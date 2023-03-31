2023 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Listen to this article

2023 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEDT/AEST JST IST FP1 13:45 14:45 15:45 09:45 06:45 00:45¹ 22:45 19:15 FP2 18:00 19:00 20:00 14:00 11:00 05:00¹ 03:00¹ 23:30 FP3 13:10 14:10 15:10 09:10 06:10 00:10¹ 22:10 18:40 Qualifying 13:50 14:50 15:50 09:50 06:50 00:50¹ 22:50 19:20 Sprint 18:00 19:00 20:00 14:00 11:00 05:00¹ 03:00¹ 23:30 Warm up 12:45 13:45 14:45 08:45 05:45 22:45 19:45 18:15 Race 17:00 18:00 19:00 13:00 10:00 03:00¹ 02:00¹ 22:30 2023 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix session timings in Argentina Friday 31st March 2023 Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 local time

Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 local time Saturday 1st April 2023 Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 local time

Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 local time

Sprint: 15:00 local time Sunday 2nd April 2023 Warm up: 09:45 - 09:55 local time

Race: 14:00 local time

2023 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 31st March 2023

Free Practice 1: 14:45 - 15:30 BST

Free Practice 2: 19:00 - 20:00 BST

Saturday 1st April 2023

Free Practice 3: 14:10 - 14:40 BST

Qualifying: 14:50 - 15:30 BST

Sprint: 19:00 BST

Sunday 2nd April 2023

Warm up: 13:45 - 13:55 BST

Race: 18:00 BST

2023 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 31st March 2023

Free Practice 1: 15:45 - 16:30 CEST

Free Practice 2: 20:00 - 21:00 CEST

Saturday 1st April 2023

Free Practice 3: 15:10 - 15:40 CEST

Qualifying: 15:40 - 15:50 CEST

Sprint: 20:00 CEST

Sunday 2nd April 2023

Warm up: 14:45 - 14:55 CEST

Race: 19:00 CEST

2023 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 31st March 2023

Free Practice 1: 09:45 - 10:30 ET / 06:45 - 07:30 PT

Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 ET / 11:00 - 12:00 PT

Saturday 1st April 2023

Free Practice 3: 09:10 - 09:40 ET / 06:10 - 06:40 PT

Qualifying: 09:50 - 10:30 ET / 06:50 - 07:30 PT

Sprint: 14:00 ET / 11:00 PT

Sunday 2nd April 2023

Warm-up: 08:45 - 08:55 ET / 05:45 - 05:55 PT

Race: 13:00 ET / 10:00 PT

2023 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Saturday 1st April 2023

Free Practice 1: 00:45 - 01:30 AEDT

Free Practice 2: 05:00 - 06:00 AEDT

Sunday 2nd April 2023

Free Practice 3: 00:10 - 00:40 AEDT

Qualifying: 00:50 - 01:30 AEDT

Sprint: 05:00 AEDT

Monday 3rd April 2023

Warm-up: 22:45 - 22:55 AEST

Race: 03:00 AEST

2023 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 31st March 2023

Free Practice 1: 22:45 - 23:00 JST

Saturday 1st April 2023

Free Practice 2: 03:00 - 04:00 JST

Free Practice 3: 22:10 - 22:40 JST

Qualifying: 22:50 - 12:30 JST

Sunday 2nd April 2023

Sprint: 03:00 JST

Warm-up: 19:45 - 19:55 JST

Sunday 2nd April 2023

Race: 02:00 JST

2023 MotoGP Argentina Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 31st March 2023

Free Practice 1: 19:15 - 17:00 IST

Free Practice 2: 22:30 - 00:30 IST

Saturday 1st April 2023

Free Practice 3: 18:40 - 19:10 IST

Qualifying: 19:20 - 20:00 IST

Sprint: 23:30

Sunday 2nd April 2023

Warm-up: 18:15 - 18:25 IST

Race: 22:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Argentina MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.