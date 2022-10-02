2022 MotoGP Thailand GP: Start time, how to watch & more

Listen to this article

VR46 rider Marco Bezzecchi set a new lap record at Buriram in qualifying to take pole position, beating the Pramac bike of Jorge Martin by 0.021s.

Factory Ducati rider Francesco Bagnaia will join Bezzecchi and Martin on the front row of the grid as the highest-placed championship contender.

His title rivals Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) will line up fourth and 13th respectively.

Marc Marquez will start the race from eighth as the leading Honda on the grid.

What time does the MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix start today?

Update: The Thailand GP will get underway at 3:55pm local time (+7 GMT) at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram following a delay caused by heavy rain.

The race will run to 25 laps instead of the scheduled 26.

Date : Su n day, October 2, 2022

Updated Start time : 08:55 GMT / 09:55 BST / 10:55 CEST / 10:55 SAST / 11:55 EAT / 04:55 ET / 01:55 PT / 18:55 AEST / 17:55 JST / 14:25 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2022 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 03:50 04:50 05:50 23:50 20:50 13:50 12:50 09:20 FP2 08:05 09:05 10:05 04:05 01:05 18:05 17:05 13:35 FP3 03:50 04:50 05:50 23:50 20:50 13:50 12:50 09:20 FP4 07:25 08:25 09:25 03:25 00:25 17:25 16:25 12:55 Qualifying 08:05 09:05 10:05 04:05 01:05 18:05 17:05 13:35 Warm up 03:40 04:40 05:40 23:40 20:40 13:40 12:40 09:10 Race 08:00 09:00 10:00 04:00 01:00 18:00 17:00 13:30

How can I watch the Motegi MotoGP?

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Spiler TV

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport (new for 2022)

Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: SPOTV (new for 2022)

India: Eurosport

Indonesia: Trans7

Malaysia and Singapore: SPOTV (new for 2022)

China: Guangdong Television

South Korea: SPOTV (new for 2022)

Americas

USA: NBC

Canada: REV TV

Brazil: Fox Sports

Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Thailand MotoGP - Starting grid:

Cla Nº Rider Bike Time Gap 1 72 Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 1'29.671 - 2 89 Jorge Martín Ducati 1'29.692 0.021 3 63 Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1'29.775 0.104 4 20 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 1'29.909 0.238 5 5 Johann Zarco Ducati 1'29.963 0.292 6 23 Enea Bastianini Ducati 1'29.988 0.317 7 43 Jack Miller Ducati 1'30.106 0.435 8 93 Marc Márquez Honda 1'30.133 0.462 9 10 Luca Marini Ducati 1'30.214 0.543 10 42 Alex Rins Suzuki 1'30.337 0.666 11 88 Miguel Oliveira KTM 1'30.485 0.814 12 33 Brad Binder KTM 1'30.542 0.871 13 41 Aleix Espargaró Aprilia 1'30.202 0.531 14 21 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 1'30.528 0.857 15 35 Cal Crutchlow Yamaha 1'30.542 0.871 16 25 Raúl Fernández KTM 1'30.566 0.895 17 12 Maverick Viñales Aprilia 1'30.578 0.907 18 87 Remy Gardner KTM 1'30.602 0.931 19 44 Pol Espargaró Honda 1'30.641 0.970 20 73 Álex Márquez Honda 1'30.692 1.021 21 49 F.Di Giannantonio Ducati 1'30.794 1.123 22 45 Tetsuta Nagashima Honda 1'31.331 1.660 23 40 Darryn Binder Yamaha 1'31.356 1.685 24 9 Danilo Petrucci Suzuki 1'31.604 1.933