2023 MotoGP German Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia leads the championship by an extended margin of 21 points following his third grand prix win of the season at Mugello last weekend.

Marc Marquez has been unbeaten at the Sachsenring since he made his debut in MotoGP, having won eight races at the venue on trot between 2013-'21.

An injury precluded him from taking part in last year's race, which was won by Fabio Quartararo on the Yamaha. It remains the Frenchman's last victory in MotoGP till date.

2023 MotoGP German Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEST JST IST FP1 08:45 09:45 10:45 04:45 01:45 18:45 17:45 14:15 FP2 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 FP3 08:10 09:10 10:10 04:10 01:10 18:10 17:10 13:40 Qualifying 08:50 09:50 10:50 04:50 01:50 18:50 17:50 14:20 Sprint 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 23:00 22:00 18:30 Warm up 07:45 08:45 09:45 03:45 00:45 17:45 16:45 13:15 Race 12:00 13:00 14:00 08:00 05:00 22:00 21:00 17:30

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the German MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.