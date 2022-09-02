2022 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Listen to this article

Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo leads the championship by an extended margin of 32 points over Aprilia man Aleix Espargaro following his impressive podium finish at the Red Bull Ring last time out.

Another 12 points adrift is Ducati star Francesco Bagnaia, who has won the last three races on trot to thrust himself back to title contention.

Bagnaia's results have also helped Ducati move into the lead of the teams' standings ahead of Aprilia, while it also has the edge in the manufacturers' championship.

Suzuki's Joan Mir will be absent from Misano after sustaining an ankle injury in Austria and will be replaced in the race by endurance rider Kazuki Watanabe.

2022 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP2 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 FP3 07:55 08:55 09:55 03:55 00:55 17:55 16:55 13:25 FP4 11:30 12:30 13:30 07:30 04:30 21:30 20:30 17:00 Qualifying 12:10 13:10 14:10 08:10 05:10 22:10 21:10 17:40 Warm up 07:40 08:40 09:40 03:40 00:40 17:40 16:40 13:10 Race 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

2022 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 2nd September 2022

Free Practice 1: 08:55 - 09:40 BST

Free Practice 2: 13:10 - 13:55 BST

Saturday 3rd September 2022

Free Practice 3: 08:55 - 09:40 BST

Free Practice 4: 12:30 - 13:00 BST

Qualifying: 13:10 - 13:50 BST

Sunday 4th September 2022

Warm up: 08:40 - 09:00 BST

Race: 13:00 BST

2022 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 2nd September 2022

Free Practice 1: 09:55 - 10:40 CEST

Free Practice 2: 14:10 - 14:55 CEST

Saturday 3rd September 2022

Free Practice 3: 09:55 - 10:40 CEST

Free Practice 4: 13:30 - 14:00 CEST

Qualifying: 14:10 - 14:50 CEST

Sunday 4th September 2022

Warm up: 09:40 - 10:00 CEST

Race: 14:00 CET

2022 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 2nd September 2022

Free Practice 1: 03:55 - 04:40 ET / 00:55 - 01:40 PT

Free Practice 2: 08:10 - 08:55 ET / 05:10 - 05:55 PT

Saturday 3rd September 2022

Free Practice 3: 03:55 - 04:40 ET / 00:55 - 01:40 PT

Free Practice 4: 07:30 - 08:00 ET / 04:30 - 05:00 PT

Qualifying: 08:10 - 08:50 ET / 05:10 - 05:50 PT

Sunday 4th September 2022

Warm-up: 03:40 - 04:00 ET / 00:40 - 01:00 PT

Race: 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT

2022 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 2nd September 2022

Free Practice 1: 17:55 - 18:40 AEST

Free Practice 2: 22:10 - 22:55 AEST

Saturday 3rd September 2022

Free Practice 3: 17:55 - 18:40 AEST

Free Practice 4 - 21:30 - 22:00 AEST

Qualifying: 22:10 - 22:50 AEST

Sunday 4th September 2022

Warm-up: 17:40 - 18:00 AEST

Race: 22:00 AEST

2022 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 2nd September 2022

Free Practice 1: 16:55 - 17:40 JST

Free Practice 2: 21:10 - 21:55 JST

Saturday 3rd September 2022

Free Practice 3: 16:55 - 17:40 JST

Free Practice 4: 20:30 - 21:00 JST

Qualifying: 21:10 - 21:50 JST

Sunday 4th September 2022

Warm-up: 16:40 - 17:00 JST

Race: 21:00 JST

2022 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 2nd September 2022

Free Practice 1: 13:25 - 14:10 IST

Free Practice 2: 17:40 - 18:25 IST

Saturday 3rd September 2022

Free Practice 3: 13:25 - 14:10 IST

Free Practice 4: 17:00 - 17:30 IST

Qualifying: 17:40 - 18:20 IST

Sunday 4th September 2022

Warm-up: 13:10 - 13:30 IST

Race: 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the San Marino MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.