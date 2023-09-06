Subscribe
Previous / The signs suggesting Marquez is considering a Honda MotoGP contract break Next / Honda rider Takahashi to fill in for injured Rins at Misano
MotoGP / San Marino GP News

2023 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to the Misano this weekend for the 12th round of the 2023 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2023 San Marino Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Jack Miller, Ducati Team

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia continues to lead the championship heading to Misano, albeit with a reduced margin of 50 points, despite his horrific crash in Barcelona last weekend.

Pramac rider Jorge Martin remains his nearest rival in second, with VR46's Marco Bezzecchi next up in third place, a further 21 points adrift of Bagnaia.

2023 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT

BST

CEST

ET

PT

AEST

JST

IST

FP1

08:45

09:45

10:45

04:45

01:45

18:45

17:45

14:15

FP2

13:00

 14:00 15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

 18:30

FP3

 08:10 09:10 10:10

04:10

01:10

 18:10

17:10

 13:40

Qualifying

 08:50 09:50 10:50

04:50

01:50

18:50

17:50

 14:20

Sprint

13:00

 14:00 15:00

09:00

06:00

23:00

22:00

18:30

Warm up

07:40

08:40

 09:40

03:40

 00:40

17:40

16:40

13:10

Race 

12:00

13:00

14:00

08:00

 05:00

22:00

21:00

 17:30

2023 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 8th September 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 09:45 - 10:30 BST
  • Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 BST

Saturday 9th September 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 09:10 - 09:40 BST
  • Qualifying: 09:50 - 10:30 BST
  • Sprint: 14:00 BST

Sunday 10th September 2023

  • Warm up: 08:45 - 08:55 BST
  • Race: 13:00 BST

2023 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 8th September 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 CET
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 CET

Saturday 9th September 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 CET
  • Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 CET
  • Sprint: 15:00 CET

Sunday 10th September 2023

  • Warm up: 09:40 - 09:50 CEST
  • Race: 14:00 CEST

2023 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 8th September 2023

  • Free Practice 1:  04:45 - 05:30 ET / 01:45 - 02:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT

Saturday 9th September 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 04:10 - 04:40  ET / 01:10 - 01:40 PT
  • Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 ET / 01:50 - 02:30 PT
  • Sprint: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT

Sunday 10th September 2023

  • Warm-up: 03:0 - 03:50 ET / 00:40 - 00:50 PT
  • Race:  08:00 ET /  05:00 PT 

2023 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 8th September 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 AEST
  • Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 AEST 

Saturday 9th September 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 18:10 - 18:40 AEST 
  • Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 AEST 
  • Sprint: 23:00 AEST

Sunday 10th September 2023

  • Warm-up: 17:40 - 17:50 AEST
  • Race: 22:00 AEST

2023 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 8th September 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 17:45 - 18:30 JST 
  • Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 JST 

Saturday 9th September 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 17:10 - 17:40 JST 
  • Qualifying: 17:50 - 18:30 JST
  • Sprint: 22:00 JST

Sunday 10th September 2023

  • Warm-up: 16:40 - 16:50 JST
  • Race: 21:00 JST

2023 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 8th September 2023

  • Free Practice 1: 14:15 - 15:00 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 18:30 - 19:30 IST

Saturday 9th September 2023

  • Free Practice 3: 13:40 - 14:10 IST 
  • Qualifying: 14:20 - 15:00 IST
  • Sprint: 18:30

Sunday 10th September 2023

  • Warm-up: 13:10 - 13:20 IST
  • Race: 17:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the San Marino MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the race, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

shares
comments

The signs suggesting Marquez is considering a Honda MotoGP contract break

Honda rider Takahashi to fill in for injured Rins at Misano
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Rea signs two-year Yamaha WSBK deal after Kawasaki exit

Rea signs two-year Yamaha WSBK deal after Kawasaki exit

World Superbike

Rea signs two-year Yamaha WSBK deal after Kawasaki exit Rea signs two-year Yamaha WSBK deal after Kawasaki exit

Kawasaki announces Rea's exit ahead of Yamaha switch

Kawasaki announces Rea's exit ahead of Yamaha switch

World Superbike

Kawasaki announces Rea's exit ahead of Yamaha switch Kawasaki announces Rea's exit ahead of Yamaha switch

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Latest news

Myles Rowe lands Indy NXT ride at HMD Motorsports with Force Indy

Myles Rowe lands Indy NXT ride at HMD Motorsports with Force Indy

IndL Indy NXT

Myles Rowe lands Indy NXT ride at HMD Motorsports with Force Indy Myles Rowe lands Indy NXT ride at HMD Motorsports with Force Indy

Torrential rain forces WRC Acropolis Rally shakedown cancellation

Torrential rain forces WRC Acropolis Rally shakedown cancellation

WRC WRC
Rally Greece

Torrential rain forces WRC Acropolis Rally shakedown cancellation Torrential rain forces WRC Acropolis Rally shakedown cancellation

NASCAR 2023 Kansas II schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NASCAR 2023 Kansas II schedule, entry list, and how to watch

NAS NASCAR Cup
Kansas II

NASCAR 2023 Kansas II schedule, entry list, and how to watch NASCAR 2023 Kansas II schedule, entry list, and how to watch

Juri Vips relishes second chance with “awesome” IndyCar debut

Juri Vips relishes second chance with “awesome” IndyCar debut

Indy IndyCar
Portland

Juri Vips relishes second chance with “awesome” IndyCar debut Juri Vips relishes second chance with “awesome” IndyCar debut

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Oriol Puigdemont

The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
German Garcia Casanova

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years How one MotoGP team went from title challengers to losing it all in four years

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne? Is Marc Marquez ready to reclaim his MotoGP throne?

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Lewis Duncan

How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023 How MotoGP's underachiever is working to reverse its fortunes in 2023

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Prime
Prime
MotoGP
Germán Garcia Casanova

How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races How MotoGP riders are preparing for the physical stress of sprint races

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe