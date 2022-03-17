2022 MotoGP Indonesia Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Listen to this article

2022 MotoGP Indonesia Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 02:50 03:50 22:50 19:50 13:50 11:50 08:20 FP2 07:05 08:05 03:05 00:05 18:05 16:05 12:35 FP3 02:50 03:50 22:50 19:50 13:50 11:50 08:20 FP4 06:25 07:25 02:25 23:25 17:25 15:25 11:55 Qualifying 07:05 08:05 03:05 00:05 18:05 16:05 12:35 Warm up 02:40 03:40 22:40 19:40 13:40 11:40 08:10 Race 07:00 08:00 03:00 00:00 18:00 16:00 12:30

2022 MotoGP Indonesia Grand Prix sessions timings in Indonesia

Friday 18th March 2022

Free Practice 1: 10:50 - 11:35 local time

Free Practice 2: 15:05 - 15:50 local time

Saturday 19th March 2022

Free Practice 3: 10:50 - 11:35 local time

Free Practice 4: 14:25 - 14:55 local time

Qualifying: 15:05 - 15:45 local time

Sunday 20th March 2022

Warm up: 10:40 - 11:00 local time

Race: 15:00 local time

2022 MotoGP Indonesia Grand Prix session timings in the UK

Friday 18th March 2022

Free Practice 1: 02:50 - 03:35 GMT

Free Practice 2: 07:05 - 07:50 GMT

Saturday 19th March 2022

Free Practice 3: 02:50 - 3:35 GMT

Free Practice 4: 06:25 - 06:55 GMT

Qualifying: 07:05 - 07:45 GMT

Sunday 20th March 2022

Warm up: 02:40 - 03:00 GMT

Race: 07:00 GMT

2022 MotoGP Indonesia Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 18th March 2022

Free Practice 1: 03:50 - 04:35 CET

Free Practice 2: 08:05 - 08:50 CET

Saturday 19th March 2022

Free Practice 3: 03:50 - 04:35 CET

Free Practice 4: 07:25 - 07:55 CET

Qualifying: 08:05 - 08:45 CET

Sunday 20th March 2022

Warm up: 03:40 - 04:00 CET

Race: 08:00 CET

2022 MotoGP Indonesia Grand Prix session timings in the US

Thursday 17th March 2022

Free Practice 1: 22:50 - 23:35 ET / 19:50 - 20:35 PT

Friday 18th March 2022

Free Practice 2: 03:05 - 03:50 ET / 00:05 - 00:50 PT

Free Practice 3: 22:50 - 23:25 ET / 19:50 - 20:35 PT

Free Practice 4: 23:25 - 23:55 PT

Saturday 19th March 2022

Free Practice 4: 02:25 - 02:55 ET

Qualifying: 03:05 - 03:45 ET / 00:05 - 00:45 PT

Warm-up: 22:40 - 23:00 ET / 19:40 - 20:00 PT

Sunday 20th March 2022

Race: 03:00 ET / 00:00 PT

2022 MotoGP Indonesia Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 18th March 2022

Free Practice 1: 13:50 - 14:35 AEDT

Free Practice 2: 18:05 - 18:50 AEDT

Saturday 19th March 2022

Free Practice 3: 13:50 - 14:35 AEDT

Free Practice 4 - 17:25 - 17:55 AEDT

Qualifying: 18:05 - 18:45 AEDT

Sunday 20th March 2022

Warm-up: 13:40 - 14:00 AEDT

Race: 18:00 AEDT

2022 MotoGP Indonesia Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 18th March 2022

Free Practice 1: 11:50 - 12:35 JST

Free Practice 2: 16:05 - 16:50 JST

Saturday 19th March 2022

Free Practice 3: 11:50 - 12:35 JST

Free Practice 4: 15:25 - 15:55 JST

Qualifying: 16:05 - 16:45 JST

Sunday 20th March 2022

Warm-up: 11:40 - 12:00 JST

Monday 7th March 2022

Race: 16:00 JST

2022 MotoGP Indonesia Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 18th March 2022

Free Practice 1: 08:20 - 09:05 IST

Free Practice 2: 12:35 - 13:20 IST

Saturday 19th March 2022

Free Practice 3: 08:20 - 09:05 IST

Free Practice 4: 11:55 - 12:25 IST

Qualifying: 12:35 - 13:15 IST

Sunday 20th March 2022

Warm-up: 08:10 - 08:30 IST

Race: 12:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Indonesia MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.