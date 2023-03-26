2023 MotoGP Portuguese GP: Start time, how to watch & more

Listen to this article

Honda's Marc Marquez will start the season-opener from pole position after taking a shock pole in qualifying on Saturday. He will be joined on the front row of the grid by reigning champion Jorge Martin (Ducati) and Pramac rider Jorge Martin.

Miguel Oliveira will take the start from fourth following an excellent performance in his first weekend with RNF Aprilia, ahead of new KTM signing Jack Miller and factory Aprilia rider Maverick Vinales.

Ducati's Enea Bastianini had originally qualified sixth but has been ruled out from Sunday's action after suffering a fracture in the sprint race. He joins Tech3 KTM rider Pol Espargaro on the sidelines.

What time does the MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix start today?

The Portuguese GP will begin at 2pm local time (+2 GMT) at the Algarve International Circuit.

The race will run to 25 laps.

Date : Su n day, March 26, 2023

Start time : 13:00 GMT / 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST / 15:00 SAST / 16:00 EAT / 09:00 ET / 06:00 PT / 00:00 AEDT (Monday) / 22:00 JST / 18:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

2023 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings

Session GMT BST CET/CEST ET PT AEDT JST IST FP1 10:45 N/A 11:45 06:45 03:45 21:45 19:45 16:15 FP2 15:00 N/A 16:00 11:00 08:00 02:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 FP3 10:10 N/A 11:10 06:10 03:10 21:10 19:10 15:40 Qualifying 10:50 N/A 11:50 06:50 03:50 21:50 19:50 16:20 Sprint 15:00 N/A 16:00 11:00 08:00 02:00¹ 00:00¹ 20:30 Warm up 08:45 09:45 10:45 04:45 01:45 19:45 17:45 14:15 Race 13:00 14:00 15:00 09:00 06:00 00:00¹ 22:00 18:30

How can I watch the Portuguese MotoGP?

Europe:

Spain: DAZN

UK: BT Sport

France: Canal+

Germany and Austria: ServusTV/DAZN

Italy: Sky Sport

Hungary: Arena4

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Portugal: Sport TV

Asia:

Japan: G+/Hulu

Thailand: PPTV

India: Sport18

Indonesia: Trans7

Malaysia and Singapore: SPOTV

China: Guangdong Television / Zhibo.tv

South Korea: SPOTV

Americas

USA: CNBC

Canada: REV TV

Brazil: ESPN

Argentina: ESPN+

Oceania

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa - SuperSport / Canal+

Portuguese MotoGP - Starting grid: