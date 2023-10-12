2023 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Just three points separate title contenders Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin as MotoGP returns to Indonesia after a successful 2022 edition. Once the clear favourite to lift the 2023 crown, Bagnaia's lead has dwindled rapidly in recent weeks and the factory Ducati rider faces serious pressure from his Pramac rival in the final quarter of the season.

Martin has the momentum on his side, having won two of the last three grands prix and scored three consecutive sprint wins.

Neither rider finished inside the top 10 in last year's wet-weather race in Indonesia, which was won by Miguel Oliveira on the KTM.

2023 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CEST ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 02:45 03:45 04:45 22:45 19:45 13:45 11:45 08:15 FP2 07:00 08:00 09:00 03:00 00:00 18:00 16:00 12:30 FP3 02:10 03:10 04:10 22:10 19:10 13:10 11:10 07:40 Qualifying 02:50 03:50 04:50 22:50 19:50 13:50 11:50 08:20 Sprint 07:00 08:00 09:00 03:00 00:00 18:00 16:00 12:30 Warm up 02:40 03:40 04:40 22:40 19:40 13:40 11:40 08:10 Race 07:00 08:00 09:00 03:00 00:00 18:00 16:00 12:30

2023 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in Indonesia

Friday 13th October 2023

Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 local time

Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 local time

Saturday 14th October 2023

Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 local time

Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 local time

Sprint: 15:00 local time

Sunday 15th October 2023

Warm up: 10:40 - 10:50 local time

Race: 15:00 local time

2023 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 13th October 2023

Free Practice 1: 03:45 - 04:30 BST

Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:00 BST

Saturday 14th October 2023

Free Practice 3: 03:10 - 03:40 BST

Qualifying: 03:50 - 04:30 BST

Sprint: 08:00 BST

Sunday 15th October 2023

Warm up: 03:40 - 03:50 BST

Race: 08:00 BST

2023 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 13th October 2023

Free Practice 1: 04:45 - 05:30 CET

Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:00 CET

Saturday 14th October 2023

Free Practice 3: 04:10 - 04:40 CET

Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 CET

Sprint: 09:00 CET

Sunday 15th October 2023

Warm up: 04:40 - 04:50 CEST

Race: 09:00 CEST

2023 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Thursday 12th October 2023

Free Practice 1: 22:45 - 23:30 ET

Friday 13th October 2023

Free Practice 2: 03:00 - 04:00 ET

Free Practice 3: 22:10 - 22:40 ET

Qualifying: 22:50 - 23:30 ET

Saturday 14th October 2023

Sprint: 03:00 ET

Warm-up: 22:40 - 22:50 ET

Sunday 15th October 2023

Race: 03:00 ET

2023 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Thursday 12th October 2023

Free Practice 1: 19:45 - 20:30 PT

Friday 13th October 2023

Free Practice 2: 00:00-01:00 PT

Free Practice 3: 19:10 - 19:40 PT

Qualifying: 19:50 - 20:30 PT

Saturday 14th October 2023

Sprint: 00:00 PT

Warm-up: 19:40 - 19:50 PT

Sunday 15th October 2023

Race: 00:00 PT

2023 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 13th October 2023

Free Practice 1: 13:45 - 14:30 AEDT

Free Practice 2: 18:00 - 20:00 AEDT

Saturday 14th October 2023

Free Practice 3: 13:10 - 13:40 AEDT

Qualifying: 13:50 - 14:30 AEDT

Sprint: 18:00 AEDT

Sunday 15th October 2023

Warm-up: 13:40 - 13:50 AEDT

Race: 18:00 AEDT

2023 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 13th October 2023

Free Practice 1: 11:45 - 12:30 JST

Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 JST

Saturday 14th October 2023

Free Practice 3: 11:10 - 11:40 JST

Qualifying: 11:50 - 12:30 JST

Sprint: 16:00 JST

Sunday 15th October 2023

Warm-up: 11:40 - 11:50 JST

Race: 16:00 JST

2023 MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 13th October 2023

Free Practice 1: 08:15 - 09:00 IST

Free Practice 2: 12:30 - 13:30 IST

Saturday 14th October 2023

Free Practice 3: 07:40 - 08:10 IST

Qualifying: 08:20 - 09:00 IST

Sprint: 12:30 IST

Sunday 15th October 2023

Warm-up: 08:10 - 08:20 IST

Race: 12:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Indonesian MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.