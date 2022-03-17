Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Indonesian GP News

2022 MotoGP Indonesia Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Indonesia returns to the MotoGP calendar for the first time since 1997 amid surging popularity for bike racing in South East Asia. Here's the full schedule for the 2022 Indonesia Grand Prix at the Mandalika Street Circuit.

Listen to this article

2022 MotoGP Indonesia Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

02:50

03:50

22:50

19:50

13:50

11:50

08:20

FP2

07:05

 08:05

03:05

00:05

18:05

16:05

 12:35

FP3

 02:50 03:50

22:50

19:50

 13:50

11:50

 08:20

FP4

 06:25 07:25

02:25

23:25

17:25

15:25

 11:55

Qualifying

07:05

 08:05

03:05

00:05

18:05

16:05

12:35

Warm up

02:40

 03:40

22:40

 19:40

13:40

11:40

08:10

Race 

07:00

08:00

03:00

 00:00

18:00

16:00

 12:30

2022 MotoGP Indonesia Grand Prix sessions timings in Indonesia

Friday 18th March 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 10:50 - 11:35 local time
  • Free Practice 2: 15:05 - 15:50 local time

Saturday 19th March 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 10:50 - 11:35 local time
  • Free Practice 4: 14:25 - 14:55 local time
  • Qualifying: 15:05 - 15:45 local time

Sunday 20th March 2022

  • Warm up: 10:40 - 11:00 local time
  • Race: 15:00 local time

2022 MotoGP Indonesia Grand Prix session timings in the UK 

Friday 18th March 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 02:50 - 03:35 GMT
  • Free Practice 2: 07:05 - 07:50 GMT

Saturday 19th March 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 02:50 - 3:35 GMT
  • Free Practice 4: 06:25 - 06:55 GMT
  • Qualifying: 07:05 - 07:45 GMT

Sunday 20th March 2022

  • Warm up: 02:40 - 03:00 GMT
  • Race: 07:00 GMT

2022 MotoGP Indonesia Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 18th March 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 03:50 - 04:35 CET
  • Free Practice 2: 08:05 - 08:50 CET

Saturday 19th March 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 03:50 - 04:35 CET
  • Free Practice 4: 07:25 - 07:55 CET
  • Qualifying: 08:05 - 08:45 CET

Sunday 20th March 2022

  • Warm up: 03:40 - 04:00 CET
  • Race: 08:00 CET

2022 MotoGP Indonesia Grand Prix session timings in the US

Thursday 17th March 2022

  • Free Practice 1:  22:50 - 23:35 ET / 19:50 - 20:35 PT

Friday 18th March 2022

  • Free Practice 2:  03:05 - 03:50 ET / 00:05 - 00:50 PT
  • Free Practice 3: 22:50 - 23:25  ET / 19:50 - 20:35 PT
  • Free Practice 4: 23:25 - 23:55 PT

Saturday 19th March 2022

  • Free Practice 4: 02:25 - 02:55 ET 
  • Qualifying: 03:05 - 03:45 ET / 00:05 - 00:45 PT
  • Warm-up: 22:40 - 23:00 ET / 19:40 - 20:00 PT

Sunday 20th March 2022

  • Race:  03:00 ET / 00:00 PT 

2022 MotoGP Indonesia Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 18th March 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 13:50 - 14:35 AEDT
  • Free Practice 2: 18:05 - 18:50 AEDT 

Saturday 19th March 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 13:50 - 14:35 AEDT 
  • Free Practice 4 - 17:25 - 17:55 AEDT
  • Qualifying: 18:05 - 18:45 AEDT

Sunday 20th March 2022

  • Warm-up: 13:40 - 14:00 AEDT
  • Race: 18:00 AEDT

2022 MotoGP Indonesia Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 18th March 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 11:50 - 12:35 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 16:05 - 16:50 JST

Saturday 19th March 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 11:50 - 12:35 JST 
  • Free Practice 4: 15:25 - 15:55 JST
  • Qualifying: 16:05 - 16:45 JST

Sunday 20th March 2022

  • Warm-up: 11:40 - 12:00 JST

Monday 7th March 2022

  • Race: 16:00 JST

2022 MotoGP Indonesia Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 18th March 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 08:20 - 09:05 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 12:35 - 13:20 IST

Saturday 19th March 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 08:20 - 09:05 IST 
  • Free Practice 4: 11:55 - 12:25 IST
  • Qualifying: 12:35 - 13:15 IST

Sunday 20th March 2022

  • Warm-up: 08:10 - 08:30 IST
  • Race: 12:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Indonesia MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

