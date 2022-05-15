Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / French GP Results

2022 MotoGP French Grand Prix: Full race results

Gresini Ducati rider Enea Bastianini scored his third victory of the 2022 MotoGP season in the French Grand Prix at Le Mans, while Francesco Bagnaia crashed out of the race shortly after losing the lead.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 MotoGP French Grand Prix: Full race results
Listen to this article

Jack Miller got the holeshot from second on the grid at the start of the race, but soon dropped behind polesitter Bagnaia on the sister factory Ducati and the fast-starting Gresini bike of Bastianini in third, paving the way for a two-horse race for victory.

Bastianini started piling pressure on the Spanish GP winner in the second half of the race, with the two circulating just a few tenths away from each other on the 4.1km circuit.

With seven laps to go, Bastianini made a move going into the Dunlop chicane, only for Bagnaia to reclaim the position a few corners later.

However, Bagnaia would throw away all his hard work by running wide at Turn 8, before falling off his bike at Turn 14 at the end of the lap.

With Bagnaia out of the picture, Bastiania cruised to a 2.7s victory over the sole remaining factory Ducati of Miller, adding to his victories in the Qatar season opener and the Americas GP at Austin.

Aprilia star Aleix Espargaro hung on to his fourth podium finish of the season after resisting the advances of reigning champion Fabio Quartararo during the second part of the race.

Yamaha rider Quartararo initially slipped to the lower reaches of the top 10 with a poor getaway from fourth on the grid, but was able to recoup some of the lost places - although was denied a home podium finish by just over a tenth of a second by title rival Espargaro.

Countryman Johann Zarco finished fifth on the Pramac Ducati after recovering from a three-place grid penalty, repassing the top Honda of Marc Marquez towards the end of the race.

LCR Honda’s Takaaki Nakagami equalled his best result of the season so far in seventh, finishing ahead of Brad Binder on the sole surviving KTM. Binder’s teammate Miguel Oliveira and Tech 3 duo Raul Fernandez and Remy Gardner all failed to finish the race.

The top 10 was completed by VR46’s Luca Marini and Maverick Vinales on the second Aprilia, as Pol Espargaro had to settle for 11th after having to slow down his Honda to avoid hitting the stricken KTM of Oliveira.

Suzuki endured a nightmare outing with both Alex Rins and Joan Mir crashing out of the race while running inside the top 10, just days after the Japanese manufacturer announced it plans to quit MotoGP after 2022.

2022 MotoGP French Grand Prix: Full race results

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap Interval
1 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 41'34.613
2 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 41'37.331 2.718 2.718
3 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 41'38.795 4.182 1.464
4 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 41'38.901 4.288 0.106
5 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 41'45.752 11.139 6.851
6 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 41'49.768 15.155 4.016
7 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 41'51.293 16.680 1.525
8 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 41'53.072 18.459 1.779
9 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 41'55.154 20.541 2.082
10 Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia 41'56.099 21.486 0.945
11 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 41'57.320 22.707 1.221
12 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 41'58.021 23.408 0.701
13 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati 42'01.045 26.432 3.024
14 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 42'03.323 28.710 2.278
15 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 42'04.046 29.433 0.723
16 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Yamaha 42'12.762 38.149 8.716
17 South Africa Darryn Binder
Yamaha 42'34.361 59.748 21.599
Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 37'14.762 3 Laps 3 Laps
Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 30'48.398 7 Laps 4 Laps
Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 24'52.128 11 Laps 4 Laps
Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 20'04.968 14 Laps 3 Laps
Spain Raúl Fernández
KTM 9'29.930 21 Laps 7 Laps
Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 8'40.952 22 Laps 1 Lap
Australia Remy Gardner
KTM 4'47.629 24 Laps 2 Laps
View full results

2022 MotoGP French Grand Prix: Fastest laps

Cla Rider Bike Lap Time Gap
1 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 4 1'31.778
2 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 4 1'31.885 0.107
3 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 7 1'31.946 0.168
4 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 5 1'31.947 0.169
5 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 4 1'32.000 0.222
6 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 2 1'32.052 0.274
7 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 15 1'32.076 0.298
8 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 20 1'32.145 0.367
9 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 20 1'32.163 0.385
10 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 7 1'32.294 0.516
11 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 13 1'32.349 0.571
12 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 5 1'32.394 0.616
13 Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia 18 1'32.397 0.619
14 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 25 1'32.404 0.626
15 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 15 1'32.409 0.631
16 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 6 1'32.461 0.683
17 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 5 1'32.484 0.706
18 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati 6 1'32.636 0.858
19 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 11 1'32.729 0.951
20 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 21 1'32.760 0.982
21 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Yamaha 18 1'32.870 1.092
22 Australia Remy Gardner
KTM 3 1'33.272 1.494
23 Spain Raúl Fernández
KTM 5 1'33.445 1.667
24 South Africa Darryn Binder
Yamaha 5 1'33.528 1.750
View full results

 

