2022 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

In-form Fabio Quartararo heads to the race with an extended advantage of 34 points in the standings following a dominant performance at the Sachsenring last weekend.

The Yamaha rider has firmly established himself as the championship favourite as he continues to outperform the M1, with the next-best rider from the manufacturer's stable, teammate Franco Morbidelli, down in 19th place in the standings.

Quartararo's chances of defending the title have been strengthened by a slew of errors from his chief rivals, with Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia for instance crashing out while running second behind the Frenchman at the Sachsenring.

Yamaha won the previous two editions of the Dutch TT, with Quartararo claiming victory last year and his former teammate Maverick Vinales (now at Aprilia) winning the 2019 race.

2022 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP2 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 FP3 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP4 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 Qualifying 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 Warm up 07:40 08:40 09:40 03:40 00:40 17:40 16:40 13:10 Race 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

2022 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 24th June 2022

Free Practice 1: 08:55 - 09:40 BST

Free Practice 2: 13:10 - 13:55 BST

Saturday 25th June 2022

Free Practice 3: 08:55 - 09:40 BST

Free Practice 4: 12:30 - 13:00 BST

Qualifying: 13:10 - 13:50 BST

Sunday 26th June 2022

Warm up: 08:40 - 09:00 BST

Race: 13:00 BST

2022 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 24th June 2022

Free Practice 1: 09:55 - 10:40 CEST

Free Practice 2: 14:10 - 14:55 CEST

Saturday 25th June 2022

Free Practice 3: 09:55 - 10:40 CEST

Free Practice 4: 13:30 - 14:00 CEST

Qualifying: 14:10 - 14:50 CEST

Sunday 26th June 2022

Warm up: 09:40 - 10:00 CEST

Race: 14:00 CET

2022 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 24th June 2022

Free Practice 1: 03:55 - 04:40 ET / 00:55 - 01:40 PT

Free Practice 2: 08:10 - 08:55 ET / 05:10 - 05:55 PT

Saturday 25th June 2022

Free Practice 3: 03:55 - 04:40 ET / 00:55 - 01:40 PT

Free Practice 4: 07:30 - 08:00 ET / 04:30 - 05:00 PT

Qualifying: 08:10 - 08:50 ET / 05:10 - 05:50 PT

Sunday 26th June 2022

Warm-up: 03:40 - 04:00 ET / 00:40 - 01:00 PT

Race: 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT

2022 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 24th June 2022

Free Practice 1: 17:55 - 18:40 AEST

Free Practice 2: 22:10 - 22:55 AEST

Saturday 25th June 2022

Free Practice 3: 17:55 - 18:40 AEST

Free Practice 4 - 21:30 - 22:00 AEST

Qualifying: 22:10 - 22:50 AEST

Sunday 26th June 2022

Warm-up: 17:40 - 18:00 AEST

Race: 22:00 AEST

2022 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 24th June 2022

Free Practice 1: 16:55 - 17:40 JST

Free Practice 2: 21:10 - 21:55 JST

Saturday 25th June 2022

Free Practice 3: 16:55 - 17:40 JST

Free Practice 4: 20:30 - 21:00 JST

Qualifying: 21:10 - 21:50 JST

Sunday 26th June 2022

Warm-up: 16:40 - 17:00 JST

Race: 21:00 JST

2022 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 24th June 2022

Free Practice 1: 13:25 - 14:10 IST

Free Practice 2: 17:40 - 18:25 IST

Saturday 25th June 2022

Free Practice 3: 13:25 - 14:10 IST

Free Practice 4: 17:00 - 17:30 IST

Qualifying: 17:40 - 18:20 IST

Sunday 26th June 2022

Warm-up: 13:10 - 13:30 IST

Race: 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Dutch MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.