2023 MotoGP British Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP travels to Silverstone this weekend for the ninth round of the 2023 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2023 British Grand Prix.
Following a month-long summer break, the 2023 MotoGP season resumes this weekend with the British GP.
This year, MotoGP will use the same layout and paddock as Formula 1 at Silverstone, which means Copse will now serve as the opening turn.
MotoGP has also tweaked its weekend format for the second half of the season and beyond, with times from only the second practice session determining which riders will progress directly into Q2.
As part of the overhaul, the second practice session of the weekend will simply be known as Practice and the third practice will be rechristened FP2.
2023 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
09:45
|
10:45
|
11:45
|
05:45
|
02:45
|
19:45
|
18:45
|
15:15
|
Practice
|
14:00
|15:00
|16:00
|
10:00
|
07:00
|
00:00¹
|
23:00
|19:30
|
FP2
|09:10
|10:10
|11:10
|
05:10
|
02:10
|19:10
|
18:10
|14:40
|
Qualifying
|09:50
|10:50
|11:50
|
05:50
|
02:50
|
19:50
|
18:50
|15:20
|
Sprint
|
14:00
|15:00
|16:00
|
10:00
|
07:00
|
00:00¹
|
22:00
|
19:30
|
Warm up
|
08:45
|
09:45
|10:45
|
04:45
|01:45
|
18:45
|
17:45
|
14:15
|
Race
|
12:00
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
08:00
|05:00
|
22:00
|
21:00
|17:30
2023 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal
Friday 4th August 2023
- Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 BST
- Practice: 14:00 - 15:00 BST
Saturday 5th August 2023
- Free Practice 2: 10:10 - 10:40 BST
- Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 BST
- Sprint: 15:00 BST
Sunday 6th August 2023
- Warm up: 09:45 - 09:55 BST
- Race: 13:00 BST
2023 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in Europe
Friday 4th August 2023
- Free Practice 1: 11:45 - 12:30 CET
- Practice: 16:00 - 17:00 CET
Saturday 5th August 2023
- Free Practice 2: 11:10 - 11:40 CET
- Qualifying: 11:50 - 12:30 CET
- Sprint: 16:00 CET
Sunday 6th August 2023
- Warm up: 10:45 - 10:55 CEST
- Race: 14:00 CEST
2023 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in the US
Friday 4th August 2023
- Free Practice 1: 05:45 - 06:30 ET / 02:45 - 03:30 PT
- Practice: 10:00 - 11:00 ET / 07:00 - 09:00 PT
Saturday 5th August 2023
- Free Practice 2: 05:10 - 05:40 ET / 02:10 - 02:40 PT
- Qualifying: 05:50 - 06:30 ET / 02:50 - 03:30 PT
- Sprint: 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT
Sunday 6th August 2023
- Warm-up: 04:45 - 04:55 ET / 01:45 - 01:55 PT
- Race: 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT
2023 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in Australia
Friday 4th August 2023
- Free Practice 1: 19:45 - 20:30 AEST
Saturday 5th August 2023
- Practice: 00:00 - 01:00 AEST
- Free Practice 2: 19:10 - 19:40 AEST
- Qualifying: 19:50 - 20:30 AEST
Sunday 6th August 2023
- Sprint: 00:00 AEST
- Warm-up: 18:45 - 18:55 AEST
- Race: 22:00 AEST
2023 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in Japan
Friday 4th August 2023
- Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 JST
- Practice: 23:00 - 00:00 JST
Saturday 5th August 2023
- Free Practice 2: 18:10 - 18:40 JST
- Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 JST
- Sprint: 23:00 JST
Sunday 6th August 2023
- Warm-up: 17:45 - 17:55 JST
- Race: 21:00 JST
2023 MotoGP British Grand Prix session timings in India
Friday 4th August 2023
- Free Practice 1: 15:15 - 16:00 IST
- Practice: 19:30 - 20:30 IST
Saturday 5th August 2023
- Free Practice 2: 14:40 - 15:10 IST
- Qualifying: 15:20 - 16:00 IST
- Sprint: 19:30
Sunday 6th August 2023
- Warm-up: 14:15 - 14:25 IST
- Race: 17:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Can I stream the British MotoGP?
MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.
