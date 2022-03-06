Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Qatar GP Results

2022 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix: Full race results

Enea Bastianini has secured an emotional maiden MotoGP victory with the Gresini Ducati team in a dramatic 2022 opener in Qatar. Here's the full race results.

2022 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix: Full race results
Listen to this article

Bastianini took his first win in MotoGP for the Gresini squad in its first race back as an independent team just over a year on from team founder Fausto Gresini’s death after his long battle with COVID-19.

The Italian kept clear of a late charge from Brad Binder on the factory KTM, who had a similar stunning race in the 2022 opener, ahead of long-time leader Honda’s Pol Espargaro who faded to third after running wide at Turn 1 when fighting Bastianini.

Aprilia’s Aleix Espargaro narrowly missed out on the podium behind his brother Pol, with six-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez in fifth for Honda on his first race since being ruled out with vision problems.

Despite promising practice pace, Suzuki duo Joan Mir and Alex Rins only managed sixth and seventh respectively, as Pramac’s Johann Zarco mugged defending MotoGP world champion Fabio Quartararo at the finish line by 0.007s to take eighth place.

It was a nightmare race for the factory Ducati squad, with Jack Miller retiring early due to a technical fault with his GP22 while teammate Francesco Bagnaia crashed on lap 12, taking out Pramac’s Jorge Martin while trying to overtake the Spaniard.

Takaaki Nakagami completed the top 10 on the LCR Honda ahead of Franco Morbidelli on the factory Yamaha, with Maverick Vinales recovering from 19th to 12th for Aprilia ahead of VR46’s Luca Marini, RNF Racing’s Andrea Dovizioso and Tech 3 KTM rookie Remy Gardner who rounded out the points places.

2022 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix - race results

Cla Rider Bike Laps Time
1 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 22 42'13.198
2 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 22 42'13.544
3 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 22 42'14.549
4 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 22 42'15.440
5 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 22 42'17.297
6 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 22 42'18.041
7 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 22 42'22.008
8 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 22 42'23.734
9 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 22 42'23.741
10 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 22 42'28.165
11 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 22 42'29.910
12 Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia 22 42'36.414
13 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 22 42'40.481
14 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Yamaha 22 42'40.572
15 Australia Remy Gardner
KTM 22 42'54.305
16 South Africa Darryn Binder
Yamaha 22 42'54.317
17 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati 22 42'54.547
18 Spain Raúl Fernández
KTM 22 42'55.555
Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 11 21'13.800
Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 11 21'13.835
Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 10 19'19.886
Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 9 17'25.782
Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 6 11'41.321
Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 6 11'42.306
2022 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix - fastest race lap

Cla Rider Bike Lap Time
1 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 17 1'54.338
2 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 9 1'54.465
3 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 9 1'54.484
4 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 11 1'54.534
5 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 3 1'54.610
6 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 10 1'54.643
7 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 3 1'54.654
8 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 20 1'54.671
9 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 11 1'54.689
10 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 3 1'54.771
11 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 9 1'54.831
12 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 8 1'54.853
13 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 6 1'54.916
14 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 11 1'55.080
15 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 9 1'55.205
16 Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia 8 1'55.210
17 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Yamaha 13 1'55.415
18 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 3 1'55.446
19 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 4 1'55.480
20 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 5 1'55.520
21 South Africa Darryn Binder
Yamaha 4 1'55.591
22 Spain Raúl Fernández
KTM 9 1'55.954
23 Australia Remy Gardner
KTM 3 1'55.974
24 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati 3 1'55.982
