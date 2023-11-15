Subscribe
MotoGP Qatar GP
2023 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to Losail this weekend for the penultimate round of the 2023 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix.

With just two races to go, Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia leads the championship by 14 points from Pramac rival Jorge Martin. Those two riders are the only ones now in the hunt for the title, with Marco Bezzecchi dropping out in Malaysia last weekend.

2023 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

12:45

13:45

07:45

04:45

23:45

21:45

18:15

FP2

17:00

 18:00

12:00

09:00

04:00¹

02:00¹

 22:30

FP3

 12:00 13:00

07:00

04:00

 23:00

21:00

 17:30

Qualifying

 12:40 13:40

07:40

04:40

23:40

21:40

 18:10

Sprint

 17:00 18:00

12:00

09:00

04:00¹

02:00¹

22:30

Warm up

12:40

 13:40

07:40

 04:40

23:40

21:40

18:10

Race

17:00

18:00

12:00

 09:00

04:00¹

02:00¹

 22:30

2023 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in Qatar

Friday 17th November 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 15:45 - 16:30 local time
  • Free Practice 2: 20:00 - 21:00 local time

Saturday 18th November 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 15:00 - 15:30 local time
  • Qualifying: 15:40 - 16:20 local time
  • Sprint: 20:00 local time

Sunday 19th November 2023

  • Warm up: 15:40 - 15:50 local time
  • Race: 20:00 local time

2023 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 17th November 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 12:45 - 13:30 GMT
  • Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 GMT

Saturday 18th November 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 12:00 - 12:30 GMT
  • Qualifying: 12:40 - 13:20 GMT
  • Sprint: 17:00 GMT

Sunday 19th November 2023

  • Warm up: 12:40 - 12:50 GMT
  • Race: 17:00 GMT

2023 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 17th November 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 13:45 - 14:30 CET
  • Free Practice 2: 18:00 - 19:00 CET

Saturday 18th November 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 13:00 - 13:30 CET
  • Qualifying: 13:40 - 14:20 CET
  • Sprint: 181:00 CET

Sunday 19th November 2023

  • Warm up: 13:40 - 13:50 CET
  • Race: 18:00 CEST

2023 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 17th November 2023

  • Free Practice 1:  07:45 - 08:30 ET / 04:45 - 05:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  12:00 - 13:00 ET / 09:00 - 10:00 PT

Saturday 18th November 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 07:00 - 07:30 ET / 04:00 - 04:30 PT
  • Qualifying: 07:40 - 08:20 ET / 04:40 - 05:20 PT
  • Sprint: 12:00 ET / 09:00 PT

Sunday 19th November 2023

  • Warm-up: 07:40 - 07:50 ET / 04:40 - 04:50 PT
  • Race:  12:00 ET / 09:00 PT

2023 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 17th November 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 23:45 - 00:30 AEDT

Saturday 18th November 2023

  • Free Practice 2: 04:00 - 05:00 AEDT 
  • Free Practice 3: 23:00 - 23:30 AEDT 
  • Qualifying: 23:40 - 00:20 AEDT 

Sunday 19th November 2023

  • Sprint: 04:00 AEDT
  • Warm-up: 23:40 - 23:50 AEDT

Monday 20th November 2023

  • Race: 04:00 AEDT

2023 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 17th November 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 21:45 - 22:30 JST 

Saturday 18th November 2023

  • Free Practice 2: 02:00 - 03:00 JST 
  • Free Practice 3: 21:00 - 21:30 JST 
  • Qualifying: 21:40 - 22:20 JST

Sunday 19th November 2023

  • Sprint: 02:00 JST
  • Warm-up: 21:40 - 22:50 JST

Monday 20th November 2023

  • Race: 02:00 JST

2023 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 17th November 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 18:15 - 18:45 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 22:30 - 23:30 IST

Saturday 18th November 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 17:30 - 18:00 IST 
  • Qualifying: 18:10 - 18:50 IST
  • Sprint: 22:30 IST

Sunday 19th November 2023

  • Warm-up: 18:10 - 18:20 IST
  • Race: 22:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Qatar MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

