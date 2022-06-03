2022 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Listen to this article

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo leads the standings by eight points from Aprilia star Aleix Espargaro, with Gresini rider Enea Bastianini a further 20 points adrift in third place.

In the teams' standings, Aprilia continues to hold a slender lead, while Ducati is well clear of its rivals in the manufacturers' table having won five of the eight races so far.

2022 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP2 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 FP3 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP4 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 Qualifying 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 Warm up 07:40 08:40 09:40 03:40 00:40 17:40 16:40 13:10 Race 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

2022 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 3rd June 2022

Free Practice 1: 08:55 - 09:40 BST

Free Practice 2: 13:10 - 13:55 BST

Saturday 4th June 2022

Free Practice 3: 08:55 - 09:40 BST

Free Practice 4: 12:30 - 13:00 BST

Qualifying: 13:10 - 13:50 BST

Sunday 5th June 2022

Warm up: 08:40 - 09:00 BST

Race: 13:00 BST

2022 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 3rd June 2022

Free Practice 1: 09:55 - 10:40 CEST

Free Practice 2: 14:10 - 14:55 CEST

Saturday 4th June 2022

Free Practice 3: 09:55 - 10:40 CEST

Free Practice 4: 13:30 - 14:00 CEST

Qualifying: 14:10 - 14:50 CEST

Sunday 5th June 2022

Warm up: 09:40 - 10:00 CEST

Race: 14:00 CET

2022 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 3rd June 2022

Free Practice 1: 03:55 - 04:40 ET / 00:55 - 01:40 PT

Free Practice 2: 08:10 - 08:55 ET / 05:10 - 05:55 PT

Saturday 4th June 2022

Free Practice 3: 03:55 - 04:40 ET / 00:55 - 01:40 PT

Free Practice 4: 07:30 - 08:00 ET / 04:30 - 05:00 PT

Qualifying: 08:10 - 08:50 ET / 05:10 - 05:50 PT

Sunday 5th June 2022

Warm-up: 03:40 - 04:00 ET / 00:40 - 01:00 PT

Race: 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT

2022 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 3rd June 2022

Free Practice 1: 17:55 - 18:40 AEST

Free Practice 2: 22:10 - 22:55 AEST

Saturday 4th June 2022

Free Practice 3: 17:55 - 18:40 AEST

Free Practice 4 - 21:30 - 22:00 AEST

Qualifying: 22:10 - 22:50 AEST

Sunday 5th June 2022

Warm-up: 17:40 - 18:00 AEST

Race: 22:00 AEST

2022 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 3rd June 2022

Free Practice 1: 16:55 - 17:40 JST

Free Practice 2: 21:10 - 21:55 JST

Saturday 4th June 2022

Free Practice 3: 16:55 - 17:40 JST

Free Practice 4: 20:30 - 21:00 JST

Qualifying: 21:10 - 21:50 JST

Sunday 5th June 2022

Warm-up: 16:40 - 17:00 JST

Race: 21:00 JST

2022 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 3rd June 2022

Free Practice 1: 13:25 - 14:10 IST

Free Practice 2: 17:40 - 18:25 IST

Saturday 4th June 2022

Free Practice 3: 13:25 - 14:10 IST

Free Practice 4: 17:00 - 17:30 IST

Qualifying: 17:40 - 18:20 IST

Sunday 5th June 2022

Warm-up: 13:10 - 13:30 IST

Race: 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Catalan MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.