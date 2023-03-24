Subscribe
MotoGP / Portugal GP News

2023 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to Portimao this weekend for the start of the 2023 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2023 Portuguese Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
2023 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
Listen to this article

After a long wait, the 2023 MotoGP campaign will get underway at the Algarve International Circuit in Portimao on March 24-25. Ducati is the favourite for the championship on the back of a strong run in pre-season testing, as it looks to defend the title it won last year with Francesco Bagnaia.

2023 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CET/CEST

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

10:45

N/A

11:45

06:45

03:45

21:45

19:45

16:15

FP2

15:00

N/A

 16:00

11:00

08:00

02:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

 10:10 N/A 11:10

06:10

03:10

 21:10

19:10

 15:40

Qualifying

 10:50 N/A 11:50

06:50

03:50

21:50

19:50

 16:20

Sprint

15:00

N/A

 16:00

11:00

08:00

02:00¹

00:00¹

20:30

Warm up

08:45

09:45

 10:45

04:45

 01:45

19:45

17:45

14:15

Race 

13:00

14:00

15:00

09:00

 06:00

00:00¹

22:00

 18:30

Please note daylight saving will start in the UK on Sunday at 1am and in Europe on Sunday at 2:00am, with clocks moving forward an hour.

2023 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 24th March 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 GMT
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 GMT

Saturday 25th March 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 GMT
  • Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 GMT
  • Sprint: 15:00 GMT

Sunday 26th March 2023

  • Warm up: 09:45 - 09:55 BST
  • Race: 14:00 BST

2023 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 24th March 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 11:45 - 12:30 CET
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 CET

Saturday 25th March 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 11:10 - 11:40 CET
  • Qualifying: 11:50 - 12:30 CET
  • Sprint: 16:00 CET

Sunday 26th March 2023

  • Warm up: 10:45 - 10:55 CEST
  • Race: 15:00 CEST

2023 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 24th March 2023

  • Free Practice 1:  06:45 - 07:30 ET / 03:45 - 04:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  11:00 - 12:00 ET / 08:00 - 09:00 PT

Saturday 25th March 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 06:10 - 06:40  ET / 03:10 - 03:40 PT
  • Qualifying: 06:50 - 07:30 ET / 03:50 - 04:30 PT
  • Sprint: 11:00 ET / 08:00 PT

Sunday 26th March 2023

  • Warm-up: 04:45 - 04:55 ET / 01:45 - 01:55 PT
  • Race:  09:00 ET /  06:00 PT 

2023 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 24th March 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 21:45 - 22:30 AEDT

Saturday 25th March 2023

  • Free Practice 2: 02:00 - 03:00 AEDT 
  • Qualifying: 21:50 - 22:30 AEDT 

Sunday 26th March 2023

  • Sprint: 02:00 AEDT
  • Warm-up: 19:45 - 19:55 AEDT

Monday 27th March 2023

  • Race: 00:00 AEDT

2023 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 24th March 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 19:45 - 20:30 JST 

Saturday 25th March 2023

  • Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 JST 
  • Free Practice 3: 19:10 - 19:40 JST 
  • Qualifying: 19:50 - 20:30 JST

Sunday 26th March 2023

  • Sprint: 00:00 JST
  • Warm-up: 17:45 - 17:55 JST
  • Race: 22:00 JST

2023 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 24th March 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 16:15 - 17:00 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST

Saturday 25th March 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 15:40 - 16:10 IST 
  • Qualifying: 16:20 - 17:00 IST
  • Sprint: 20:30

Sunday 26th March 2023

  • Warm-up: 14:15 - 14:25 IST
  • Race: 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Portuguese MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

