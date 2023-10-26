2023 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP travels to Buriram this weekend for the 17th round of the 2023 season. Here's the updated schedule for the 2023 Thailand Grand Prix.
Just 27 points separate Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin at the top of the standings as MotoGP returns to the Buriram International Circuit on October 27-29.
Last year's race was won by Miguel Oliveira on the KTM, with then-factory Ducati duo Jack Miller and Francesco Bagnaia joining him on the podium.
2023 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST/CET
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
03:45
|
04:45
|
05:45
|
23:45
|
20:45
|
14:45
|
12:45
|
09:15
|
FP2
|
08:00
|09:00
|10:00
|
04:00
|
01:00
|
19:00
|
17:00
|13:30
|
FP3
|03:10
|04:10
|05:10
|
23:10
|
20:10
|14:10
|
12:10
|08:40
|
Qualifying
|03:50
|04:50
|05:50
|
23:50
|
20:50
|
14:50
|
12:50
|09:20
|
Sprint
|08:00
|09:00
|10:00
|
04:00
|
01:00
|
19:00
|
17:00
|
13:30
|
Warm up
|
03:40
|
-
|04:40
|
23:40
|20:40
|
14:40
|
12:40
|
09:10
|
Race
|
08:00
|
-
|
09:00
|
04:00
|01:00
|
19:00
|
17:00
|13:30
2023 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in Thailand
Friday 27th October 2023
- Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 local time
- Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 local time
Saturday 28th October 2023
- Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 local time
- Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 local time
- Sprint: 15:00 local time
Sunday 29th October 2023
- Warm up: 10:40 - 10:50 local time
- Race: 15:00 local time
2023 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal
Friday 27th October 2023
- Free Practice 1: 04:45 - 05:30 BST
- Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:00 BST
Saturday 28th October 2023
- Free Practice 3: 04:10 - 04:40 BST
- Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 BST
- Sprint: 09:00 BST
Sunday 29th October 2023
- Warm up: 03:40 - 04:40 GMT
- Race: 08:00 GMT
2023 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in Europe
Friday 27th October 2023
- Free Practice 1: 05:45 - 06:30 CET
- Free Practice 2: 10:00 - 11:00 CET
Saturday 28th October 2023
- Free Practice 3: 05:10 - 05:40 CET
- Qualifying: 05:50 - 06:30 CET
- Sprint: 10:10 CET
Sunday 29th October 2023
- Warm up: 04:40 - 04:50 CET
- Race: 09:00 CEST
2023 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in the US
Thursday 26th October 2023
- Free Practice 1: 23:45 - 00:30 ET / 20:45 - 21:30 PT
Friday 27th October 2023
- Free Practice 2: 04:00 - 05:00 ET / 01:00 - 2:00 PT
- Free Practice 3: 23:10 - 23:40 ET / 20:10 - 20:40 PT
- Qualifying: 23:50 - 00:30 ET / 20:50 - 21:30 PT
Saturday 28th October 2023
- Sprint: 04:00 ET / 01:00 PT
- Warm-up: 23:40 - 23:50 ET / 20:40 - 20:50 PT
Sunday 29th October 2023
- Race: 04:00 ET / 01:00 PT
2023 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in Australia
Friday 27th October 2023
- Free Practice 1: 14:45 - 15:30 AEDT
- Free Practice 2: 19:00 - 20:00 AEDT
Saturday 28th October 2023
- Free Practice 3: 14:10 - 14:40 AEDT
- Qualifying: 14:50 - 15:30 AEDT
- Sprint: 19:00 AEDT
Sunday 29th October 2023
- Warm-up: 14:40 - 14:50 AEDT
- Race: 19:00 AEDT
2023 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in Japan
Friday 27th October 2023
- Free Practice 1: 12:45 - 13:30 JST
- Free Practice 2: 17:00 - 18:00 JST
Saturday 28th October 2023
- Free Practice 3: 12:10 - 12:40 JST
- Qualifying: 12:50 - 13:30 JST
- Sprint: 17:00 JST
Sunday 29th October 2023
- Warm-up: 12:40 - 12:50 JST
- Race: 17:00 JST
2023 MotoGP Thailand Grand Prix session timings in India
Friday 27th October 2023
- Free Practice 1: 09:15 - 10:00 IST
- Free Practice 2: 13:30 - 14:30 IST
Saturday 28th October 2023
- Free Practice 3: 08:40 - 09:10 IST
- Qualifying: 09:20 - 10:00 IST
- Sprint: 13:30 IST
Sunday 29th October 2023
- Warm-up: 09:10 - 09:20 IST
- Race: 13:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Can I stream the Thailand MotoGP?
MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.
Latest news
2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Max Verstappen fastest in practice
2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Max Verstappen fastest in practice 2023 F1 Mexico GP results: Max Verstappen fastest in practice
F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Norris, Leclerc
F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Norris, Leclerc F1 Mexico GP: Verstappen leads FP2 from Norris, Leclerc
Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run
Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run Haas "very impressed" by Bearman after Mexico GP FP1 rookie run
Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"
Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke" Horner: F1's sprint parc ferme rules are a "joke"
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.