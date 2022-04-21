Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Pedrosa: Full-time car racing switch depends on KTM MotoGP test role Next / Vinales "much better" on Aprilia than Yamaha after early 2022 races
MotoGP / Portugal GP Special feature

2022 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to Portimao this weekend for the fifth round of the 2022 season. Here's the full schedule for the Portuguese Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
Listen to this article

Gresini Ducati rider Enea Bastianini leads the championship going into Portimao on 60 points after clinching a second win at Austin a fortnight ago.

His nearest rival is Suzuki's Alex Rins, who is yet to win a race this year, with Aprilia star Aleix Espargaro sitting third.

2022 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

08:55

09:55

10:55

04:55

01:55

18:55

17:55

14:25

FP2

13:10

14:10

 15:10

09:10

06:10

23:10

22:10

 18:40

FP3

 08:55 09:55 10:55

04:55

01:55

 18:55

17:55

 14:25

FP4

 12:30 13:30 14:30

08:30

05:30

22:30

21:30

 18:00

Qualifying

13:10

14:10

 15:10

09:10

06:10

23:10

22:10

18:40

Warm up

08:40

09:40

 10:40

04:40

 01:40

18:40

17:40

14:10

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

2022 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 22nd April 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 09:55 - 10:40 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 14:10 - 14:55 BST

Saturday 23rd April 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 09:55 - 10:40 BST
  • Free Practice 4: 13:30 - 14:00 BST
  • Qualifying: 14:10 - 14:50 BST

Sunday 24th April 2022

  • Warm up: 09:40 - 10:00 BST
  • Race: 13:00 BST

2022 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 22nd April 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 10:55 - 11:40 CEST
  • Free Practice 2: 15:10 - 15:55 CEST

Saturday 23rd April 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 10:55 - 11:40 CEST
  • Free Practice 4: 14:30 - 15:00 CEST
  • Qualifying: 15:10 - 15:50 CEST

Sunday 24th April 2022

  • Warm up: 10:40 - 11:00 CEST
  • Race: 14:00 CET

2022 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 22nd April 2022

  • Free Practice 1:  04:55 - 05:40 ET / 01:55 - 02:40 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  09:10 - 09:55 ET / 06:10 - 06:55 PT

Saturday 23rd April 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 04:55 - 05:40  ET / 01:55 - 02:40 PT
  • Free Practice 4: 08:30 - 09:00 ET / 05:30 - 06:00 PT
  • Qualifying: 09:10 - 09:50 ET / 06:10 - 06:50 PT

Sunday 24th April 2022

  • Warm-up: 04:40 - 05:00 ET / 01:40 - 2:00 PT
  • Race:  08:00 ET /  05:00 PT 

2022 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 22nd April 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 18:55 - 19:40 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 23:10 - 23:55 AEST 

Saturday 23rd April 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 18:55 - 19:40 AEST 
  • Free Practice 4 - 22:30 - 23:00 AEST
  • Qualifying: 23:10 - 23:50 AEST

Sunday 24th April 2022

  • Warm-up: 18:40 - 19:00 AEST
  • Race: 22:00 AEST

2022 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 22nd April 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 17:55 - 18:40 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 22:10 - 22:55 JST 

Saturday 23rd April 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 17:55 - 18:40 JST 
  • Free Practice 4: 21:30 - 22:00 JST
  • Qualifying: 22:10 - 22:50 JST

Sunday 24th April 2022

  • Warm-up: 17:40 - 18:00 JST
  • Race: 21:00 JST

2022 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 22nd April 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 14:25 - 15:10 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 18:40 - 19:25 IST

Saturday 23rd April 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 14:25 - 15:10 IST 
  • Free Practice 4: 18:00 - 18:30 IST
  • Qualifying: 18:40 - 19:20 IST

Sunday 24th April 2022

  • Warm-up: 14:10 - 14:30 IST
  • Race: 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Portuguese MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

