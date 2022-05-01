Tickets Subscribe
All
MotoGP / Spanish GP News

2022 Spanish MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more

Jerez plays host to the sixth round of the 2022 MotoGP season. Here's how you can watch the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2022 Spanish MotoGP - Start time, how to watch & more
Listen to this article

 

Francesco Bagnaia will start the race from pole position following a dominant performance from the Ducati rider in qualifying.

Reigning champion Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) will line up alongside him on the front row.

Jack Miller (Ducati), Marc Marquez (Honda) and Johann Zarco (Pramac) will form the second row on the grid.

What time does the Spanish MotoGP start today?

The Spanish MotoGP race will begin at 2pm local time (+2 GMT) at Circuito de Jerez

The race will run to 25 laps.

  • Date: Sunday, May 1, 2022
  • Start time: 12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 14:00 SAST / 15:00 EAT / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

07:55

08:55

09:55

03:55

00:55

17:55

16:55

13:25

FP2

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

07:10

22:10

21:10

 17:40

FP3

 07:55 08:55 09:55

03:55

00:55

 17:55

16:55

 13:25

FP4

 11:30 12:30 13:30

07:30

04:30

21:30

20:30

 17:00

Qualifying

12:10

13:10

 14:10

08:10

05:10

22:10

21:10

17:40

Warm up

07:40

08:40

 09:40

03:40

 00:40

17:40

16:40

13:10

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

How can I watch Spanish MotoGP?

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Spiler TV
  • Netherlands: Ziggo Sport (new for 2022)
  • Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: SPOTV (new for 2022)
  • India: Eurosport
  • Indonesia: Trans7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: SPOTV (new for 2022)
  • China: Guangdong Television 
  • South Korea: SPOTV (new for 2022)

Americas

  • USA: CNBC
  • Canada: REV TV
  • Brazil: Fox Sports
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Spark Sport

Africa

  • Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Spanish MotoGP - Starting grid

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'36.170
2 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'36.623 0.453
3 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'36.933 0.763
4 Australia Jack Miller
Ducati 1'37.049 0.879
5 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 1'37.145 0.975
6 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'37.220 1.050
7 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'37.254 1.084
8 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 1'37.285 1.115
9 Spain Joan Mir
Suzuki 1'37.330 1.160
10 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'37.526 1.356
11 Italy Enea Bastianini
Ducati 1'37.618 1.448
12 Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia 1'37.675 1.505
13 Spain Pol Espargaro
Honda 1'37.138 0.968
14 Spain Alex Rins
Suzuki 1'37.401 1.231
15 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'37.544 1.374
16 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'37.668 1.498
17 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati 1'37.882 1.712
18 Australia Remy Gardner
KTM 1'37.889 1.719
19 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'37.910 1.740
20 Germany Stefan Bradl
Honda 1'37.937 1.767
21 Portugal Miguel Oliveira
KTM 1'37.958 1.788
22 Spain Alex Marquez
Honda 1'38.014 1.844
23 Italy Andrea Dovizioso
Yamaha 1'38.064 1.894
24 Italy Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia 1'38.244 2.074
25 South Africa Darryn Binder
Yamaha 1'38.405 2.235
View full results
Bagnaia hails “best lap ever” after dominant Jerez MotoGP pole
