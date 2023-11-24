2023 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP travels to Spain this weekend for the final round of the 2023 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2023 Valencia Grand Prix.
The MotoGP title fight will be decided this weekend, as Francesco Bagnaia and Jorge Martin blow horns in Valencia.
Defending champion and factory Ducati rider Bagnaia sits 21 points clear of Martin and could wrap up the title as early as Saturday's sprint.
2023 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings
|
Session
|
GMT
|
CET
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEDT
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
09:45
|
10:45
|
04:45
|
01:45
|
20:45
|
18:45
|
15:15
|
FP2
|
14:00
|15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
01:00¹
|
23:00
|19:30
|
FP3
|09:10
|10:10
|
04:10
|
01:10
|20:10
|
18:10
|14:40
|
Qualifying
|09:50
|10:50
|
04:50
|
01:50
|
20:50
|
18:50
|15:20
|
Sprint
|14:00
|15:00
|
09:00
|
06:00
|
01:00¹
|
23:00
|
19:30
|
Warm up
|
09:40
|10:40
|
04:40
|01:40
|
20:40
|
18:40
|
15:10
|
Race
|
14:00
|
15:00
|
09:00
|06:00
|
01:00¹
|
23:00
|19:30
2023 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal
Friday 24th November 2023
- Free Practice 1: 09:45 - 10:30 GMT
- Free Practice 2: 14:00 - 15:00 GMT
Saturday 25th November 2023
- Free Practice 3: 09:10 - 09:40 GMT
- Qualifying: 09:50 - 10:30 GMT
- Sprint: 14:00 GMT
Sunday 26th November 2023
- Warm up: 09:40 - 09:50 GMT
- Race: 14:00 GMT
2023 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings in Europe
Friday 24th November 2023
- Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 CET
- Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 CET
Saturday 25th November 2023
- Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 CET
- Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 CET
- Sprint: 15:00 CET
Sunday 26th November 2023
- Warm up: 10:40 - 10:50 CET
- Race: 15:00 CEST
2023 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings in the US
Friday 24th November 2023
- Free Practice 1: 04:45 - 05:30 ET / 01:45 - 02:30 PT
- Free Practice 2: 09:00 - 10:00 ET / 06:00 - 07:00 PT
Saturday 25th November 2023
- Free Practice 3: 04:10 - 04:40 ET / 01:10 - 01:40 PT
- Qualifying: 04:50 - 05:30 ET / 01:50 - 02:30 PT
- Sprint: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT
Sunday 26th November 2023
- Warm-up: 04:40 - 04:50 ET / 04:40 - 04:50 PT
- Race: 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT
2023 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings in Australia
Friday 24th November 2023
- Free Practice 1: 20:45 - 21:30 AEDT
Saturday 25th November 2023
- Free Practice 2: 01:00 - 02:00 AEDT
- Free Practice 3: 20:10 - 20:40 AEDT
- Qualifying: 20:50 - 21:30 AEDT
Sunday 26th November 2023
- Sprint: 01:00 AEDT
- Warm-up: 20:40 - 20:50 AEDT
Monday 27th November 2023
- Race: 01:00 AEDT
2023 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings in Japan
Friday 24th November 2023
- Free Practice 1: 18:45 - 19:30 JST
- Free Practice 2: 23:00 - 00:00 JST
Saturday 25th November 2023
- Free Practice 3: 18:10 - 18:40 JST
- Qualifying: 18:50 - 19:30 JST
- Sprint: 23:00 JST
Sunday 26th November 2023
- Warm-up: 18:40 - 18:50 JST
- Race: 23:00 JST
2023 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix session timings in India
Friday 24th November 2023
- Free Practice 1: 15:15 - 16:00 IST
- Free Practice 2: 19:30 - 20:30 IST
Saturday 25th November 2023
- Free Practice 3: 14:40 - 15:10 IST
- Qualifying: 15:20 - 16:00 IST
- Sprint: 19:30 IST
Sunday 26th November 2023
- Warm-up: 15:10 - 15:20 IST
- Race: 19:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Can I stream the Valencia MotoGP?
MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.
Latest news
Why a departing stalwart was perfectly suited to F1's most pragmatic team
Why a departing stalwart was perfectly suited to F1's most pragmatic team Why a departing stalwart was perfectly suited to F1's most pragmatic team
MotoGP Valencia GP: Vinales tops second practice, Bagnaia in Q1 for finale
MotoGP Valencia GP: Vinales tops second practice, Bagnaia in Q1 for finale MotoGP Valencia GP: Vinales tops second practice, Bagnaia in Q1 for finale
Verstappen blames slow rivals for "silly" F1 pitlane antics in Abu Dhabi practice
Verstappen blames slow rivals for "silly" F1 pitlane antics in Abu Dhabi practice Verstappen blames slow rivals for "silly" F1 pitlane antics in Abu Dhabi practice
2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP results: Leclerc fastest in crash-filled practice
2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP results: Leclerc fastest in crash-filled practice 2023 F1 Abu Dhabi GP results: Leclerc fastest in crash-filled practice
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP? Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.