MotoGP / Australian GP News

2022 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to the Sepang circuit this weekend for the penultimate round of the 2022 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2022 Malaysian Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
Listen to this article

Francesco Bagnaia could clinch his maiden MotoGP title in Malaysia following a major twist in the championship picture in Australia, where a crash for pre-weekend standings leader Fabio Quartararo turned the battle in the Ducati rider's favour.

The Italian goes into the race with a 14-point advantage in the standings over Quartararo, and with only 50 available across the final two races in Malaysia and Valencia, he is now considered by many to be the favourite for the title.

Aprilia's Aleix Espargaro isn't out of the title fight and sits 27 points behind Bagnaia, but with just one podium in the last 10 race he desperately needs a big result to keep his slim hopes alive.

2022 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

02:50

03:50

04:50

22:50

19:50

13:50

11:50

08:20

FP2

07:05

08:05

 09:05

03:05

00:05

18:05

16:05

 12:35

FP3

 02:50 03:50 03:50

22:50

19:50

 13:50

11:50

 08:20

FP4

 06:25 07:25 08:25

02:25

23:25

17:25

15:25

 11:55

Qualifying

07:05

08:05

 09:05

03:05

00:05

18:05

16:05

12:35

Warm up

02:40

03:40

 04:40

22:40

 19:40

13:40

11:40

08:10

Race 

07:00

08:00

09:00

03:00

 00:00

18:00

16:00

 12:30

2022 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix session timings in local time

Friday 21st October 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 10:50 - 11:35 local time
  • Free Practice 2: 15:05 - 15:50 local time

Saturday 22nd October 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 10:50 - 11:35 local time
  • Free Practice 4: 14:25 - 14:55 local time
  • Qualifying: 15:05 - 15:45 local time

Sunday 23rd October 2022

  • Warm up: 10:40 - 11:00 local time
  • Race: 15:00 local time

2022 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 21st October 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 03:50 - 04:35 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 08:05 - 08:50 BST

Saturday 22nd October 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 03:50 - 04:35 BST
  • Free Practice 4: 07:25 - 07:55 BST
  • Qualifying: 08:05 - 08:45 BST

Sunday 23rd October 2022

  • Warm up: 03:40 - 04:00 BST
  • Race: 08:00 BST

2022 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 21st October 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 04:50 - 05:35 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 09:05 - 09:50 CEST

Saturday 22nd October 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 03:50 - 04:35 CEST
  • Free Practice 4: 08:25 - 08:55 CEST
  • Qualifying: 09:05 - 09:45 CEST

Sunday 23rd October 2022

  • Warm up: 04:40 - 05:00 CEST
  • Race: 09:00 CEST

2022 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern time)

Thursday 20th October 2022

  • Free Practice 1:  22:50 - 23:35 ET 

Friday 21st October 2022

  • Free Practice 2:  03:05 - 03:50 ET 
  • Free Practice 3: 22:50 - 23:35  ET 

Saturday 22nd October 2022

  • Free Practice 4: 02:25 - 02:55 ET 
  • Qualifying: 03:05 - 03:45 ET 
  • Warm-up: 22:40 - 23:00 ET 

Sunday 23rd October 2022

  • Race:  03:00 ET

2022 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific time)

Thursday 20th October 2022

  • Free Practice 1:  19:50 - 20:35 PT

Friday 21st October 2022

  • Free Practice 2:  00:05 - 00:50 PT
  • Free Practice 3: 19:50 - 20:25 PT
  • Free Practice 4: 23:25 - 23:55 PT

Saturday 22nd October 2022

  • Qualifying: 00:05 - 00:45 PT
  • Warm-up: 19:40 - 20:00 PT

Sunday 23rd October 2022

  • Race:  00:00 PT 

2022 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 21st October 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 13:50 - 14:35 AEDT
  • Free Practice 2: 18:05 - 18:50 AEDT 

Saturday 22nd October 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 13:50 - 14:35 AEDT 
  • Free Practice 4 - 17:25 - 17:55 AEDT
  • Qualifying: 18:05 - 18:45 AEDT

Sunday 23rd October 2022

  • Warm-up: 13:40 - 14:00 AEDT
  • Race: 18:00 AEDT

2022 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 21st October 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 11:50 - 12:35 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 16:05 - 16:50 JST 

Saturday 22nd October 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 11:50 - 12:35 JST 
  • Free Practice 4: 15:25 - 15:55 JST
  • Qualifying: 16:05 - 16:45 JST

Sunday 23rd October 2022

  • Warm-up: 11:40 - 12:00 JST
  • Race: 16:00 JST

2022 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 21st October 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 08:20 - 09:05 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 12:35 - 13:20 IST

Saturday 22nd October 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 08:20 - 09:05 IST 
  • Free Practice 4: 11:55 - 12:25 IST
  • Qualifying: 12:35 - 13:15 IST

Sunday 23rd October 2022

  • Warm-up: 08:10 - 08:30 IST
  • Race: 12:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Malaysian MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

