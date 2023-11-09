2023 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

Just 13 points separate Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin in the standings, as Malaysia marks the start of a triple header that will decide the outcome of the 2023 season.

2023 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT CET ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 02:45 03:45 21:45 18:45 13:45 11:45 08:15 FP2 07:00 08:00 02:00 23:00 18:00 16:00 12:30 FP3 02:10 03:10 21:10 18:10 13:10 11:10 07:40 Qualifying 02:50 03:50 23:50 18:50 13:50 11:50 08:20 Sprint 07:00 08:00 02:00 23:00 18:00 16:00 12:30 Warm up 02:40 03:40 21:40 18:40 13:40 11:40 08:10 Race 07:00 08:00 02:00 23:00 18:00 16:00 12:30

2023 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix session timings in Malaysia

Friday 10th November 2023

Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 local time

Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 local time

Saturday 11th November 2023

Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 local time

Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 local time

Sprint: 15:00 local time

Sunday 12th November 2023

Warm up: 10:40 - 10:50 local time

Race: 15:00 local time

2023 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 10th November 2023

Free Practice 1: 02:45 - 03:30 GMT

Free Practice 2: 07:00 - 08:00 GMT

Saturday 11th November 2023

Free Practice 3: 02:10 - 02:40 GMT

Qualifying: 02:50 - 03:30 GMT

Sprint: 07:00 GMT

Sunday 12th November 2023

Warm up: 02:40 - 02:40 GMT

Race: 07:00 GMT

2023 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix session timings in Europe

Friday 10th November 2023

Free Practice 1: 03:45 - 04:30 CET

Free Practice 2: 08:00 - 09:00 CET

Saturday 11th November 2023

Free Practice 3: 03:10 - 03:40 CET

Qualifying: 03:50 - 04:30 CET

Sprint: 08:00 CET

Sunday 12th November 2023

Warm up: 03:40 - 03:50 CET

Race: 08:00 CEST

2023 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix session timings in the US (Eastern Time)

Thursday 09th November 2023

Free Practice 1: 21:45 - 22:30 ET

Free Practice 2: 02:00 - 03:00 ET

Friday 10th November 2023

Free Practice 3: 21:10 - 22:40 ET

Qualifying: 22:50 - 23:30 ET

Saturday 11th November 2023

Sprint: 02:00 ET / 01:00 PT

Warm-up: 21:40 - 21:50 ET

Sunday 12th November 2023

Race: 02:00 ET

2023 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix session timings in the US (Pacific Time)

Thursday 09th November 2023

Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 PT

Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 PT

Friday 10th November 2023

Free Practice 3: 18:10 - 18:40 PT

Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 PT

Sprint: 23:00 PT

Saturday 11th November 2023

Warm-up: 18:40 - 18:50 PT

Race: 23:00 PT

2023 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 10th November 2023

Free Practice 1: 13:45 - 14:30 AEDT

Free Practice 2: 18:00 - 19:00 AEDT

Saturday 11th November 2023

Free Practice 3: 13:10 - 13:40 AEDT

Qualifying: 13:50 - 14:30 AEDT

Sprint: 18:00 AEDT

Sunday 12th November 2023

Warm-up: 13:40 - 13:50 AEDT

Race: 18:00 AEDT

2023 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 10th November 2023

Free Practice 1: 11:45 - 12:30 JST

Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 JST

Saturday 11th November 2023

Free Practice 3: 11:10 - 11:40 JST

Qualifying: 11:50 - 12:30 JST

Sprint: 16:00 JST

Sunday 12th November 2023

Warm-up: 11:40 - 11:50 JST

Race: 16:00 JST

2023 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 10th November 2023

Free Practice 1: 08:15 - 09:00 IST

Free Practice 2: 12:30 - 13:30 IST

Saturday 11th November 2023

Free Practice 3: 07:40 - 08:10 IST

Qualifying: 08:20 - 09:00 IST

Sprint: 12:30 IST

Sunday 12th November 2023

Warm-up: 08:10 - 08:20 IST

Race: 12:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Malaysian MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.