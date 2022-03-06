Tickets Subscribe
MotoGP / Qatar GP News

2022 Qatar MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

After a long break MotoGP returns to action at the Losail International Circuit in Doha. Here's how you can watch the season-opening Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Listen to this article

Pramac's Jorge Martin will start the Qatar GP from pole position for the second year in succession after beating Gresini rider Enea Bastianini in Saturday's qualifying. Honda's Marc Marquez will join the Ducati duo on the front row of the grid.

The factory Yamaha team faces an uphill climb in the season opener, with reigning champion Fabio Quartararo starting only 11th, one place ahead of teammate Fabio Quartararo.

What time does the Qatar MotoGP start today?

The Qatar GP will will get underway at 6pm local time (+3 GMT) at the Losail International Circuit. The race distance has been fixed at 22 laps.

  • Date: Sunday, March 6, 2022
  • Start time: 18:00 local time / 15:00 GMT / 16:00 CET / 17:00 SAT / 18:00 EAT / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT / 02:00 AEDT (Monday) / 00:00 JST (Monday) / 20:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

10:40

11:40

05:40

02:40

21:40

19:40

16:10

FP2

15:00

 16:00

10:00

07:00

02:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

 10:15 11:15

05:15

02:15

 21:15

19:15

 15:45

FP4

 14:20 15:20

09:20

06:20

01:20¹

23:20

 19:50

Qualifying

15:00

 16:00

10:00

07:00

02:00¹

00:00¹

20:30

Warm up

10:40

 11:40

05:40

 02:40

21:40

19:40

16:10

Race 

15:00

16:00

10:00

 07:00

02:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

How can I watch Qatar MotoGP?

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Ziggo Sport (new for 2022)
  • Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: SPOTV (new for 2022)
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: SPOTV (new for 2022)
  • China: Guangdong Television 
  • South Korea: SPOTV (new for 2022)

Americas

  • USA: NBCSN
  • Canada: REV TV
  • Brazil: Fox Sports
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Spark Sport

Africa

  • Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

What's the weather forecast for the race in Qatar?

Dry and warm weather is expected for Sunday's Qatar GP, with conditions a pleasant 22 degrees Celsius.

Qatar MotoGP - Starting grid:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'53.011
2 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'53.158 0.147
3 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 1'53.283 0.272
4 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'53.298 0.287
5 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'53.319 0.308
6 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'53.346 0.335
7 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'53.350 0.339
8 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'53.407 0.396
9 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'53.411 0.400
10 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'53.481 0.470
11 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'53.635 0.624
12 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'53.982 0.971
13 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'53.780 0.769
14 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'53.819 0.808
15 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 1'53.915 0.904
16 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'54.038 1.027
17 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'54.222 1.211
18 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'54.224 1.213
19 Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia 1'54.228 1.217
20 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Yamaha 1'54.244 1.233
21 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati 1'54.276 1.265
22 Australia Remy Gardner
KTM 1'54.378 1.367
23 Spain Raúl Fernández
KTM 1'54.889 1.878
24 South Africa Darryn Binder
Yamaha 1'56.011 3.000
View full results
