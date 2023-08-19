2023 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP travels to the Red Bull Ring this weekend for the 10th round of the 2023 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2023 Austrian Grand Prix.
Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia continues to lead the standings heading to Spielberg, holding a 41-pont lead over Pramac rider Jorge Martin
VR46's rising star Marco Bezzecchi sits third in the championship, another six points in arrears to Bagnaia.
2023 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix session timings
2023 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal
Friday 18th August 2023
- Free Practice 1: 09:45 - 10:30 BST
- Free Practice 2: 14:10 - 15:10 BST
Saturday 19th August 2023
- Free Practice 3: 09:10 - 09:40 BST
- Qualifying: 09:50 - 10:30 BST
- Sprint: 14:00 BST
Sunday 20th August 2023
- Warm up: 08:45 - 08:55 BST
- Race: 13:00 BST
2023 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix session timings in Europe
Friday 18th August 2023
- Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 CET
- Free Practice 2: 15:10 - 16:10 CET
Saturday 19th August 2023
- Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 CET
- Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 CET
- Sprint: 15:00 CET
Sunday 20th August 2023
- Warm up: 09:45 - 09:55 CEST
- Race: 14:00 CEST
2023 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix session timings in the US
Friday 18th August 2023
- Free Practice 1: 04:45 - 05:30 ET / 01:45 - 02:30 PT
- Free Practice 2: 09:10 - 10:10 ET / 06:10 - 07:10 PT
Saturday 19th August 2023
- Free Practice 3: 04:10 - 04:40 ET / 01:10 - 01:40 PT
- Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 ET / 01:50 - 02:30 PT
- Sprint: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT
Sunday 20th August 2023
- Warm-up: 03:45 - 03:55 ET / 00:45 - 00:55 PT
- Race: 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT
2023 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix session timings in Australia
Friday 18th August 2023
- Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 AEST
- Free Practice 2: 23:10 - 00:10 AEST
Saturday 19th August 2023
- Free Practice 3: 18:10 - 18:40 AEST
- Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 AEST
- Sprint: 23:00 AEST
Sunday 20th August 2023
- Warm-up: 17:45 - 17:55 AEST
- Race: 22:00 AEST
2023 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix session timings in Japan
Friday 18th August 2023
- Free Practice 1: 17:45 - 18:30 JST
- Free Practice 2: 22:10 - 23:10 JST
Saturday 19th August 2023
- Free Practice 3: 17:10 - 17:40 JST
- Qualifying: 17:50 - 18:30 JST
- Sprint: 22:00 JST
Sunday 20th August 2023
- Warm-up: 16:45 - 16:55 JST
- Race: 21:00 JST
2023 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix session timings in India
Friday 18th August 2023
- Free Practice 1: 14:15 - 15:00 IST
- Free Practice 2: 18:40 - 19:50 IST
Saturday 19th August 2023
- Free Practice 3: 13:40 - 14:10 IST
- Qualifying: 14:20 - 15:00 IST
- Sprint: 18:30
Sunday 20th August 2023
- Warm-up: 13:15 - 13:25 IST
- Race: 17:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Can I stream the Austrian MotoGP?
MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.
