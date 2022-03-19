Tickets Subscribe
All
MotoGP / Indonesian GP News

2022 MotoGP Indonesian GP: Qualifying results and starting grid

The first pole position at a MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix in 25 years has gone to Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo after a dramatic qualifying.

Lewis Duncan
By:
Listen to this article

MotoGP’s first visit to the Mandalika International Street Circuit on the island of Lombok has so far not disappointed, as the first Indonesian qualifying session since 1997 was full of drama.

Top honours went to reigning world champion Quartararo, who guided his Yamaha to a 1m31.067s in a Q2 session in which he looked more like his old self following a tough start to the year in Qatar last time out.

It marks his first pole since the 2021 Catalan GP last June.

Joining him on the front row is the Pramac duo of Jorge Martin and Johann Zarco, while KTM’s Brad Binder heads row two.

Qatar GP winner Enea Bastianini made a strong surge to fifth at the end of the 15-minute Q2 session, beating factory Ducati counterpart Francesco Bagnaia.

KTM’s Miguel Oliveira heads row three from Alex Rins, who had only one Suzuki at his disposal in qualifying after his other bike went up in flames in FP4.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Jack Miller will start ninth on the second factory team Ducati, with Aleix Espargaro 10th on the Aprilia after a late crash.

An early tumble for Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli means he will start 12th behind Gresini rookie Fabio Di Giannantonio, who followed Bagnaia through Q1 to qualify 11th.

The Q2 session was notable for its absence of both factory Honda riders and 2020 world champion Joan Mir on the Suzuki.

Marc Marquez crashed twice in Q1 and will start 15th, while a scrappy session for teammate Pol Espargaro left him 16th.

Mir also had a crash in Q1 and will launch from 18th – his worst qualifying result since last year’s Emilia Romagna GP.

Sunday’s 27-lap Indonesian Grand Prix will get underway at 3:00pm local time (7:00am GMT)

2022 Indonesian Grand Prix: Full qualifying results

Q2:

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time Interval
1 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 7 1'31.067
2 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 8 1'31.280 0.213
3 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 8 1'31.378 0.098
4 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 8 1'31.433 0.055
5 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 8 1'31.504 0.071
6 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 8 1'31.507 0.003
7 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 8 1'31.566 0.059
8 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 8 1'31.582 0.016
9 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 8 1'31.714 0.132
10 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 5 1'31.723 0.009
11 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati 8 1'31.829 0.106
12 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 6 1'32.336 0.507
Q1:

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time Interval
1 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 7 1'31.219
2 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati 8 1'31.631 0.412
3 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 7 1'31.666 0.035
4 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 5 1'31.695 0.029
5 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 5 1'31.830 0.135
6 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 6 1'31.831 0.001
7 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Yamaha 8 1'31.870 0.039
8 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 8 1'31.875 0.005
9 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 7 1'31.987 0.112
10 Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia 7 1'32.006 0.019
11 Spain Raúl Fernández
KTM 7 1'32.122 0.116
12 Australia Remy Gardner
KTM 8 1'32.140 0.018
13 South Africa Darryn Binder
Yamaha 8 1'32.299 0.159
14 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 8 1'32.330 0.031
Starting grid:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'31.067
2 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'31.280 0.213
3 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'31.378 0.311
4 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'31.433 0.366
5 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'31.504 0.437
6 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'31.507 0.440
7 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'31.566 0.499
8 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'31.582 0.515
9 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'31.714 0.647
10 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'31.723 0.656
11 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati 1'31.829 0.762
12 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'32.336 1.269
13 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'31.666 0.599
14 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 1'31.695 0.628
15 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 1'31.830 0.763
16 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'31.831 0.764
17 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Yamaha 1'31.870 0.803
18 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'31.875 0.808
19 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'31.987 0.920
20 Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia 1'32.006 0.939
21 Spain Raúl Fernández
KTM 1'32.122 1.055
22 Australia Remy Gardner
KTM 1'32.140 1.073
23 South Africa Darryn Binder
Yamaha 1'32.299 1.232
24 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'32.330 1.263
