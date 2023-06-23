2023 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP travels to Assen this weekend for the eighth round of the 2023 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix.
Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia continues to lead the championship on 160 points heading to Assen, but Pramac's Jorge Martin has moved up to second following his second career win last weekend at the Sachsenring.
Joan Mir will be sit out the Dutch GP after picking up a hand injury at Mugello, with his place at Honda to be taken over by Iker Lecuona. Marc Marquez, however, will ride at Assen despite suffering a small fracture that forced him out of the German grand Prix.
2023 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
08:45
|
09:45
|
10:45
|
04:45
|
01:45
|
18:45
|
17:45
|
14:15
|
FP2
|
13:00
|14:00
|15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
|
FP3
|08:10
|09:10
|10:10
|
04:10
|
01:10
|18:10
|
17:10
|13:40
|
Qualifying
|08:50
|09:50
|10:50
|
04:50
|
01:50
|
18:50
|
17:50
|14:20
|
Sprint
|
13:00
|14:00
|15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|
18:30
|
Warm up
|
07:45
|
08:45
|09:45
|
03:45
|00:45
|
17:45
|
16:45
|
13:15
|
Race
|
12:00
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
08:00
|05:00
|
22:00
|
21:00
|17:30
2023 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal
Friday 23rd June 2023
- Free Practice 1: 09:45 - 10:30 BST
- Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 BST
Saturday 24th June 2023
- Free Practice 3: 09:10 - 09:40 BST
- Qualifying: 09:50 - 10:30 BST
- Sprint: 14:00 BST
Sunday 25th June 2023
- Warm up: 08:45 - 08:55 BST
- Race: 13:00 BST
2023 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings in Europe
Friday 23rd June 2023
- Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 CET
- Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 CET
Saturday 24th June 2023
- Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 CET
- Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 CET
- Sprint: 15:00 CET
Sunday 25th June 2023
- Warm up: 09:45 - 09:55 CEST
- Race: 14:00 CEST
2023 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings in the US
Friday 23rd June 2023
- Free Practice 1: 04:45 - 05:30 ET / 01:45 - 02:30 PT
- Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT
Saturday 24th June 2023
- Free Practice 3: 04:10 - 04:40 ET / 01:10 - 01:40 PT
- Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 ET / 01:50 - 02:30 PT
- Sprint: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT
Sunday 25th June 2023
- Warm-up: 03:45 - 03:55 ET / 00:45 - 00:55 PT
- Race: 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT
2023 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings in Australia
Friday 23rd June 2023
- Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 AEST
- Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST
Saturday 24th June 2023
- Free Practice 3: 18:10 - 18:40 AEST
- Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 AEST
- Sprint: 23:00 AEST
Sunday 25th June 2023
- Warm-up: 17:45 - 17:55 AEST
- Race: 22:00 AEST
2023 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings in Japan
Friday 23rd June 2023
- Free Practice 1: 17:45 - 18:30 JST
- Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 JST
Saturday 24th June 2023
- Free Practice 3: 17:10 - 17:40 JST
- Qualifying: 17:50 - 18:30 JST
- Sprint: 22:00 JST
Sunday 25th June 2023
- Warm-up: 16:45 - 16:55 JST
- Race: 21:00 JST
2023 MotoGP Dutch Grand Prix session timings in India
Friday 23rd June 2023
- Free Practice 1: 14:15 - 15:00 IST
- Free Practice 2: 18:30 - 19:30 IST
Saturday 24th June 2023
- Free Practice 3: 13:40 - 14:10 IST
- Qualifying: 14:20 - 15:00 IST
- Sprint: 18:30
Sunday 25th June 2023
- Warm-up: 13:15 - 13:25 IST
- Race: 17:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Can I stream the Dutch MotoGP?
MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.
