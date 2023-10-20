Subscribe
MotoGP Australian GP
News

2023 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to Phillip Island this weekend for the 16th round of the 2023 season. Here's the updated schedule for the 2023 Australian Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
Author Rachit Thukral
Updated
Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Due to threat of heavy wind on Sunday, the schedule has been alterted with the main race moved forward to Saturday afternoon.

The sprint will now take place on Sunday, subject to weather.

2023 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings (updated schedule)

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

23:45

00:45

01:45

19:45

16:45

10:45

08:45

05:15

FP2

04:00

 05:00 06:00

00:00

21:00

15:00

13:00

 09:30

FP3

 23:10 00:10 01:10

19:10

16:10

 10:10

08:10

 04:40

Qualifying

 23:50 00:50 01:50

19:50

16:50

10:50

08:50

 05:20

Race

04:10

 05:10 06:10

00:10

21:10

15:10

13:10

09:40

Warm up

22:40

23:40

 00:40

18:40

 15:40

09:40

07:40

04:10

Sprint

03:00

04:00

05:00

23:00

 20:00

14:00

12:00

 08:30

2023 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 20th October 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 00:45 - 01:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 05:00 - 06:30 BST

Saturday 21st October 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 00:10 - 00:40 BST
  • Qualifying: 00:50 - 01:30 BST
  • Race: 05:10 BST
  • Warm up: 23:40 - 23:50 BST

Sunday 22nd October 2023

  • Sprint: 04:00 BST

2023 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 20th October 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 01:45 - 02:30 CET
  • Free Practice 2: 06:00 - 07:30 CET

Saturday 21st October 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 01:10 - 01:40 CET
  • Qualifying: 01:50 - 02:30 CET
  • Race: 06:10 CET

Sunday 22nd October 2023

  • Warm up: 00:40 - 00:50 CEST
  • Sprint: 05:00 CEST

2023 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Thursday 19th October 2023

  • Free Practice 1:  19:45 - 20:30 ET 

Friday 20th October 2023

  • Free Practice 2:  00:00 - 01:30 ET 
  • Free Practice 3: 19:10 - 19:40  ET 
  • Qualifying: 19:50 - 20:30 ET 

Saturday 21st October 2023

  • Race: 00:10 ET
  • Warm-up: 18:40 - 18:50 ET 
  • Sprint:  23:00 ET 

2023 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Thursday 19th October 2023

  • Free Practice 1:  16:45 - 17:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  21:00-22:30 PT

Friday 20th October 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 16:10 - 16:40 PT
  • Qualifying: 16:50 - 17:30 PT
  • Race: 21:10 PT

Saturday 21st October 2023

  • Warm-up: 15:40 - 15:50 PT
  • Sprint: 20:00 PT 

2023 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 20th October 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 AEDT
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 AEDT 

Saturday 21st October 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 AEDT 
  • Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 AEDT 
  • Race: 15:10 AEDT

Sunday 22nd October 2023

  • Warm-up: 09:40 - 09:50 AEDT
  • Sprint: 14:00 AEDT

2023 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 20th October 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 08:45 - 09:30 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 13:00 - 14:00 JST 

Saturday 21st October 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 08:10 - 08:40 JST 
  • Qualifying: 08:50 - 09:30 JST
  • Race: 13:10 JST

Sunday 22nd October 2023

  • Warm-up: 07:40 - 07:50 JST
  • Sprint: 12:00 JST

2023 MotoGP Australian Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 20th October 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 05:15 - 06:00 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 09:30 - 11:00 IST

Saturday 21st October 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 04:40 - 05:10 IST 
  • Qualifying: 05:20 - 06:00 IST
  • Race: 09:40 IST

Sunday 22nd October 2023

  • Warm-up: 04:10 - 04:20 IST
  • Sprint: 08:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Australian MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

