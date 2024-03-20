All Series
MotoGP Portugal GP

2024 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix – How to watch, session times & more

MotoGP travels to Portimao this weekend for the second round of the 2024 season. Here's the full schedule for the 2024 Portuguese Grand Prix.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda Team

Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia kicked off his title defence in fine style by winning the Qatar Grand Prix earlier this month, beating KTM's Brad Binder and 2023 rival Jorge Martin (Pramac).

Marc Marquez finished fourth on his first outing with Gresini Ducati, while Pedro Acosta ran on the cusp of the podium on his debut before slipping to ninth on his Tech3 GasGas.

2024 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings

Session

GMT 

CET

ET

PT

AEDT

JST

IST

FP1

10:45

11:45

06:45

03:45

21:45

19:45

16:15

FP2

15:00

 16:00

11:00

08:00

02:00¹

00:00¹

 20:30

FP3

 10:10 11:10

06:10

03:10

 21:10

19:10

 15:40

Qualifying

 10:50 11:50

06:50

03:50

21:50

19:50

 16:20

Sprint

 15:00 16:00

11:00

08:00

02:00¹

00:00¹

20:30

Warm up

09:40

 10:40

05:40

 02:40

20:40

18:40

15:10

Race

14:00

15:00

10:00

 07:00

01:00¹

23:00

 19:30

2024 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in the UK and Portugal

Friday 22nd March 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 10:45 - 11:30 GMT
  • Free Practice 2: 15:00 - 16:00 GMT

Saturday 23rd March 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 10:10 - 10:40 GMT
  • Qualifying: 10:50 - 11:30 GMT
  • Sprint: 15:00 GMT

Sunday 24th March 2024

  • Warm up: 09:40 - 09:50 GMT
  • Race: 14:00 GMT

2024 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in Europe 

Friday 22nd March 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 11:45 - 12:30 CET
  • Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00 CET

Saturday 23rd March 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 11:10 - 11:40 CET
  • Qualifying: 11:50 - 12:30 CET
  • Sprint: 16:00 CET

Sunday 24th March 2024

  • Warm up: 10:40 - 10:50 CET
  • Race: 15:00 CET

2024 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in the US

Friday 22nd March 2024

  • Free Practice 1:  06:45 - 07:30 ET / 03:45 - 04:30 PT
  • Free Practice 2:  11:00 - 12:00 ET / 08:00 - 09:00 PT

Saturday 23rd March 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 06:10 - 06:40 ET / 03:10 - 03:40 PT
  • Qualifying: 06:50 - 07:30 ET / 03:50 - 04:30 PT
  • Sprint: 11:00 ET / 08:00 PT

Sunday 24th March 2024

  • Warm-up: 05:40 - 05:50 ET / 02:40 - 02:50 PT
  • Race:  10:00 ET / 07:00 PT

2024 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in Australia

Friday 22nd March 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 21:45 - 22:30 AEDT

Saturday 23rd March 2024

  • Free Practice 2: 02:00 - 03:00 AEDT 
  • Free Practice 3: 21:10 - 21:40 AEDT 
  • Qualifying: 21:50 - 22:30 AEDT 

Sunday 24th March 2024

  • Sprint: 02:00 AEDT
  • Warm-up: 20:40 - 20:50 AEDT

Monday 25th March 2024

  • Race: 01:00 AEDT

2024 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in Japan

Friday 22nd March 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 19:45 - 20:30 JST 

Saturday 23rd March 2024

  • Free Practice 2: 00:00 - 01:00 JST 
  • Free Practice 3: 19:10 - 19:40 JST 
  • Qualifying: 19:50 - 20:30 JST

Sunday 24th March 2024

  • Sprint: 00:00 JST
  • Warm-up: 19:40 - 19:50 JST
  • Race: 23:00 JST

2024 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix session timings in India

Friday 22nd March 2024

  • Free Practice 1: 16:15 - 16:45 IST 
  • Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST

Saturday 23rd March 2024

  • Free Practice 3: 15:40 - 16:10 IST 
  • Qualifying: 16:20 - 17:00 IST
  • Sprint: 20:30 IST

Sunday 24th March 2024

  • Warm-up: 15:10 - 15:20 IST
  • Race: 19:30 IST

Can’t find your country or region in the list? Check the MotoGP schedule page for the broadcast times in your local timezone.

Can I stream the Portuguese MotoGP?

MotoGP has its own on-demand streaming service, offering live broadcast of practice, qualifying and the Sprint, as well as highlights. The MotoGP Video pass is available for an annual fee of 139.99 euros. Several local broadcasters also stream MotoGP races on their official websites.

