Previous / Bagnaia 'doesn't want to think' about MotoGP title despite rivals' woes Next / Marc Marquez doesn't want 2022 MotoGP return to be one-off outings
MotoGP / San Marino GP News

2022 Misano MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Misano plays host to the 14th round of the 2022 MotoGP season. Here's how and when you can watch the San Marino Grand Prix on Sunday, September 4.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Listen to this article

Jack Miller topped qualifying on Saturday to claim his first pole position in MotoGP in four years, boosting Ducati's chances of scoring a victory on its home turf.

Teammate Francesco Bagnaia qualified right behind Miller in second, but will take the start in fifth after being hit with a grid penalty for irresponsible riding in FP1.

Bagnaia's offence will promote his 2023 teammate Enea Bastianini to second place, while Marco Bezzecchi will complete an all-Ducati front row in third.

Maverick Vinales will start an impressive fourth on the Aprilia ahead of Bagnaia, while title rivals Fabio Quartararo and Aleix Espargaro will line up eighth and ninth respectively.

What time does the MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix start today?

The San Marino GP will begin at 2pm local time (+2 GMT) at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli.

The race will run to 27 laps.

  • Date: Sunday, September 4, 2022
  • Start time: 12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 14:00 SAST / 15:00 EAT / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

07:55

08:55

09:55

03:55

00:55

17:55

16:55

13:25

FP2

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10

21:10

 17:40

FP3

 07:55 08:55 09:55

03:55

00:55

 17:55

16:55

 13:25

FP4

 11:30 12:30 13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

 17:00

Qualifying

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10

21:10

17:40

Warm up

07:40

08:40

 09:40

03:40

 00:40

17:40

16:40

13:10

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

How can I watch the Misano MotoGP?

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Ziggo Sport (new for 2022)
  • Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: SPOTV (new for 2022)
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: SPOTV (new for 2022)
  • China: Guangdong Television 
  • South Korea: SPOTV (new for 2022)

Americas

  • USA: NBC
  • Canada: REV TV
  • Brazil: Fox Sports
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Spark Sport

Africa

  • Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Misano MotoGP - Starting grid:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'31.899
2 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'31.914 0.015
3 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'32.014 0.115
4 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 1'32.048 0.149
5 Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia 1'32.118 0.219
6 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'32.169 0.270
7 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'32.226 0.327
8 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'32.246 0.347
9 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'32.577 0.678
10 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'32.775 0.876
11 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'33.351 1.452
12 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'33.438 1.539
13 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'32.015 0.116
14 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati 1'32.276 0.377
15 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'32.600 0.701
16 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'32.631 0.732
17 Italy Michele Pirro
Ducati 1'32.658 0.759
18 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Yamaha 1'32.663 0.764
19 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'32.826 0.927
20 Germany Stefan Bradl
Honda 1'32.838 0.939
21 South Africa Darryn Binder
Yamaha 1'33.331 1.432
22 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'33.484 1.585
23 Japan Kazuki Watanabe
Suzuki 1'36.289 4.390
24 Australia Remy Gardner
KTM 1'44.690 12.791
25 Spain Raúl Fernández
KTM 1'46.732 14.833
View full results
Related video

Bagnaia 'doesn't want to think' about MotoGP title despite rivals' woes
Bagnaia 'doesn't want to think' about MotoGP title despite rivals' woes
Marc Marquez doesn't want 2022 MotoGP return to be one-off outings

Marc Marquez doesn’t want 2022 MotoGP return to be one-off outings
