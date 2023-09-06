2023 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP travels to the Misano this weekend for the 12th round of the 2023 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2023 San Marino Grand Prix.
Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia continues to lead the championship heading to Misano, albeit with a reduced margin of 50 points, despite his horrific crash in Barcelona last weekend.
Pramac rider Jorge Martin remains his nearest rival in second, with VR46's Marco Bezzecchi next up in third place, a further 21 points adrift of Bagnaia.
2023 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
08:45
|
09:45
|
10:45
|
04:45
|
01:45
|
18:45
|
17:45
|
14:15
|
FP2
|
13:00
|14:00
|15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|18:30
|
FP3
|08:10
|09:10
|10:10
|
04:10
|
01:10
|18:10
|
17:10
|13:40
|
Qualifying
|08:50
|09:50
|10:50
|
04:50
|
01:50
|
18:50
|
17:50
|14:20
|
Sprint
|
13:00
|14:00
|15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
23:00
|
22:00
|
18:30
|
Warm up
|
07:40
|
08:40
|09:40
|
03:40
|00:40
|
17:40
|
16:40
|
13:10
|
Race
|
12:00
|
13:00
|
14:00
|
08:00
|05:00
|
22:00
|
21:00
|17:30
2023 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal
Friday 8th September 2023
- Free Practice 1: 09:45 - 10:30 BST
- Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 BST
Saturday 9th September 2023
- Free Practice 3: 09:10 - 09:40 BST
- Qualifying: 09:50 - 10:30 BST
- Sprint: 14:00 BST
Sunday 10th September 2023
- Warm up: 08:45 - 08:55 BST
- Race: 13:00 BST
2023 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in Europe
Friday 8th September 2023
- Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 CET
- Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 CET
Saturday 9th September 2023
- Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 CET
- Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 CET
- Sprint: 15:00 CET
Sunday 10th September 2023
- Warm up: 09:40 - 09:50 CEST
- Race: 14:00 CEST
2023 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in the US
Friday 8th September 2023
- Free Practice 1: 04:45 - 05:30 ET / 01:45 - 02:30 PT
- Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT
Saturday 9th September 2023
- Free Practice 3: 04:10 - 04:40 ET / 01:10 - 01:40 PT
- Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 ET / 01:50 - 02:30 PT
- Sprint: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT
Sunday 10th September 2023
- Warm-up: 03:0 - 03:50 ET / 00:40 - 00:50 PT
- Race: 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT
2023 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in Australia
Friday 8th September 2023
- Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 AEST
- Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST
Saturday 9th September 2023
- Free Practice 3: 18:10 - 18:40 AEST
- Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 AEST
- Sprint: 23:00 AEST
Sunday 10th September 2023
- Warm-up: 17:40 - 17:50 AEST
- Race: 22:00 AEST
2023 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in Japan
Friday 8th September 2023
- Free Practice 1: 17:45 - 18:30 JST
- Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 JST
Saturday 9th September 2023
- Free Practice 3: 17:10 - 17:40 JST
- Qualifying: 17:50 - 18:30 JST
- Sprint: 22:00 JST
Sunday 10th September 2023
- Warm-up: 16:40 - 16:50 JST
- Race: 21:00 JST
2023 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in India
Friday 8th September 2023
- Free Practice 1: 14:15 - 15:00 IST
- Free Practice 2: 18:30 - 19:30 IST
Saturday 9th September 2023
- Free Practice 3: 13:40 - 14:10 IST
- Qualifying: 14:20 - 15:00 IST
- Sprint: 18:30
Sunday 10th September 2023
- Warm-up: 13:10 - 13:20 IST
- Race: 17:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Can I stream the San Marino MotoGP?
MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.
The signs suggesting Marquez is considering a Honda MotoGP contract break
Honda rider Takahashi to fill in for injured Rins at Misano
Latest news
Myles Rowe lands Indy NXT ride at HMD Motorsports with Force Indy
Myles Rowe lands Indy NXT ride at HMD Motorsports with Force Indy Myles Rowe lands Indy NXT ride at HMD Motorsports with Force Indy
Torrential rain forces WRC Acropolis Rally shakedown cancellation
Torrential rain forces WRC Acropolis Rally shakedown cancellation Torrential rain forces WRC Acropolis Rally shakedown cancellation
NASCAR 2023 Kansas II schedule, entry list, and how to watch
NASCAR 2023 Kansas II schedule, entry list, and how to watch NASCAR 2023 Kansas II schedule, entry list, and how to watch
Juri Vips relishes second chance with “awesome” IndyCar debut
Juri Vips relishes second chance with “awesome” IndyCar debut Juri Vips relishes second chance with “awesome” IndyCar debut
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.