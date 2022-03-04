Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Qatar GP News

2022 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

The 2022 MotoGP season begins this weekend at the Losail International Circuit in Doha. Here are the full session timings for the Qatar Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Listen to this article

Fabio Quartararo heads into 2022 as the reigning champion, but has expressed reservations about the Yamaha bike after the Japanese manufacturer failed to bring a substantial top speed improvement over the winter.

Many consider Ducati as the favourite for the season, partly because the Italian manufacturer is running a total of eight bikes - including five with the latest specifications.

Honda, too, could be in the fight after overhauling the RC213V, giving Marc Marquez a potent weapon to challenge for the title for the first time since 2019.

Suzuki and KTM should not be discarded either, while Aprilia is expected to move further up the pack after years in the MotoGP doldrums.

2022 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

10:40

11:40

05:40

02:40

21:40

19:40

16:10

FP2

15:00

 16:00

10:00

07:00

02:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

 10:15 11:15

05:15

02:15

 21:15

19:15

 15:45

FP4

 14:20 15:20

09:20

06:20

01:20¹

23:20

 19:50

Qualifying

15:00

 16:00

10:00

07:00

02:00¹

00:00¹

20:30

Warm up

10:40

 11:40

05:40

 02:40

21:40

19:40

16:10

Race 

15:00

16:00

10:00

 07:00

02:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

2022 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix sessions timings in Qatar 

Friday 4th March 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 13:40 - 14:25 local time
  • Free Practice 2: 18:00 - 18:45 local time

Saturday 5th March 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 13:15 - 14:00 local time
  • Free Practice 4: 17:20 - 17:50 local time
  • Qualifying: 18:00 - 18:40 local time

Sunday 6th March 2022

  • Warm up: 13:40 - 14:00 local time
  • Race: 18:00 local time

2022 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in the UK 

Friday 4th March 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 10:40 - 11:25 GMT
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 15:45  GMT

Saturday 5th March 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 10:15 - 11:00 GMT
  • Free Practice 4: 14:20 - 14:50 GMT
  • Qualifying: 15:00 - 15:40 GMT

Sunday 6th March 2022

  • Warm up: 10:40 - 11:00 GMT
  • Race: 15:00 GMT

2022 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 4th March 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 11:40 - 12:25 CET
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 16:45 CET

Saturday 5th March 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 11:15 - 12:00 CET
  • Free Practice 4: 15:20 - 15:50 CET
  • Qualifying: 16:00 - 16:40 CET

Sunday 6th March 2022

  • Warm up: 11:40 - 12:00 CET
  • Race: 16:00 CET

2022 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 4th March 2022

  • Free Practice 1:  05:40 - 06:25 ET / 02:40 - 03:25 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  10:00 - 10:45 ET / 07:00 - 07:45 PT

Saturday 5th March 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 05:15 - 06:00  ET / 02:15 - 03:00 PT
  • Free Practice 4: 06:20 - 06:50 ET / 03:20 - 03:50 PT
  • Qualifying: 10:00 - 10:40 ET / 07:00 - 07:40 PT

Sunday 6th March 2022

  • Warm-up: 05:40 - 06:00 ET / 02:40 - 03:00 PT
  • Race:  10:00 ET / 07:00 PT 

2022 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 4th March 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 21:40 - 22:25 AEDT

Saturday 5th March 2022

  • Free Practice 2: 02:00 - 02:45 AEDT 
  • Free Practice 3: 21:15 - 22:00 AEDT 

Sunday 6th March 2022

  • Free Practice 4 - 01:20 - 01:50 AEDT
  • Qualifying: 02:00 - 02:40 AEDT
  • Warm-up: 21:40 - 22:00 AEDT

Monday 7th March 2022

  • Race: 02:00 AEDT

2022 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 4th March 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 19:40 - 20:25 JST 

Saturday 5th March 2022

  • Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 00:45 JST
  • Free Practice 3: 19:15 - 20:00 JST 
  • Free Practice 4: 23:20 - 23:50 JST

Sunday 6th March 2022

  • Qualifying: 00:00 - 00:40 JST
  • Warm-up: 19:40 - 20:00 JST

Monday 7th March 2022

  • Race: 00:00 JST

2022 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 4th March 2022

  • Free Practice 1: 16:10 - 16:55 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:15 IST

Saturday 5th March 2022

  • Free Practice 3: 15:45 - 16:30 IST 
  • Free Practice 4: 19:50 - 20:20 IST
  • Qualifying: 20:30 - 21:10 IST

Sunday 6th March 2022

  • Warm-up: 16:10 - 16:30 IST
  • Race: 20:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Qatar MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

