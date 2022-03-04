2022 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Listen to this article

Fabio Quartararo heads into 2022 as the reigning champion, but has expressed reservations about the Yamaha bike after the Japanese manufacturer failed to bring a substantial top speed improvement over the winter.

Many consider Ducati as the favourite for the season, partly because the Italian manufacturer is running a total of eight bikes - including five with the latest specifications.

Honda, too, could be in the fight after overhauling the RC213V, giving Marc Marquez a potent weapon to challenge for the title for the first time since 2019.

Suzuki and KTM should not be discarded either, while Aprilia is expected to move further up the pack after years in the MotoGP doldrums.

2022 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 10:40 11:40 05:40 02:40 21:40 19:40 16:10 FP2 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 02:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 FP3 10:15 11:15 05:15 02:15 21:15 19:15 15:45 FP4 14:20 15:20 09:20 06:20 01:20¹ 23:20 19:50 Qualifying 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 02:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 Warm up 10:40 11:40 05:40 02:40 21:40 19:40 16:10 Race 15:00 16:00 10:00 07:00 02:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30

2022 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix sessions timings in Qatar

Friday 4th March 2022

Free Practice 1: 13:40 - 14:25 local time

Free Practice 2: 18:00 - 18:45 local time

Saturday 5th March 2022

Free Practice 3: 13:15 - 14:00 local time

Free Practice 4: 17:20 - 17:50 local time

Qualifying: 18:00 - 18:40 local time

Sunday 6th March 2022

Warm up: 13:40 - 14:00 local time

Race: 18:00 local time

2022 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in the UK

Friday 4th March 2022

Free Practice 1: 10:40 - 11:25 GMT

Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 15:45 GMT

Saturday 5th March 2022

Free Practice 3: 10:15 - 11:00 GMT

Free Practice 4: 14:20 - 14:50 GMT

Qualifying: 15:00 - 15:40 GMT

Sunday 6th March 2022

Warm up: 10:40 - 11:00 GMT

Race: 15:00 GMT

2022 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 4th March 2022

Free Practice 1: 11:40 - 12:25 CET

Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 16:45 CET

Saturday 5th March 2022

Free Practice 3: 11:15 - 12:00 CET

Free Practice 4: 15:20 - 15:50 CET

Qualifying: 16:00 - 16:40 CET

Sunday 6th March 2022

Warm up: 11:40 - 12:00 CET

Race: 16:00 CET

2022 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 4th March 2022

Free Practice 1: 05:40 - 06:25 ET / 02:40 - 03:25 PT

Free Practice 2: 10:00 - 10:45 ET / 07:00 - 07:45 PT

Saturday 5th March 2022

Free Practice 3: 05:15 - 06:00 ET / 02:15 - 03:00 PT

Free Practice 4: 06:20 - 06:50 ET / 03:20 - 03:50 PT

Qualifying: 10:00 - 10:40 ET / 07:00 - 07:40 PT

Sunday 6th March 2022

Warm-up: 05:40 - 06:00 ET / 02:40 - 03:00 PT

Race: 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT

2022 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 4th March 2022

Free Practice 1: 21:40 - 22:25 AEDT

Saturday 5th March 2022

Free Practice 2: 02:00 - 02:45 AEDT

Free Practice 3: 21:15 - 22:00 AEDT

Sunday 6th March 2022

Free Practice 4 - 01:20 - 01:50 AEDT

Qualifying: 02:00 - 02:40 AEDT

Warm-up: 21:40 - 22:00 AEDT

Monday 7th March 2022

Race: 02:00 AEDT

2022 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 4th March 2022

Free Practice 1: 19:40 - 20:25 JST

Saturday 5th March 2022

Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 00:45 JST

Free Practice 3: 19:15 - 20:00 JST

Free Practice 4: 23:20 - 23:50 JST

Sunday 6th March 2022

Qualifying: 00:00 - 00:40 JST

Warm-up: 19:40 - 20:00 JST

Monday 7th March 2022

Race: 00:00 JST

2022 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 4th March 2022

Free Practice 1: 16:10 - 16:55 IST

Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:15 IST

Saturday 5th March 2022

Free Practice 3: 15:45 - 16:30 IST

Free Practice 4: 19:50 - 20:20 IST

Qualifying: 20:30 - 21:10 IST

Sunday 6th March 2022

Warm-up: 16:10 - 16:30 IST

Race: 20:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Qatar MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.