2023 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Marc Marquez is often referred to as the 'king of COTA', having won at Austin a record seven times since the circuit's debut on the MotoGP calendar in 2013. But Honda's star rider will miss this weekend's race after injuring his hand in a crash at Portimao last month.

Marquez's absence could blow the race wide open, although Ducati must be considered the favourite on the back of the Italian marque's victories in the opening two rounds of 2023 in Portugal and Argentina.

2023 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 15:45 16:45 17:45 11:45 08:45 01:45¹ 00:45¹ 21:15 FP2 20:00 21:00 22:00 16:00 13:00 06:00¹ 05:00¹ 01:30¹ FP3 15:10 16:10 17:10 11:10 08:10 01:10¹ 00:10¹ 20:40 Qualifying 15:50 16:50 17:50 11:50 08:50 01:50¹ 00:50¹ 21:20 Sprint 20:00 21:00 22:00 16:00 13:00 06:00¹ 05:00¹ 01:30¹ Warm up 14:45 15:45 16:45 10:45 07:45 00:45¹ 23:45 20:15 Race 19:00 20:00 21:00 15:00 12:00 05:00¹ 04:00¹ 00:30¹ 2023 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 14th April 2023

Free Practice 1: 16:45 - 17:30 BST

Free Practice 2: 21:00 - 22:00 BST

Saturday 15th April 2023

Free Practice 3: 16:10 - 16:40 BST

Qualifying: 16:50 - 17:30 BST

Sprint: 21:00 BST

Sunday 16th April 2023

Warm up: 15:45 - 15:55 BST

Race: 20:00 BST

2023 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 14th April 2023

Free Practice 1: 17:45 - 18:30 CEST

Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 CEST

Saturday 15th April 2023

Free Practice 3: 17:10 - 17:40 CEST

Qualifying: 17:50 - 18:30 CEST

Sprint: 22:00 CEST

Sunday 16th April 2023

Warm up: 16:45 - 16:55 CEST

Race: 21:00 CEST

2023 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 14th April 2023

Free Practice 1: 11:45 - 12:30 ET / 08:45 - 09:30 PT

Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 ET / 13:00 - 14:00 PT

Saturday 15th April 2023

Free Practice 3: 11:10 - 11:40 ET / 08:10 - 08:40 PT

Qualifying: 11:50 - 12:30 ET / 08:50 - 09:30 PT

Sprint: 16:00 ET / 13:00 PT

Sunday 16th April 2023

Warm-up: 10:45 - 10:55 ET / 07:45 - 07:55 PT

Race: 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT

2023 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Saturday 15th April 2023

Free Practice 1: 01:45 - 02:30 AEST

Free Practice 2: 06:00 - 07:00 AEST

Sunday 16th April 2023

Free Practice 3: 01:10 - 01:40 AEST

Qualifying: 01:50 - 02:30 AEST

Sprint: 06:00 AEST

Monday 17th April 2023

Warm-up: 00:45 - 00:55 AEST

Race: 05:00 AEST

2023 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Saturday 15th April 2023

Free Practice 1: 00:45 - 01:30 JST

Free Practice 2: 05:00 - 06:00 JST

Sunday 16th April 2023

Free Practice 3: 00:10 - 00:40 JST

Qualifying: 00:50 - 01:30 JST

Sprint: 05:00 JST

Warm-up: 23:45 - 23:55 JST

Sunday 16th April 2023

Race: 04:00 JST

2023 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 14th April 2023

Free Practice 1: 21:15 - 22:00 IST

Saturday 15th April 2023

Free Practice 2: 01:30 - 02:30 IST

Free Practice 3: 20:40 - 21:10 IST

Qualifying: 21:20 - 22:00 IST

Sunday 16th April 2023

Sprint: 01:30 IST

Warm-up: 20:15 - 20:25 IST

Monday 17th April 2023

Race: 00:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Americas MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.