MotoGP Malaysian GP
News

2023 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to Sepang this weekend for the 18th round of the 2023 season. Here's the updated schedule for the 2023 Malaysian Grand Prix.

Published
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing

Just 13 points separate Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin in the standings, as Malaysia marks the start of a triple header that will decide the outcome of the 2023 season.

2023 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

02:45

03:45

21:45

18:45

13:45

11:45

08:15

FP2

07:00

 08:00

02:00

23:00

18:00

16:00

 12:30

FP3

 02:10 03:10

21:10

18:10

 13:10

11:10

 07:40

Qualifying

 02:50 03:50

23:50

18:50

13:50

11:50

 08:20

Sprint

 07:00 08:00

02:00

23:00

18:00

16:00

12:30

Warm up

02:40

 03:40

21:40

 18:40

13:40

11:40

08:10

Race

07:00

08:00

02:00

 23:00

18:00

16:00

 12:30

2023 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix session timings in Malaysia

Friday 10th November 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 local time
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 local time

Saturday 11th November 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 local time
  • Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 local time
  • Sprint: 15:00 local time

Sunday 12th November 2023

  • Warm up: 10:40 - 10:50 local time
  • Race: 15:00 local time

2023 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 10th November 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 02:45 - 03:30 GMT
  • Free Practice 2: 07:00 - 08:00 GMT

Saturday 11th November 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 02:10 - 02:40 GMT
  • Qualifying: 02:50 - 03:30 GMT
  • Sprint: 07:00 GMT

Sunday 12th November 2023

  • Warm up: 02:40 - 02:40 GMT
  • Race: 07:00 GMT

2023 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 10th November 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 03:45 - 04:30 CET
  • Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:00 CET

Saturday 11th November 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 03:10 - 03:40 CET
  • Qualifying: 03:50 - 04:30 CET
  • Sprint: 08:00 CET

Sunday 12th November 2023

  • Warm up: 03:40 - 03:50 CET
  • Race: 08:00 CEST

2023 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Thursday 09th November 2023

  • Free Practice 1:  21:45 - 22:30 ET 
  • Free Practice 2:  02:00 - 03:00 ET 

Friday 10th November 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 21:10 - 22:40  ET 
  • Qualifying: 22:50 - 23:30 ET 

Saturday 11th November 2023

  • Sprint: 02:00 ET / 01:00 PT
  • Warm-up: 21:40 - 21:50 ET 

Sunday 12th November 2023

  • Race:  02:00 ET 

2023 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Thursday 09th November 2023

  • Free Practice 1:  18:45 - 19:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  23:00 - 00:00 PT

Friday 10th November 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 18:10 - 18:40 PT
  • Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 PT
  • Sprint: 23:00 PT

Saturday 11th November 2023

  • Warm-up: 18:40 - 18:50 PT 
  • Race:  23:00 PT

2023 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 10th November 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 13:45 - 14:30 AEDT
  • Free Practice 2: 18:00 - 19:00 AEDT 

Saturday 11th November 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 13:10 - 13:40 AEDT 
  • Qualifying: 13:50 - 14:30 AEDT 
  • Sprint: 18:00 AEDT

Sunday 12th November 2023

  • Warm-up: 13:40 - 13:50 AEDT
  • Race: 18:00 AEDT

2023 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 10th November 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 11:45 - 12:30 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 JST 

Saturday 11th November 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 11:10 - 11:40 JST 
  • Qualifying: 11:50 - 12:30 JST
  • Sprint: 16:00 JST

Sunday 12th November 2023

  • Warm-up: 11:40 - 11:50 JST
  • Race: 16:00 JST

2023 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 10th November 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 08:15 - 09:00 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 12:30 - 13:30 IST

Saturday 11th November 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 07:40 - 08:10 IST 
  • Qualifying: 08:20 - 09:00 IST
  • Sprint: 12:30 IST

Sunday 12th November 2023

  • Warm-up: 08:10 - 08:20 IST
  • Race: 12:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Malaysian MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

