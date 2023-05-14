Subscribe
MotoGP / French GP News

2023 MotoGP French GP: Start time, how to watch & more

Le Mans plays host to the fifth round of the 2023 MotoGP season. Here's how and when you can watch the French Grand Prix on Sunday, May 14.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia will start the race from pole position but will be hoping to show pace better than he did in Saturday's sprint event, when he slipped to third place.

Bagnaia will be joined on the front row by Honda's Marc Marquez and the VR46 bike of Luca Marini.

What time does the MotoGP French Grand Prix start today?

The French GP will begin at 2pm local time (+2 GMT) at Le Mans Circuit Bugatti.

The race will run to 27 laps.

  • Date: Sunday, May 14, 2023
  • Start time: 12:00 GMT / 13:00 BST / 14:00 CEST / 14:00 SAST / 15:00 EAT / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT / 22:00 AEST / 21:00 JST / 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2023 MotoGP French Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

08:45

09:45

10:45

04:45

01:45

18:45

17:45

14:15

FP2

13:00

 14:00 15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

FP3

 08:10 09:10 10:10

04:10

01:10

 18:10

17:10

 13:40

Qualifying

 08:50 09:50 10:50

04:50

01:50

18:50

17:50

 14:20

Sprint

13:00

 14:00 15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

18:30

Warm up

08:45

09:45

 10:45

04:45

 01:45

18:45

17:45

14:15

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

How can I watch the French MotoGP?

Europe:

  • Spain: DAZN 
  • UK: BT Sport
  • France: Canal+
  • Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN
  • Italy: Sky Sport
  • Hungary: Arena4
  • Netherlands: Ziggo Sport
  • Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

  • Japan: G+/Hulu
  • Thailand: PPTV
  • India: Sport18
  • Indonesia: Trans7
  • Malaysia and Singapore: SPOTV 
  • China: Guangdong Television / Zhibo.tv
  • South Korea: SPOTV 

Americas

  • USA: CNBC
  • Canada: REV TV
  • Brazil: ESPN
  • Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

  • Australia: Fox Sports
  • New Zealand: Spark Sport

Africa

  • Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

French MotoGP - Starting grid:

Cla Rider Bike Time Gap
1 Italy Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati 1'30.705
2 Spain Marc Marquez
Honda 1'30.763 0.058
3 Italy Luca Marini
Ducati 1'30.842 0.137
4 Australia Jack Miller
KTM 1'30.984 0.279
5 Spain Jorge Martin
Ducati 1'31.023 0.318
6 Spain Maverick Viñales
Aprilia 1'31.120 0.415
7 Italy Marco Bezzecchi
Ducati 1'31.173 0.468
8 Spain Alex Marquez
Ducati 1'31.275 0.570
9 France Johann Zarco
Ducati 1'31.298 0.593
10 South Africa Brad Binder
KTM 1'31.445 0.740
11 Spain Aleix Espargaro
Aprilia 1'31.523 0.818
12 Spain Augusto Fernandez
KTM 1'31.596 0.891
13 France Fabio Quartararo
Yamaha 1'31.366 0.661
14 Japan Takaaki Nakagami
Honda 1'31.545 0.840
15 Italy Fabio Di Giannantonio
Ducati 1'31.718 1.013
16 Spain Joan Mir
Honda 1'31.810 1.105
17 Italy Franco Morbidelli
Yamaha 1'31.886 1.181
18 Spain Alex Rins
Honda 1'31.959 1.254
19 Italy Danilo Petrucci
Ducati 1'32.092 1.387
20 Italy Lorenzo Savadori
Aprilia 1'32.410 1.705
21 Germany Jonas Folger
KTM 1'33.605 2.900
View full results
shares
comments

