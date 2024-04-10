2024 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more
MotoGP travels to Austin this weekend for the third round of the 2024 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2024 Americas Grand Prix.
Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images
Marc Marquez is the most successful rider at the Circuit of the Americas, having won the race seven times since it joined the MotoGP calendar in 2013.
Alex Rins, now at Yamaha, and Ducati's Enea Bastianini, are the only other riders in the field to have claimed victory in the Americas GP.
2024 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings
|
Session
|
GMT
|
BST
|
CEST
|
ET
|
PT
|
AEST
|
JST
|
IST
|
FP1
|
15:45
|
16:45
|
17:45
|
11:45
|
08:45
|
01:45¹
|
00:45¹
|
21:15
|
FP2
|
20:00
|
21:00
|22:00
|
16:00
|
13:00
|
06:00¹
|
05:00¹
|01:30¹
|
FP3
|
15:10
|16:10
|17:10
|
11:10
|
08:10
|01:10¹
|
00:10¹
|20:40
|
Qualifying
|
15:50
|16:50
|17:50
|
11:50
|
08:50
|
01:50¹
|
00:50¹
|21:20
|
Sprint
|
20:00
|21:00
|22:00
|
16:00
|
13:00
|
06:00¹
|
05:00¹
|
01:30¹
|
Warm up
|
14:40
|
15:40
|16:40
|
10:40
|07:40
|
00:40¹
|
23:40
|
20:10
|
Race
|
19:00
|
20:00
|
21:00
|
15:00
|12:00
|
05:00¹
|
04:00¹
|00:30¹
2024 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal
Friday 12th April 2024
- Free Practice 1: 16:45 - 17:30 BST
- Free Practice 2: 21:00 - 22:00 BST
Saturday 13th April 2024
- Free Practice 3: 16:10 - 16:40 BST
- Qualifying: 16:50 - 17:30 BST
- Sprint: 21:00 BST
Sunday 14th April 2024
- Warm up: 14:40 - 14:50 BST
- Race: 20:00 BST
2024 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings in Europe
Friday 12th April 2024
- Free Practice 1: 17:45 - 18:30 CEST
- Free Practice 2: 22:00 - 23:00 CEST
Saturday 13th April 2024
- Free Practice 3: 17:10 - 17:40 CEST
- Qualifying: 17:50 - 18:30 CEST
- Sprint: 22:00 CEST
Sunday 14th April 2024
- Warm up: 16:40 - 16:50 CEST
- Race: 21:00 CEST
2024 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings in the US
Friday 12th April 2024
- Free Practice 1: 11:45 - 12:30 ET / 10:45 - 11:30 CT / 08:45 - 09:30 PT
- Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 ET / 15:00 - 16:00 CT / 13:00 - 14:00 PT
Saturday 13th April 2024
- Free Practice 3: 11:10 - 11:40 ET / 10:10-10:40 CT /08:10 - 08:40 PT
- Qualifying: 11:50 - 12:30 ET / 10:50 - 11:30 CT / 08:50 - 09:30 PT
- Sprint: 16:00 ET / 15:00 CT / 13:00 PT
Sunday 14th April 2024
- Warm-up: 10:40 - 10:50 ET / 09:40 - 09:50 CT / 07:40 - 07:50 PT
- Race: 16:00 ET / 14:00 CT / 12:00 PT
2024 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings in Australia
Saturday 13th April 2024
- Free Practice 1: 01:45 - 02:30 AEST
- Free Practice 2: 06:00 - 07:00 AEST
Sunday 14th April 2024
- Free Practice 3: 01:10 - 01:40 AEST
- Qualifying: 01:50 - 02:30 AEST
- Sprint: 06:00 AEST
Monday 15th April 2024
- Warm-up: 00:40 - 00:50 AEST
- Race: 05:00 AEST
2024 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings in Japan
Saturday 13th April 2024
- Free Practice 1: 00:45 - 01:30 JST
- Free Practice 2: 05:00 - 06:00 JST
Sunday 14th April 2024
- Free Practice 3: 00:10 - 00:40 JST
- Qualifying: 00:50 - 01:30 JST
- Sprint: 05:00 JST
- Warm-up: 23:40 - 23:50 JST
Monday 15th April 2024
- Race: 04:00 JST
2024 MotoGP Americas Grand Prix session timings in India
Friday 12th April 2024
- Free Practice 1: 21:15 - 21:45 IST
Saturday 13th April 2024
- Free Practice 2: 01:30 - 02:30 IST
- Free Practice 3: 20:40 - 21:10 IST
- Qualifying: 21:20 - 17:00 IST
Sunday 14th April 2024
- Sprint: 01:30 IST
- Warm-up: 20:10 - 20:20 IST
Monday 15th April 2024
- Race: 00:30 IST
Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.
Can I stream the Americas MotoGP?
MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Newgarden fastest in rain-shortened first day of Indy 500 Open Test
Hyundai to run four Ioniq 5 N EVs at Pikes Peak Hillclimb
Truex hopes "cleaning up some mistakes" leads to first 2024 win
IndyCar evaluating pitlanes as Prema addition expands car count for 2025
Prime
Can anyone stop "changed" Bagnaia as Ducati tightens its grip on MotoGP?
The signs that MotoGP's Japanese powerhouses are changing
The other Suzuki signing that could transform Honda's MotoGP form
How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments