ET / 20:00 PT

2022 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 14th October 2022

Free Practice 1: 09:55 - 10:40 AEDT

Free Practice 2: 14:10 - 14:55 AEDT

Saturday 15th October 2022

Free Practice 3: 09:55 - 10:40 AEDT

Free Practice 4 - 13:30 - 14:00 AEDT

Qualifying: 14:10 - 14:50 AEDT

Sunday 16th October 2022

Warm-up: 09:40 - 10:00 AEDT

Race: 14:00 AEDT

2022 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 14th October 2022

Free Practice 1: 07:55 - 08:40 JST

Free Practice 2: 12:10 - 12:55 JST

Saturday 15th October 2022

Free Practice 3: 07:55 - 08:40 JST

Free Practice 4: 11:30 - 12:00 JST

Qualifying: 12:10 - 12:50 JST

Sunday 16th October 2022

Warm-up: 07:40 - 08:00 JST

Race: 12:00 JST

2022 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 14th October 2022

Free Practice 1: 04:25 - 05:10 IST

Free Practice 2: 08:40 - 09:25 IST

Saturday 15th October 2022

Free Practice 3: 04:25 - 05:10 IST

Free Practice 4: 08:00 - 08:30 IST

Qualifying: 08:40 - 09:20 IST

Sunday 16th October 2022

Warm-up: 04:10 - 04:30 IST

Race: 08:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Australian MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.